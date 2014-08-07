4 Reasons Why The EM Drive is Probably Bullshit
4) The Experiment Write-Up was just a conference paper
The paper written by NASA employees about the EM (Cannae) Drive experiments was not a formal signed-off paper, just a conference paper. This type of write-up is common and is just preliminary. It’s basically meant to say to the physics community: “Hey, check this shit out, Cool huh? Whaddya think? Anything we can do to make this better?”.
3) “NASA” Experimenters put Star Trek Technobable in their Paper
The conference paper written by NASA employees tries to explain the ultra tiny anomalous force (30-50 micro-newtons) generated by this drive as “potentially demonstrating an interaction with the quantum vacuum virtual plasma.” What?!? This is not a physics term (go ahead, google it). They pulled it out of their butts. They probably mean that the engine pushes against ephemeral and ubiquitous virtual particles. The problem is that virtual particles are not something you can push against. This would require a rewrite of physics which I didn’t notice in their paper (maybe I missed it).
2) Experiment controls were not what they should have been
Experiments making claims that would rewrite physics based on the tiniest of results should make a prodigious effort to control for the myriad potential sources of error. This doesn’t seem to have happened here. The power input compared to the force generated left plenty of room for this extra energy to creep into the results. The most egregious example may be not testing the device in a vacuum. Isolating the device in this way seems critical to me especially for proposed space engines.
1) It violates Conservation of Momentum
British aerospace engineer Roger J. Shawyer says microwaves in his device push on one side more than the other to create thrust. A spaceship moving itself forward with no propellant shooting out of the back violates conservation of momentum. This principle is fundamental and has never been violated (except in Bugs Bunny cartoons of course). Motion needs to balance out, it can’t be created or destroyed. Can you move your car by pushing against the dashboard (while you’re inside)?
UPDATE: Supporting links:
Discover Blog: Did NASA Validate an “Impossible” Space Drive? In a Word, No
Astro Notes: No, NASA has not verified an impossible space drive!
55 Responses to 4 Reasons Why The EM Drive is Probably Bullshit
I’ll just leave this here, and you can print retractions at your leisure.
http://www.libertariannews.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/AnomalousThrustProductionFromanRFTestDevice-BradyEtAl.pdf
i think you inadvertently just gave them their fifth reason
“didn’t read the article”. – check
“posted the paper the article criticized in order to disprove the article’s criticism of the paper posted” double double check.
It almost sounds like the author is suggesting the investigation should not continue since the apparent results are at odds with expected results.
It seems to me that this is exactly the situation where it is vital to push it until it breaks…or works. I say let the scientific process play out. Perhaps it will refine our understanding of the universe.
Surely kibitzing from the sidelines is not a particularly productive way to advance this understanding.
I agree with you, it’s almost like a religious response when in fact this is the scientific method. You get a result you didn’t expect, you retest; even if it violates a rule that you hold dear to your heart. Question everything, end of story it doesn’t matter if we’ve tested something millions of times. Relativity still gets tested on a regular basis. Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s not going to pan out either but I’m still interested in the results.
The only REAL PROBLEM I’m seeing here is the “automatic, reflexive denial” of the possibility by too many that there may actually be something to this. Whether or not it works or is practical is another matter.
The reason you conduct experiments is to TRY to find out. You may discover that your theories are right or wrong within the context of the particular experiment, but that doesn’t mean you’ve identified ALL of the pertinent conditions or variables, and have them under control or measured.
Skepticism is fine, but a closed mind has no place in proper science. I do note the “CYA” use of “Probably” in the title here.
It’s almost like the author is exercising his right to comment about anything he wishes and draw conclusions based on the evidence at hand. He’s not suggesting research stop.Besides, no offense to the author, but he’s not exactly in a position to stop anything even if he wanted. It’s called opinion and debate on the figgen Internet, losen up your tin hats.
@moomoo
I’d assume that he didn’t read the paper I posted, since the paper clearly states that the test was performed in vacuum. I’ll also assume that you didn’t read the paper either, otherwise you would have noted this as well.
check or whaterver…
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_vacuum_plasma_thruster
This swe ms to be a tricky topic. I’m skeptical too. I look forward to more conversation from the rogues.
http://www.wired.co.uk/news/archive/2014-07/31/nasa-validates-impossible-space-drive
With the smallest budget NASA has ever had, NASA spends these hard earned taxpayer’s money on a totally useless conference and salaries for this kind of foolishness.
When many Americans are demanding a reasonable and logical approach to human related space missions and projects, NASA wastes funds on BS ‘papers on so-called “Star Drives”.
Need to use these meager funds to conduct studies on realistic goals of establishing American Research Bases, Mining and Settlements on the Moon!
To truly work toward the goal of America being a real Space-Faring Civilization.
Curiosity driven research is the cornerstone of progress.
Thank goodness you’re not in control of the NASA budget. Nuff said.
No NASA should absolutely test theoretical drives like this. I agree whole heartedly that we should also be looking to do more manned missions to bodies in space, but with NASA’s current budget of a measley 1 cent per every tax dollar, it is extremely difficult. Also if they dont spend their budget, they dont get the remaining bits of it the following year. So the way they setup experiements is they set aside the “flagship” experiement budgets and the remaining goes into smaller experiments. Them doing this creates jobs within their community and also pushes technology and our understanding. Dont get upset with they way they spend their hard earned, under funded budget, but take your anger out on congress whom continually pulls more and more out of their pot. I dont see this being an issue for much longer as their are something like 13 space agencies that are trying to get to the moon and further right now around the world. The US has never been leaders in the stuff, we are more known as reactors. As soon as we see these other countries trying to step on our toes, i think we will take NASA more seriously.
Moon base won’t happen if they keep underfunding the SLS Pork-Fest.
First of all if there is a possible means for a propulsion system that requires no physical propellant then any space agency, I would think, would want to investigate the concept fully. If it proves to be actually possible, space travel as we know it will be radically altered. For the better. Secondly, if the concept pans out NASA will not have any problems with getting it funded.
I lived in a cave and my pappy lived in a cave and my gran pappy lived in a cave so why’re we spendin dawg gone moneys on things that ain’t bein’ in the cave! It’s just silly-willy to not be in the cave!
http://www.wired.co.uk/news/archive/2014-08/07/10-qs-about-nasa-impossible-drive
hey look guys!
I made an experiment that contradicts all other experiments ever!
and I did it in my garage as part of a business plan to sell satellite thrusters!
but you prolly won’t understand the Quantum Mechanics cause it’s really hard.
how many thrusters can I put you down for?
“To simulate the space pressure environment, the test rig is rolled into the test chamber. After sealing the chamber, the test facility vacuum pumps are used to reduce the environmental pressure down as far as 5x10E-6 Torr. Two roughing pumps provide the vacuum required to lower the environment to approximately 10 Torr in less than 30 minutes. Then, two high-speed turbo pumps are used to complete the evacuation to 5x10E-6 Torr, which requires a few additional days. During this final evacuation, a large strip heater (mounted around most of the circumference of the cylindrical chamber) is used to heat the chamber interior sufficiently to emancipate volatile substances that typically coat the chamber interior walls whenever the chamber is at ambient pressure with the
chamber door open. During test run data takes at vacuum, the turbo pumps continue to run to maintain the hard vacuum environment.”
That’s from page 4 of the paper. Standard atmospheric pressure is about 760 Torr, so they were testing at one 150 millionth of standard atmosphere.
That’s close enough to vacuum to satisfy that part of point number two, and the amount of seismic and RF isolation that they describe after that sounds like enough to satisfy the sensitivity issues. They even managed to isolate the test stand from ocean waves.
The abstract of that very same paper points out that the tests were actually performed with the door closed, but at atmospheric pressure.
I know I’m going to get fired at for saying this but curiosity is what drives a human being from day to day. This research is improbable, and yet they all express unintended results, and that is the reason they want to go on. Stay skeptical, but please remain open minded. This research is far from over and if there wasn’t a beggining of explanation in the results of their experiments, Nasa wouldn’t continu this theme. And if the drive works has intended, it’s the ideal moment to fund the research on it, for it will reduce cost of futur propulsion systems.
Remember the debats they had during the 1900s when the word quantum was first used to define another set of mechanics and all the ways it was challenged. It took about 100 years to be accepted and used in modern science.
I’m might be a believer, but I hope this research will strive and be able to explain the phenomenon. And remember, unexplained science looks like magic,
You cannot be closed-minded and skeptical at the same time. What that is is simple ignorance.
Does it violate momentum, though? Emitting light is emitting light – microwaves or good ol’ laser beams, they can disperse momentum, surely? Like a laser in a vacuum. Switch it on, and it must impart momentum on the laser device. Why? Because there’s emitted photons beaming out the other side. (If you want to get mechanical, something about them bouncing around the interior cavity of the laser [or however this particular one works] and mostly ‘pushing’ against the non-aperture walls of the cavity. The less reflecting wall would then act as something of a thruster.
The thrust would surely be tiny, but that’d capture it all.
All that said, lacking controls and odd wording is also good reason to question it; but in principle a small amount should be generated.
Of course, if it’s improbably larger than that small, that might well be where the problems and violations come in.
You must do these kinds of research studies to advance in the space faring field. Ever want to colonize another planet? Something that ran off quantum particles and did not have to carry it’s own propellant would help do this in fact getting to planets in solar system would be far cheaper and easier to approve.
This article is what sounds like BS. Did you actually do any real research on the concept? Or just read another article about it?
It’s at least worth seriously checking out.
What would you suggest we call virtual quantum particles in the vacuum if not quantum vacuum virtual plasma?
The vacuum tests are coming soon. They couldn’t do them this round of tests due to liquid electrolytes in the equipment.
The confusing abstract obscures what the full paper makes clear – two different theories were being compared. Guido Fetta’s Cannae drive theory and Sonny White’s Quantum Vacuum Plasma Theory (yes it’s a real thing, not Treknobabble). A pure resistive load was tested as the real null – and no thrust observed. Two thruster designs were then compared – one with slots in a dielectric disk in the cavity (Fetta’s design) and one without. White’s QVPT said they’d both work, Fetta’s said only the slotted disk. Both worked. QED.
@Adam,
There are actually four different theories involved, Shawyer’s, Fetta’s, NASA’s, and Chinese researcher’s who base their theory on electromagnetism.
None of these theories are thought to successfully address or explain the conservation of momentum issue.
Fetta thought that his slotted dielectric disk was the key to the “propulsion” but the un-slotted disc also worked. I don’t believe any of the theorists understand what is actually happening but I think the NASA explanation will eventually be shown closer to being valid after the dust clears. The answer IMO will probably be new physics of some sort, but not in violation of the conservation of momentum. Instead I expect the ‘true explanation” will contradict Quantum Theory.
There have been eleven publicized tests of these devices since the year 2000 and all of them produced positive results, according to what I have read.
Even with the multiple tests so far, it still doesn’t qualify under the “extraordinary proof” rule. What has to happen to prove that this is a thing is scaled up tests with more powerful thrust being observed, an order of magnitude or two higher. Only then can there be no question that there is an actual unknown effect happening and physicists begin scrambling for answers.
The problem with Newtonian physics over the past century or so is that we keep finding holes in it. As a general guide, these laws of physics work beautifully. But when it comes to how the real world works, well, there are times when observations don’t match Newton’s concepts. That’s when we end up making discoveries and branching out into new hypothesis that open up our understanding of nature. I’m not saying these “reactionless drives” are one of those times…I’m very skeptical about the results simply because of the scales of thrust observed and the myriad of possible external forces at work. But I also think it’s a valid thing to research, considering the relative cost of doing so, which appears to be low, compared to the possible reward of a discovery, which appears to be very high indeed.
I’m all for healthy skepticism. I practice a good dose of it myself in my daily life (you have to if you read things on the internet). But the tone of this article and many “skeptic” articles in general really gives skepticism a bad name. It comes off as rude and arrogant, with no room for possibilities. And the points against these engines discussed here are rather flimsy arguments, other than the obvious “against the laws of physics” bit. The author comes off as a know-it-all with no time for anyone who they think is wrong. That’s not being skeptical, that’s being dogmatic and closed-minded. A true skeptic questions, but doesn’t attack. Mostly it is the tone of this article and ones like it that are off-putting and make skeptics look like jerks.
While Shawyer’s explanation of the thrust of his engine is a clear violation of conservation laws, White’s explanation of why these drives work is not.
Virtual particles, which are predicated by quantum theory and are verified, are everywhere but come into existence and annihilate so the net effect is zero. However, virtual particles can be separated when they come into existence with an electric field (verified), so they don’t annihilate each other. Conservation laws are not violated since energy was added to the virtual particles separating them and making them real particles. This is Hawking Radiation and a valid theory of how a black hole dissipates. Energy from the black hole is added to the virtual particles, separating them and making them real. One half falls into the black hole while the other particle carriers energy away from the event horizon into space.
The explanation used in the Cannae engine is that particles that come into existence inside the cavity are immediately excited by the high energy microwaves, while the anti particles outside the field are not. The theory is that this adds energy to one of the two particles and separates the two preventing them from annihilating resulting in a net thrust.
OBW, a plasma is defined as free electrons and/or positrons and free protons and/or anti-protons. It’s not a huge stretch to call particle anti-particles that appear and annihilate as a quantum virtual vacuum plasma despite the fact that the particles don’t act like a plasma. Even though that description has not been used before, it’s just being kinda a douche to pretend that it doesn’t make sense. Besides, the virtual particles that become real by the addition of energy in the cavity could be excited by the microwaves to a high energy state which, if it consisted of free protons and electrons, would be considered a true plasma consisting of particles that started out as virtual particles.
The thrust produced when the microwaves were turned on was instantaneous. It was an on/off effect that corresponded to the switch, and was a well defined result. It doesn’t matter that it was tiny. They were using a tiny fraction of the available wattage to do the test. A better question would by, why didn’t NASA crank it up a few notches. The null test rig was Fetta’s insistence that slits were necessary. Other than that, the microwaves were still being switched on and off in the null rig and the thrust was still observed with microwaves on. All this demonstrated was that Fetta was wrong about the need for slits.
There’s no question that this needs to be tested in a vacuum to be verified because it could be an effect from heating air (I give this the highest probability if not a near certainty). They did test a heat producing rig to determine if this might be the cause of the thrust but it did not produce thrust. This could have just been a poorly designed rig that did not account for how the Cannae drive was heating air to produce thrust.
If virtual particles are being turned into real particles, then the horn should gain mass as it is powered and the other half of the particles outside the horn should be detectable.
The real questions: how many virtual particles are there in a given volume of space and how many of those could be excited to what energy level and what would the resultant thrust be? If it is separating virtual particles resulting in thrust, why does the wide end of the horn generate more virtual particles than the narrow end or the sides (if each surface of the cavity created the same number of virtual particles with the same energy levels, the effect would be zero thrust).
This is pretty fringe and probably will kill all credibility this post has, if it had any to begin with, but turning virtual particles into real particles could be creating space as in ‘space time’. This would also be easily measurable.
If there is ‘thrust’ from particle creation, the particles should be observable in the vacuum chamber and the test rig, and if it were on a near friction-less rotating rig and developed a consistent force, the rig should continuously accelerate, rotating faster and faster. If it is generating space at a fixed rate, it will rotate at a constant speed in a vacuum.
However, I’m pretty sure it won’t do anything in a vacuum.
Hmmmm…..well I read the paper and I have been reading the comments. I think that the tone of the paper is appropriate…it tries to describe what they have done and provides plenty of deatil on the setup and the tests they ran. It includes all the blemishes and notes that they will be attempting to improve the experiement and build an independently verifiable setup that can be shipped to other testing labs. I don’t see that they are trying to deceive anyone. The question, of course, is: “is this real?” Based on theory, probably not. However, there exists a small possibility that these people have discovered a new physical effect; perhaps one that is unknown, but in keeping with physics as we understand them. I am not talking pushing on the ether kinds of effects, but perhaps a new way to utilize microwaves to produce small force effects in materials (precision heating, etc.) Will these be useful in a non-space drive environment? Who knows, but testing them and understanding them will undoubtedly push science forward, if only in the area of building highly precise measuring devices. I think these people mean well…we shold remain skeptical, but keep our eyes on them.
Actually electromagnetic waves can and do interact with with matter in the universe. That’s why observation of an electron or photon changes the path of the photon or electron, because in order to observe these you need to apply light (which is a collection of photons moving in a particle wave). So an EmDrive is completely feasible according to the theory of quantum mechanics. You can obviously do your research and figure it out for yourself, but study the double slit experiment for starters along with the uncertainty principle. Which brings me to believe that whomever is writing this article actually has no background in physics or mathematics and is purely basing their skepticism on a google search.
If you are inside an enclosed sphere and you bounce around inside the sphere then your momentum would impart momentum onto the sphere. To answer the fourth point. So emdrive does not violate conservation of momentum. In other words it’s possible to impart momentum in an enclosed system.
New data from Nasa Eagleworks indicated successful measurement of thrust from Emdrive test article while under hard vacuum.
Link to comments by “Star Drive” an Eagleworks team member.
http://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=36313.msg1326608#msg1326608
What I am reading here is not skepticism. Skepticism is a scientific and rational basis for doubt. Here, this is not the case. This is doubt formed exclusively through emotion and bias, not reason.
1) While the paper has not been finalized, the fact that the paper alone being not finalized cannot be used as evidence that the data is incorrect. Rather, the paper itself must be scrutinized, not the forum in which the paper was published. What you can say about a non-peer reviewed paper is that it lacks conclusive authority – but what you cannot say that the results are incorrect by that virtue alone.
2) Simply because something sounds like science fiction does not make it so. Whether you buy into Nasa’s explanation about virtual particles cannot disprove the measured results. Simply because a fictional Captain Picard flew around in a warp drive powered by something called dilithium crystals cannot prevent such a warp drive to exist. No matter how outrageous a theory sounds to the ear, science is based on evidence.
But even if NASA’s sci-fi sounding claim is incorrect, this cannot disprove evidence. Early hot air balloonists thought that a lighter than air particle existed in smoke, and that is what caused buoyancy. To improve lift, they produced more smoke, not knowing it was the hot air that was producing lift. Yet, thousands of Parisians witnessed first hand hot air balloons functioning, despite that it’s inventors had a completely incorrect theory as to how it worked.
Saying that the theory is incorrect and thus the observation must be as well is illogical.
3) The null device was not a control. The control was a resistor and it did not produce thrust. All that the null device suggests is that a violation of conservation of energy is not what provides thrust, otherwise it would not have worked, but it did.
4) Simply because something appears to violate the law of conservation does not mean that it is, only that we do not understand or cannot see what is actually happening.
For someone unfamiliar with automobiles a car might seem to be self propelled without any external source of energy. Until a lengthy discussion about stored energy in fuel and combustion engines converting this energy into mechanical force, a “magical” explanation would be very reasonable.
This is what we have here. We cannot see why the drive produces thrust, so it is assumed that there is a magical explanation for it. However, knowing that magic does not produce thrust cannot disprove the results, only that magic cannot be involved.
If the drive does produce thrust, and nobody knows for sure how it works, then it’s mechanism could be literally anything. This might include a fundamentally incomplete of our understanding of momentum, or it could be something completely yet known to us.
Finally, on a side note. The fact that you insinuated at one time that the thrust was caused by heat really adds to my skepticism of your ability to address this issue. The scientists calibrate their equipment to take into account the sloshing of waves against the gulf coast some 25 miles from their facility, yet you think they’re going to be fooled by air currents? These aren’t internet hacks who post trollish skepticism posts on blogs after watching Youtube Videos. These are real scientists, and what you’re suggesting is not only insulting to them, but embarrassing to yourself.
The problem I’m seeing is that the author of this article seems to make more of an attempt at making this experiments behind these devices incredulous than he does actually considering them.
As an example: The experiments WERE performed in a vacuum, despite the author’s claim otherwise.
As for violating the law of conservation of momentum: You can point that out until you’re blue in the face and it would ultimately be a strawman; none of the researchers are claiming that’s how it works. We have no idea, neither do they and neither do you; but it’s producing a thrust in one direction and has for at least three separate institutions.
Actually, you can move your car by pushing on the dashboard while inside your car. Put the car in neutral, be in a position thats easier to move (like the top of a hill), and use your body weight to create momentum. You can create a rocking motion and eventually get the car to move. (However, our body could be counted as a reaction drive since we burn fuel (food) to generate the energy we are using to push yhe car.)
Actually they have ;
1) Verified “Anomalous Thrust” this means that they have verified the device works. They just don’t know WHY. They’re still theorycrafting. Stating it is bullshit -when it works- is kind of like stating the sun is yellow then you calling bullshit and saying its green. You can’t just put on the Skeptic’s glasses of bullshit, and throw around lies.
2) Are working on “working theories” to explain the EMDrive’s thrust. Nasa now calls it a Q Drive, They believe that space and time consists of 4 dimensions with the fifth being time, which is relative. Further, they believe this device connects gravity from General Relativity to Quantum theory, you should do a lot more research on why this is. They also mention the Mach Effect and state that they believe the “Quantum Virtual Vacuum” is the same thing as “Space-Gravity” in the mach effect and that both of those are the same thing as “Space-Time” in General Relativity Theory.
3) Theories are just that, theories. You can call it bullshit if you want to -on the theory-, but that is really in bad taste. And until something is proven you shouldn’t really post opinions like this that are not well researched to begin with unless you have a better theory. EMDrive and Q-Drive experiments seek to verify these theories and perhaps in the near future change the way we interact with the world, and the universe.
4) If we are able to prove why/how it works, not the -FACT- that it DOES work (because we have already done that), we will be able to better manipulate technology to our benefit. What does this mean? Well, it means humanity will change forever in the coming times — for example, we will be able to build nuclear power plants that convert electric power directly into thrust for space ships, cruise ships, giant mining rigs to gather things from space and bring it back to our planet. The list goes on. It could all be robotic, and we don’t even have to leave the planet. Think about how powerful AI and computers are? think about Surrogates? There’s a ton of solutions out there, be creative. Keep asking questions.
5) Rockets only convert 2%~ of their total mass into kinetic energy, however Electric thrust is far more efficient, relatively speaking about 87%~ of the power in is converted into thrust(kinetic energy), with about 13%~ give or take 5 to 10% here is lost as thermal energy, magnetic field loss, electric field loss, cooling requirements, etc.
You should be optimistic and talk about what could happen if this research is proven, and not these “this is bullsh*t” posts. To me, this entire post is your typical flame/hate post you see in a lot of forums across the internet.
You can find more research being posted in real time on nasa forums that involve the actual science and scientists going on “behind the scenes”, with a whole community dedicated to creating the math to prove the effects of what is going on. It’s a really exciting time to be working on this type of stuff during our time. I just wish it had of happened sooner.
I just want them to continue testing, to continue proposing the absurd, somehow, sometime, the impossible will happen. Hope that I’m still here to see it. And the MOMENTUM may and will be deprecated, just like old software. That’s science. And no, I didn’t and I won’t put any money on the research for profit.
If I had written this article, I would have deleted it by now..
NASA has pretty much verified that the EMDrive/QThruster works. In the last 6 months or so, since this article was posted, they’ve confirmed it a couple times. Regardless of whether or not we can explain it, or need to re-write physics books because of it, it seems to be giving reproducible results, and that’s hard to argue with.
And people in the comments need to slow down, and not be so quick to condemn NASA for putting their effort into things like this.. How else are they supposed to innovate and find new ways to advance space travel. Heck, if this EMDrive thing works out, it could change a lot more than just space travel.
You forget the most important rule, and that is that we don’t know the first thing about anything yet. Rules change all the time fundamental or otherwise. And everything is also relative, to size, to place and to our current beliefs.
The only skepticism allowed in science should be pointed at what we see as definite truths, and not at new concepts.
It is naive to dismiss anything and quite primitive.
Clarke’s 2nd Law: The only way of discovering the limits of the possible is to venture a little way past them into the impossible.
The EM Drive seems impossible, but the recent tests by the US, UK, and China are starting to show us that it works. Reminds me of a saying I heard in school: “The greatest words in science are not ‘Eureka, I’ve got it!’ They are instead, ‘That’s odd…'”
# 4 there is no disputing that.
# 3 you get partial credit because anyone who has studied physics would immediately understand where they were going with that “Technobable”
# 2 is factually incorrect. The Casimir effect, yes google it, showed that zero point energy (AKA; vacuum energy, quatum vacuum, spontaneous virtual particle pair production, etc.) does indeed have a measurable physical effect which at first glance appears to violate physical laws. Again, google it.
# 1 is also factually wrong because radiation pressure does exert a force which can be made to do work in the real world. Google “radiation pressure” You can make microwaves do work when you heat up water in your microwave oven, and if properly directed they can be used to push things. The microwaves then become a form of propellant if they only come out in one direction. Remember the third law of motion? Hello?
http://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2015/04/evaluating-nasas-futuristic-em-drive/
@OkinSama you are right, if EmDrive actually works, it could halve the weight of the average satellite payload, which would have an exponential reduction in cost, or double the payload of the same science experiment. Our science experiments zipping through the solar system could be larger or cheaper, AND due to the ability of the thruster to work without needing fuel, it’s just as good for braking as it is for speeding up. New Horizons is about to zoom past Pluto at massive speed because they couldn’t budget the huge fuel cost to slow it back down and achieve orbital insertion. If EmDrive becomes practical, we could have new probes at all the outer planets in less time for a lower cost.
Also @author, the quantum vacuum virtual plasma is an authentic concept of quantum theory. It is the virtual plasma of quantum particles the continuously pop in and out of existence throughout three-dimensional space. Being skeptical is good, but good skeptics check all their work.
This isn’t skepticism, this is childish sniping from the sidelines. It’s disappointing to read this tone in SGU.
I’m appropriately skeptical, but any hard-core empiricist would agree that the experiments are the “truth” and the theory needs to follow along. Sure, experiments can, and do, give misleading results but these are purged as part of the process. That may well happen here, but the quality of discussion is not improved by knee-jerk responses.
Doug, PhD (physics)
This article is definitely overdue for a rewrite or a revoke. Especially with the latest testing results from EagleWorks lab due out for peer review publishing any day now: http://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=38577.msg1440938#msg1440938
I would strongly suggest revoking this article, it no longer has any ground to stand on now.
Sigh, a century ago Einstein told us that photons have mass equivalence, E over c squared, and momentum, E over c. It almost seems like that is a secret guarded by obscurity, despite being a secondary school physics topic, part of the general relativity unit.
Microwave emissions are photons.
Do I need to connect the dots for anyone?
http://hyperphysics.phy-astr.gsu.edu/hbase/relativ/relmom.html
The thermal photon emissions from the Radioactive Thermal Generator units on the Pioneer 10 and 11 probes are roughly equivalent to the reverse photon thrust from car headlights on high beam.
http://spectrum.ieee.org/aerospace/astrophysics/finding-the-source-of-the-pioneer-anomaly
The thrust generated by emitting microwave or other photons is a reaction which exactly balances the momentum of the emitted photons.
If the power used to generate the microwaves came from a spacecraft then the mass of the craft would drop by at least the mass equivalence of the microwaves, and by more if there were any efficiency.
To get a craft up to “relativistic speeds” a substantial amount of the mass would have to be converted to energy emitted as photons.
To spare the time of anyone jumping on the Solar / Star / Laser / Maser beam powering of Photon drives do not forget to take account of the momentum of visible or microwave photons arriving to power a space craft. The dominant momentum exchange will always generate thrust away from the Sun, star or Laser / Maser source.
That may get you somewhere, as long as it is away from the source, but any sideways thrust will always be less than the thrust away from the photon source.
—
C P Snow short course in thermodynamics see:
http://ideonexus.com/2008/12/11/you-cant-win-you-cant-break-even-and-cant-quit-the-game-the-laws-of-thermodynamics/
Okay for a start “quantum vacuum virtual plasma” is actually a thing – google it! It’s the plasma of subatomic particles that “pop” in and out of existence owing to quantum fluctuations. And no they’re not suggesting that the em-drive is pushing against it…
The drive is also not violating the law of conservation of motion. Imagine a cone with the wide end pointing up. An emitter in the center of the cone shoots two balls in a opposite directions (I’m using two balls so that the equal-and-opposite reaction from shooting each ball is balanced by the other ball.) The balls then bounce around inside and exert a force on the inside of the cone whenever they hit it. When the balls hit the sides (remember the cone is flat-end-up) they push the cone sideways and a little bit down but when they hit the flat top they push it directly up with no energy wasted on moving it sideways.
Therefore most of the force is on the wide end of the cone, pushing it in that direction!
By the way this isn’t copied from anywhere, I wrote it from my own knowledge of the subject and I’m just 16 so I’m a little worried that many adults on here don’t seem able to use basic physical principals.
Careful with the ping pong ball analogy. If it were that simple there’d be no controversy – the key mistake is “they push the cone sideways and a little bit down” + “energy wasted on moving it sideways”, you can separate out the forces and velocities into X/Y/Z axes and while there might be energy “wasted” pushing out sideways into X&Y, if they don’t push down enough in Z, they won’t ricochet back up to hit the flat top of the cone again
The reason this em drive thing might work is confusing and impossible to explain and maybe something to do with a thing called the Unruh Effect temporarily creating particles due to special relativity’s effect on apparent heat, all of which I have to explain to myself as being part of a black box labelled “space wizardry”. I have a bachelor’s in aerospace engineering but really the stuff you learn in that is closer to learning about bouncing ping pong balls around inside a hollow box than it is to learning about the em drive, it’s probably nearly impossible to have more than an incredibly superficial understanding of the science unless you have a PhD in a relevant field of physics
BTW, while your bouncing-balls-inside-a-cone mechanical explanation was flawed (or at least not useful as an analogy since bouncing particles alone can’t explain the em-drive, you need crazy special relativity crap), I like your method of constructing it 🙂 Please study a STEM degree.
This is insultingly stupid and unfairly acerbic to Shawyer and those at NASA.
Did you bother to google “Unruh Effect”?
“quantum vacuum virtual plasma” You’ve asked us to google that but you don’t know/have forgotten what the Unruh effect is. The Unruh effect explains how the EM drive can work, net of photons having mass and little acceleration needed in virtual zero gravity for effective propulsion.
Can’t push on virtual particles? Then how come we can manipulate them into traveling paths for us? (Double slit etc). Not real? Then how about virtual particle/anti-particle annihilation?
Oh, and BTW the Unruh effect doesn’t rely on VPs more than ordinary light does.
Remember at the macroscopic and quantum level, classical physics breaks down. An expanding universe with non-euclidian geometry also implies the conservation of energy and matter may not hold (we may be in a universe that is making ever more matter and energy).
Not that the EM drive relies on that anyway.
You simply don’t understand how it works. Or you are being very forgetful!
This isn’t scepticism you are following. It is a religion of conservativism and being anti-progress. Please stop. “A is false as it is not recorded in any top tier journal”. Please. We’ve all seen this derivative “science” before and it isn’t critical thinking at all. It is an uncritical dismissal of any evidence! We all want experiments to be confirmed but to deny probitive or future research value? NUTS as General MacAuliffe might have said.
If I wanted to be rude, I’d suggest that you should watch some PBS Spacetime, then go to College.
(Being rude still) …when you do your masters or Ph D, then you might understand how research gets done. Experiments–>conference papers–>criticism–>draft journal article—>editing/corrections—>publication.
Mind you there are a lot of quality journals, books and theses submitted or published which reference conference papers – which are not confirmatory but are at the bleeding edge.
No bleeding edge, no progress.
Forgetting other comments about the Casimir effect, your comments about the margin of error are wrong. New research which seems to be repeated and repeatable shows a net thrust exceeding the magnitude of the margin of error.
No, the EM drive cannot be said to work yet. It is not theoretically impossible though and this post requires some humble pie for the writer or at least some more restraint in the future.
My final comments are more kind.
We know quite a lot of the theoretical and empirical science.
Space travel is a matter of engineering and manipulation, and the creation of new technologies. Let’s take the theoretical Alcubbiere drive. We know the maths. We know it is physically possible. We don’t know how to manipulate it as yet without using unfeasible amounts of energy though.
The same could have been said for powered flight prior to the Wright Bros. This time we have to manipulate the dimensions of the warp field.
Some of our assumptions are simply incorrect or break down at certain limits or hitherto are “mostly correct” and simply require revision.
The worst thing at all about EM drive scepticism is people (not here) regarding the EM drive as “having no exhaust” rather than “without propellant as we know it” and misinformed people assuming massless photons can have no momentum.
These mistakes not repeated here are poorly done high school level physics!
I agree with Keln re: criticism but I’m not even sure this is “extraordinary proof” stuff. Is the claim really that extraordinary? The new technology as a prototype is using decades old inputs manipulating physical laws for our advantage that have been known for longer. It is a matter of engineering, not proof of contact with the President of Pleiades…
Technological change can rarely be predicted. It is nearly always slower than expected before a tipping point and then nearly always much faster than expected.
Explaining the internet as we know it now prior to the telegraph in the 1800s would either make you rich as an author or had you sent to the nuthouse! We’ve had integrated circuits for over 60 years or so and we’ve moved onto quantum computing and we’ve had “the internet” since 1985-1989 and something like it as we know it know since the late 1970s.