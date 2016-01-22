Astronomers Confident That Planet X Has Been Found: Holy Crap!
Astronomers may have actually found a huge new planet in our solar system.
Yes, process that for a moment. I’m not talking about another new exoplanet, I’m talking about IN OUR solar system. And (if the indirect evidence is correct) it wouldn’t be some rinky dink dwarf planet or even a decent-sized rocky planet like the Earth or Venus. Estimates put its heft at 10 earth-masses meaning it could be a gas giant, roughly on the scale of Neptune itself.
You’re probably thinking that such a planet would have to be quite distant to have gone unnoticed this long and you’d be right. Current predictions put it in a distant orbit so large that each trip ’round the sun would take 15,000 earth years. This isn’t a circular orbit however and the putative planet’s distance from the sun could vary from a huge 200 AU to a mind-bending 600-1200 AUs. To put that into perspective, Neptune is a relatively paltry 30 AUs from the sun (by definition, earth is 1 AU from the sun).
This latest bit of “Holy Shit” Astro news was just published in The Astronomical Journal. The two scientists, who may just become household names if this pans out, are respected planetary scientists, Konstantin Batygin and Mike Brown of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena. You may already remember Brown’s name. He’s known as the Pluto Slayer since he was instrumental in showing that Pluto was just one of probably many dwarf planets in the Kuiper belt. This of course led to Pluto’s controversial loss of “Planet” status.
The most important question now is: how compelling is their evidence? The search for Planet X has been going on for decades ever since the orbits of Uranus and Neptune seemed anomalous enough to require another planet nearby tugging it. This led to the discovery of Pluto, but its anemic mass couldn’t account for the apparent gravitational tugging. Ironically, the weird orbits of Uranus and Neptune were eventually found to be completely…not weird. New, more accurate, calculations showed them to be behaving just as they should, obviating the need of a Planet X to explain them. The hunt for Planet X didn’t abate though and over the years there’s been many bits of evidence being heralded as “Planet X Has Been Found!!”. All or most of these have been dumped into the waste bins of Astro history. Most Astronomers now-a-days roll their eyes at new Planet X predictions so any serious astronomers need to dot their Is and cross their Ts to be taken seriously. This is exactly what Batygin and Brown appear to have done.
They ran super computer simulations for a year to try and explain the weird orbits of 6 dwarf planets beyond Neptune. These tiny icy worlds inhabit the Kuiper belt and are called Kuiper Belt Objects (KBOs). These little guys were arranged in unusual elliptical orbits that made little sense. Their closest approach to the sun (perihelion) were all near the plane of our solar system, called the ecliptic, and also all clustered together. The other ends of their orbits however were all over the place, tilted away from the ecliptic and apart from each other. This convergence of orbits could certainly spontaneously happen by chance but we’re talking something like a 0.007 percent chance of that happening. Only 1 in 15,000. Could a planet cause this to happen? That is exactly what their simulations tried to find out. What they found was that if a planet had the precise characteristics I described above, including a specific (anti-aligned) elliptical orbit, it could easily, albeit slowly, shepherd dwarf planets into the stable orbits we observe. Apparently, this anti-aligned orbit is important. That simply means that Planet X’s perihelion is on the opposite side of the sun as the perihelia of the 6 dwarf planets.
So how could such a big planet get so far out there? One hypothesis is that it formed near the other gas giants of our solar system billions of years ago. Our solar system was a wild and woolly place back then like a huge pool table. With planets often hitting each other, it’s not hard to imagine our planet X having a near miss with a planet like Jupiter and being gravitationally ejected from its environs. Normally, it would just continue and completely exit our solar system, but between 3-5 million years after the birth of the solar system, there could have been enough gas and dust in the outer solar system to provide sufficient drag to slow it down and settle it into a stable orbit far from the sun but still within our solar system.
So how excited should we be right now? I think a decent level of optimism and excitement is warranted. This seem clearly to be the best indirect evidence for Planet X that we’ve ever had. Their paper has already been peer-reviewed. Planetary dynamicist Alessandro Morbidelli at the Nice Observatory in France went over the paper and considers their argument “pretty solid”. So much so that he said that he is “quite convinced by the existence of a distant planet.”
On the other hand, another planetary dynamicist, Hal Levinson is a little more skeptical. He believes that even though the weird aligned orbits were probably created by something out there, the origin of the planet involving the drag-inducing gas sounds like a “low-probability” event.
As compelling as this evidence is though, no one will be fully satisfied until astronomers can produce a picture with a small blob of light on it and say “See this? This is Planet X”. Unfortunately, finding Planet X with our premier telescopes like Hubble or Keck would be incredibly difficult. They certainly have the resolution to detect it but their field of view is too small to make the search practical. Fortunately there is a powerful enough telescope with a wide enough field of view. This is the Japanese-owned Suburu telescope in Hawaii. With its light gathering ability and field of view 75 times that of Keck, it could certainly produce that blob of light we need. Batygin and Brown are looking now but even with the large chunks of sky they can record each night it could take 5 years for the champagne corks to pop.
So cross your fingers and start playing the waiting game.
Skeptical about this. There’s a long history of a mystery unknown planet out in the Kuiper Belt, going back to the time Pluto was discovered around 1930. Another immediate question, how could we not detect a Neptune sized planet all this time, considering all the advances in observational astronomy during the late 20th century? Time will tell how this plays out.
How could we not have detected a Neptune sized planet by now?
Well my theory is this. Space is big. Really big. You just won’t believe how vastly, hugely, mind-bogglingly big it is. I mean, you may think it’s a long way down the road to the chemist, but that’s just peanuts to space.
I am skeptical too.
However, to answer your question, it took advancements in technology to detect Pluto, in the 20th century. It’s distance is quite substantial compared to that of Neptune as well. Though yes, it is smaller.
However, Pluto’s orbit averages 39.53AU, which puts it much, MUCH closer, than this potential new planet.
At its closest estimated closest point, it is 5 times further away than Pluto. At its estimated furthest point, either 600-1200, so let’s just check both extremes:
600AU: is 15 times further than Pluto.
1200 AU: 30 times further than Pluto.
If you care to check the image, they are checking the furthest point it is away from the sun The 600-1200AU distance. Which would make it appear smaller to a telescope, than what Pluto would appear to a telescope.
It also doesn’t help, that it is in orbit around our own sun, therefore we cannot use the same method for detecting exo-planets, which is to watch for a dip in a star’s light output, and then watch to see if it is consistent, or if it was just a one-off.
So we are pretty much looking for a dark planet, against a dark background. The only tell, when something out there, is when it blocks the light from another star, as it crosses between that star and us.
Therefore, making it extremely difficult to detect.
Also, with its large orbit, there is a lot of areas it could’ve been, and we would have to check each area for extended periods of time.
From what I have read they suspect that there is this planet there by inferring the way some of the larger dwarf planets and KBOs are clustered together. The same phenomena happens with asteroids that orbit with Earth. Another reason why it is so hard to see inside of our own solar system is because planets, asteroids, and comets do not generate their own light. We have to spot them using the light from the Sun. With the distances involved the light from the Sol would be the same amount of light generated from a star that is outside of our home system.
10-20 times EARTH’S size is not “Neptune”-sized. So it’s incredibly smaller than what you are suggesting (USA Today had a good infographic on the size comparisons).
Also from this article:
That is why it is so hard to find.
because it takes 15,000 years to make an orbit
If you want to think how hard it is to find something so “large” think about this. When we look up and see the moon one of the closest bodies to us is highly visible due to the light it reflects and the distance it is from us. Now when you look at the sun 1AU away it gives of alot of light but look how small it seems most people assumed it was similar in size to the moon. Now go to 600 times that distance and try to find a ball of gas or rock about 10 the size of earth, sounds big but the sun is about 1000 times earth’s size and look what distance did to it at 1AU not 600. And you don’t even have an exact idea where to look just a bunch of equations based on things we have been able to see. As you go out further from Earth the area to search gets immeasurably bigger to search. All the things we have discovered we weren’t looking for they were there and glowing in the place we pointed the telescope. If they didn’t imit their own light they’d be pretty much invisible to us. That’s how it can be so easy to miss such a “big” object in the sky.
This new planet would be extraordinarily dim. An object’s brightness (as seen from our vicinity) decreases as the 4th power of its distance from the sun; and it looks like this new planet has been for the past many centuries, probably at least 20 times as distant as Neptune. That would make it 20^4 = 160,000 times dimmer than Neptune, assuming it has the same size and reflective properties as Neptune.
If this planet does exist it should probably be named Hades so our ninth planet is still named after the same ancient god.
Wow, in as little as five years we could have confirmation of a new planet! That’s awesome. Imagine all of the wonderful things we may have in as little as five years!
Considering the distance, how would Brown, ironically, be able to prove this ‘planet’ has cleared its’ own orbit? After all, that’s the only of the three tests Pluto failed…thus keeping it from being considered a planet
Maybe we didn’t notice it because we’ve been spending all our energies and time looking as far as we could. It’s easy to miss the ball coming at your face if you’re busy staring at the Porsche parked along the street.
@dan
It might seem kind of silly that scientists can find exoplanets that are many lifetimes away but can’t find a planet that is on the edge of our own solar system, BUT, you must remember that more than distance what makes finding something hard is the amount of evidence it displays. we can’t actually see any exoplanets. what we can see is stars emitting bright light that travels quickly and stands out brilliantly against the darkness of space. exoplanets are then discovered by the effects they have on their host stars. with this planet x, there is no bright beacon in the night sky to draw our attention. if it exists it is floating darkly in an area that is crowded with debris. the hardest part isn’t seeing something, it’s knowing where to look.
Bowie.
5 years… Ha!
80 billion kilometres away from the sun, pluto is 5 billion
I am guessing we cannot redirect the new horizons and other probes out there slightly into where that thing might be so we get a view of it at least 30 years from now?
Did you even read the article?
1.) These are Caltech researchers, not some crazy cultists.
2.) To answer your question, this planet would have an orbit of 20,000 years.
3.) Yes there have been many claims of another planet but there have also been many claims that we had discovered all the planets back when we only knew of something like 5 of them existed.
“This led to the discovery of Pluto, but its anemic mass couldn’t account for the apparent gravitational tugging. Ironically, the weird orbits of Uranus and Neptune were eventually found to be completely…not weird.”
So the discovery of Pluto was just dumb luck and not a testament to the predictive power of science?
They could detect the six dwarf planets but not the huge Neptune-sized one?
“They could detect the six dwarf planets but not the huge Neptune-sized one?”
If you look at the images of the orbits, you’ll notice that the 6 DP come very close to the orbit of Neptune. It is when they are that close that they can be detected/imaged.
So called planet X never gets that close, and even though it is larger, it’s so far it gets no illumination from the sun. So a direct image is very hard.
But now they know where to look at.
As they say, it might take 5 years.
If there really is a ninth planet, does it increase the chance that there are many more like it? The way that “Pluto was just one of probably many dwarf planets in the Kuiper belt” and the number of discovered exoplanets has been increasing exponentially?
I wonder if they have tried scanning the planet for possible satellites.