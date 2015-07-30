New York Times: No Harm From Artificial Sweeteners
The anti-aspartame crowd will find this a bitter pill to swallow.
The New York Times health care section ran an article the other day compiling the arguments as to why artificial sweeteners are not harmful to people. Simultaneously, they make the case as to why sugar, the sugar we add to our diets, is the real demon threatening people’s heath. In the fallacy-filled world of the “naturalists” who’s motto boils down to “natural = good, artificial = bad”, this is a reality check that they will find terribly uncomfortable.
Aaron Carroll does a very nice, neat, and tidy job of putting the data in to proper perspective. The history of artificial sweeteners is rife with outcries from people who read (or misread) studies and articles that link artificial sweeteners to cancer in lab rats. Valid enough, except that lab rats are not people, and over the course of time, the data has shown that people do not develop cancer as a result of consuming aspartame, saccharin, or other artificial sweeteners. Sugar, on the other hand, has been proven to be a leading cause of weight-gain and related diseases, such as the development of type-2 diabetes in people of all ages.
What about other “issues” that the Dr. Mercola’s of the world lay at the feet of companies producing aspartame? According to him, aspartame can trigger or cause dizziness, depression, slurred speech, hearing loss, rashes, joint pain, birth defects, epilepsy, and anything/everything else that humans suffer with in life. This is a combination of extrapolation of more rat studies, along with outright lies and fear-mongering with no science to back up the claims. As Harriet Hall puts it:
“When the European Commission’s Scientific Committee on Food evaluated aspartame, they found over 500 papers on aspartame published between 1988 and 2001. It has been studied in animals, in various human populations including infants, children, women, obese adults, diabetics, and lactating women. Numerous studies have ruled out any association with headaches, seizures, behavior, cognition, mood, allergic reactions, and other conditions. It has been evaluated far more extensively than any other food additive.”
So the next time you receive a spam email or Faceboook post extolling the harms of aspartame, reply with this article from The New York Times as you enjoy an ice-cold diet soda on a hot and steamy summer day.
29 Responses to New York Times: No Harm From Artificial Sweeteners
And e-cigs are better than cigarettes, so the next time someone warns about their harms, blow e-cig vapor in their face, right? Never mind that it’s still loaded with addictive nicotine and other nasty chemicals, and diet soda has more addictive caffeine than regular soda and may still contain 4-methylimidazole caramel color that’s a possible carcinogen.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2714836/How-diet-cola-drinks-contain-caffeine-regular-versions.html
http://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/healthy-drinks/artificial-sweeteners/
“The health benefits of artificial sweeteners are inconclusive, with research showing mixed findings. Diet soda may not be a healthy substitute for sugary soda.
For adults trying to wean themselves from sugary soda, diet soda is a possible short-term substitute, best used in small amounts over a short period of time.
For children, the long-term effects of consuming artificially-sweetened beverages are unknown, so it’s best for kids to avoid them.”
Way for all of this to go over your head Max. What is the vendetta agains sodas?
Did you miss all this?
“When the European Commission’s Scientific Committee on Food evaluated aspartame, they found over 500 papers on aspartame published between 1988 and 2001. It has been studied in animals, in various human populations including infants, children, women, obese adults, diabetics, and lactating women. Numerous studies have ruled out any association with headaches, seizures, behavior, cognition, mood, allergic reactions, and other conditions. It has been evaluated far more extensively than any other food additive.”
Also The Daily Mail as a source is a good laugh. Thanks.
Max, I’m sure if you send your information to the New York Times’ Aaron Carroll as well as the European Commission’s Scientific Committee on Food, they’ll be swayed by your argument.
That post is so full of fallacies. I don’t know where to begin to address them.
You posted the daily mail as proof? You realize the daily mail is the British equivalent of the national enquirer, right?
Way to build a strawman and argue against it. No where in the article does it mention the benefits of artifial sweeteners. And comparing e-cigs:cigarettes to aspartame:sugar is COMPLETELY irrelevant.
“diet soda has more addictive caffeine”
Caffeine has been show to be beneficial and hardly harmful if at all, but again, this is irrelevant to the point of the article.
Well done on the completely irrelevant strawman fallacies.
“extolling the harms”
I do not think it means what you think it means.
Have you spoken to a lot of people who are staunchly anti-anything?
When many anti-what-have-you people, in this instance, anti-artificial-sweetener people, list the harms (real or not) of things like aspartame, they really are “extolling” them, because they get downright gleeful and excited about. It’s disgusting.
The “harms” vindicate their own views and biases and enable them to feel more informed and superior.
I don’t know that is how the author meant it but he isn’t wrong.
It is a common malapropism, I think perhaps ‘exclaiming’ is what was meant.
Lol.Nice.
“praising the harms”. Yep, it means what the author probably intended. People like to highlight the harms in an effort to bolster their ill-conceived concepts of scientific claims that aren’t backed by evidence. This can be viewed as extolling.
The article is about aspartame and not Diet soda.
I’m not sure the daily mail is the most reliable of impartial sources…
i like how the article referred to peer reviewed research studies and someone responded with a link to an article in the ridiculous rag the daily mail
so… NYT concludes that aspartame is not harmful based upon over 500 papers on aspartame published between 1988 and 2001 while completely ignoring the largest study ever conducted on Aspartame by the University of Iowa with over 60,00 participants. Now that’s some fine journalism (sarc)….
I’ve seen first hand what aspartame does to people. The governments around the world will always tell the people it is safe. The methanol in aspartame converts to Formaldehyde when ingested. Odd how the FDA produced a list of 92 side effects of aspartame, now they’re trying to deny it!
http://www.fda.gov/ohrms/dockets/dailys/03/jan03/012203/02p-0317_emc-000199.txt
http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v514/n7521/full/nature13793.html
What about its influence on our gut flora?
Interesting point about the sugar. If Sugar is to blame for obesity, and they substitute it with artificial sweetener, then why are they all still obese? Obvious to me that persons are eating even more sugar from other sources instead of from their diet soda for example. Why would anyone want to use a questionable substance in the place of a real food compound? So they can take a chance on being destructive to their health? Why? The article above does not pass the smell test. It skirts the issue. Remember, big business in a round about way owns the media. They can say what they want for the most part. Perspective folks: the corporation selling is saying one thing, that its perfectly safe as long as you don’t get too much and some consumers, a lot of consumers, nutritionists, scientists, holistic practitioners etc are warning against artificial sweetener use. Oh and uh, have you ever seen your child consume a whole container of candy with artificial sweetener or several cans of diet in one day? That is poison by our own gov’t standards. Again I ask, why would we want that in our homes??
Tell this to a phenylketonuric
Why doesn’t the article go into Phenylketonuria?
I reposted the story and a friend of mine pointed this out because she suffers from it.
Makes me question the research and the credibility of the author.
http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/artificial-sweeteners-may-change-our-gut-bacteria-in-dangerous-ways/
Think I will be sticking with Robb wolfs theories
Life style diet not everyone is the same and certain foods ingredients react differently in others
All about balance and not over indulgent and finding out what’s best for your body and how it functions
Aspartame is a neurotoxin! It is toxic. The question is by how much. Personally I’d be trying to cut toxins out of my life not swap one bad thing for another.
Be wary of Research funded, directly or indirectly, by companies with vested interest.
Interesting to see this article quotes old research ie only to 2001! A lot has happened in the last cit. 15 years.
Want something sweet. Try an apple 🙂 washed down with a glass of water 🙂
Try 2 tabs with every hot drink, see how you go
What about how anything sweet spikes blood insulin levels, but when fake sugar gets to the intestines there’s no calories, so it causes all the symptoms of hypoglycemia? Including hunger…which is a funny side effect for a diet product.
That’s all proven and in fact can be verified at home with $15 worth of equipment.
Please stop taking the Daily Mail seriously. The rest of the Anglophone world will thank you.
Yeah, the taste sucks, so no diet for me, thanks. I’ll take real sugar, no substitutes, and just try to limit my intake, ignore the spam emails, and give mr. Carroll and ms. Hall the finger. No need to support increasing the use of those horrible tasting chemicals.
The evidence suggests that NNS or artificial sweeteners are safe when consumed within the Acceptable Daily Intake – and with aspartame being one of the most common, if you’re drinking less than 19 cans of diet coke a day, you’re more than fine