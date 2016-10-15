The Skeptics’ Guide to the Universe is produced by SGU Productions, LLC – dedicated to promoting critical thinking, reason, and the public understanding of science through online and other media. The first episode of the SGU podcast went online on May 4th, 2005. It soon became a popular science/skeptical podcast, and remains one of the most popular science podcasts on iTunes.
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Barbara Liskov; News Items: Trust of Scientists and GMOs, Cryogenic Energy Storage, Deorbiting Space Junk; What's the Word: In Situ; Your Questions and E-mails: Premium Gas, Porn Follow Up; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Marty Klein; What's the Word: Phylogenetic; News Items: High Density Supercapacitors, Adaptation vs Evolution, Instacharge Scam; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Maria Telkes; News Items: Fake News and Online Reasoning, Santa Myth, Farmer Ants, Diamond Batteries; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Endemic; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Autopoiesis; News Items: Improving Photosynthesis, Turkey Domestication, EM Drive, Tweaking Mitochondria, Orca Evolving; Who's That Noisy, Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Percy Lavon Julian; News Items: FTC and Homeopathy, Stoern Liquidates, STDs Rising, Finding Antibiotics in the Genome; What's the Word: Isotropy; Your Questions and E-mails: P-hacking; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Xerophile; News Items: Wireless Brain-Spine Interface, Arctic Ice, Quantum Time, Hydrinos and Cold Fusion, Male Birth Control Study; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Democratization of Knowledge; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Brian Wecht; What's the Word: Relict; News Items: Expanding Universe Follow Up, Mystery Human Ancestor, Alaskan Lake Monster; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Memory, Halloween Candy Tampering; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: David Young; News Items: Alien Signals, Patient Zero, Expanding Universe, Mars Probe Crash; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Stanislav Petrov; News Items: Musk, Obama and Mars; Encyclopedia of Life; Science and Colonialism; Who's that Noisy; What's the Word: Taphonomy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with David Pratt; What's the Word: Autophagy; News Items: Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Chemistry, and Physics, Longevity Debate; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Healthy Foods; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Rosa Smith Eigenmann; News Items: Hawaii Telescope Hubbub, Marijuana Changes the Brain, Brain Training and Power Poses, Listening to Experts; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: ultracrepidarian; Your Questions and E-mails: Net Metering; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Apophenia; News Items: Europa Venting, Piezoelectric Roads, Unhackable, Change in Astrological Sign; Who's that Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Elizabeth Barber; News Items: Tardigrade Radiation Resistance, Resistant Lice, Evolving Bacteria, Moon Formation; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Superfecundation; Your Questions and E-mails: Lightning Strikes; Science or Fiction
- Special Guest: Ian Harris; Special Report: Comedy and Skepticism; News Items: GMO Brinjal, Do Dogs Understand Language, FDA Bans Antibacterial Soap, Space X Explosion; What's the Word: Comorbidity; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue Brian Brushwood; News Items: Lightning Reindeer Death, Space Train, Juno at Jupiter, Evolving Tasmanian Devils, Finding Galactic Missing Mass; What's the Word: Thanatosis; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Seth Shostak; Forgotten Superheroes of Science:Peter Fleming; News Items: NASA One Year Mars Simulator, Muscle Confusion, Biofuels Study, Building Solar Panels on the Moon; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Glycolysis; Your Questions and E-mails: Exoplanet Gravity; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Inquiline; News Items: Proxima Centauri b Confirmed, Anthropocene, World Wide Web 25, The Fight Against Pseudoscience, Pew Belief Poll; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Fraser Cain; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Janet Rowley; News Items: Chemtrails, Supar Hyperactivity, Augmented Reality and Cognitive Load, Fifth Force; Who's that Noisy; What's the Word: Flocculation; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: David Gorski; What's the Word: Hypnagogia; News Items: Now You Don't See It, Piltdown Case Closed, Black Hole Back Door, Cupping at the Olympics, Other Olympic Pseudoscience; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Grant Richey; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Elizabeth Rona; News Items: Young Blood, Electroceuticals, Female Orgasm, Private Moon Mission; What's the Word: Mondegreen; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Nimrod and Edgy; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Neotony; News Items: Vaxxed Lawsuit, Superatoms, Clone Follow Up, What's Cool; Who's That Noisy; Special Report: The Science of Race; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Maria Cork; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Carlos Juan Finlay; News Items: Replications in Science, Single Atom Data Storage, The Connectome, HAARP, Bio Bot; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Estivation; Your Questions and E-mails: Snake Follow up, Archaic Words; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Apoptosis; News Items: Solar Panel Impact, Ancient Supernovae, Kubrick Moon Landing Hoax, Neurasthenia, Tiny-Armed Dinosaur, New Dwarf Planet; Who;s That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Bryce Bayer; News Items: A Psychiatrist Falls for Exorcism, fMRI Validity, Juno at Jupiter, First Autonomous Car Fatality; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Paroxysmal; Your Questions and E-mails: Jet Fuel; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Alluvium; News Items: MEND Protocol, The Cost of Carbon, China's New Supercomputer, Music Chills; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mail:Politics and Gun Control; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Michael Marshall; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Edwards; News Items: Electric Plane, Naturopathic Licensure, Black Holes and Dark Matter; What's the Word: Crepuscular; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Richard Saunders; News Items: Kinked Nanotubes, Crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier, Gun Violence a Public Health Issue, Government Funding Pseudoscience, More Gravity Waves; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week, What's the Word: Eschatology; Science or Fiction
- Interview with David Grossnickle; What's the Word: Iatrogenic; News Items: Universe Expanding Faster than Thought, Illusion of Choice, Is Hands Free Safer; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Noel Edmonds; Your Questions and E-mails: Antibiotics in Mexico, Mythbuster Science; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Andrew Benson; News Items: Cell Phones and Cancer Again, Total Bacterial Resistance, Bumble Bees Sense Electric Fields, What's Happening to our Oceans; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Cauliflory; Science or Fiction
- Special Guests: Richard Wiseman and Hai-Ting Chinn; What's the Word: Autotomy; News Items: Watch Pseudoscience, Tabletop Particle Accelerators, GMO Sugar, Facebook News Algorithm, Blinking; Science or Fiction
- SGU Live from NECSS with special guest: Bill Nye; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Cecilia Helena-Payne Gaposshkin; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Prince Charles and Homeopathy; News Items: Failure is an Option, Prosecuting Climate Change Denial, Lost Myan City, Why is Space 3D; What's the Word: Group Animal Names; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Yvonne Brill; News Items: Growing Human Embryos, Overprescribing Antibiotics, Earth-sized Exoplanets, Mike Adams Slanders Skeptics; What's the Word: Amphidromic, Questions and E-mails: Muad'Dib; Science or Fiction
- SGU 11 Year Anniversary; What's The Word: Propaganda; News Items: Repealing Canadian Science Censorship, Bulletproof Biohacking, Origin of Gravity Waves, Slime Mold Memory; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Talc and Cancer; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Michael Whelan; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Annie Maunder; News Items: Zinc Flash at Conception, Plant Prion Memory, Parents Convicted in Toddler's Death; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Hyperthymesia; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Geodesic; News Items: Neural Bypass, Dinosaur Extinction, Universe in the Lab, Genetic Superheroes; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Homophily; News Items: Metal Foam, Pig Heart Transplants, Should We Hide from Aliens, Computer Artists; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Fishmato; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: words without English equivalents; News Items: Food Production, Swearing, Laser Propulsion; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy: Predictions; Your Questions and E-mails: Carter UFO Follow Up; Science or Fiction
- Special Guest: Kevin Folta; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Dorothy Hodgkin; News Items: Ghosts in the Brain, Neuronal Feedback, Tribeca Pulls Anti-Vax Film, Minimal Genome, Vegetarians and Cancer; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Chemiosmosis; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Equilux; News Items: Supernova Shock Wave, Desk Exercise, Angry Suns, Moderate Drinkers and Health; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Shouting Fire; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Bruce Hood; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose; News Items: AI Assistant, Cryotherapy; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Sciolism; Your Questions and E-mails: Valsalva Revisited, Non-Newtonian Fluids; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Thixotrophy; News Items: Overconfidence, AI vs Go Champion, Minority Report; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Piloting and Valsava; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: George Hrab; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Norman Borlaug; News Items: Uploading Memories, A Year in Space, Fast Radio Bursts, Imaging Alzheimer's Disease, Galaxy Symmetry; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Julia Galef; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Dr. Moona Hanna-Attisha; News Items: Air Pollution and Public Health, Mystery Moon Music, Gender Bias Among Programmers; Who's That Noisy; Special Report: Free Speech vs Social Justice; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Kevin Folta; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Nikolai Vavilov; News Items: 14 Billion Year Memory, 3D Printing Body Parts, Eating Mammoth; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: David Suzuki; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Pleochroism; News Items: Robotic Chef, Brain Electrodes, Diagnosing Cancer, Gravitational Waves; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: RFID; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Lorna Wing; News Items: Concussions in the NFL, Zika Conspiracy, Planetary Defense System, Lab-Grown Meat; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word; Science or Fiction
- Interview with SciBabe; What's the Word; News Items: The Viability of Conspiracies, The Aliens are Dead, Marvin Minsky, Probiotics Hype; Your Questions and E-mails: Fake Skeptic Scam; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Craig Good; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Stephanie Louise Kwolek; News Items: Motorcycle Helmet Laws, Charlie Sheen HIV, Arctic Humans, Geckos and Spiderman; What's the Word: Agnatology; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Algorithm; News Items: Bacterial vs Human Cells, GMO Labeling, Mites Run in the Family, Apple Car, Gravity Waves; Your Questions and E-mails: Corrections; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green; News Items: FTC Smacks Down Lumosity, Picky Eaters, New Elements; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Fugacity; Name That Logical Fallacy: Learning Styles; Science or Fiction
- Psychic Prediction 2015; News Items: HIV Blood Donations, The Genetics of Intelligence, British Smiles; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Phil Plait; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: James West; Special Report: This Year in Astronomy; News Items: Evil Robots, Hunting for Planet X, Antidepressants and Autism, More Problems for Supplements; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Solar NIMBY; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Michael Shermer; Forgotten Superheroes of Science-Caroline Herschel; News Items: More Free Energy, Storing Nuclear Waste, Gene Editing Ethics; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Consilience; Your Questions and E-mails: Frame Dragging; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Thimerosal Revisited; Science or Fiction
- What's The Word: Hysteresis; News Items: Male and Female Brains, Bird and Human Voices, Driverless Cars, Deep Nonsense, A Ring for Mars; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Tardigrade Genome; Science or Fiction
- What's the Word: Homeostasis; News Items: Universe Resolution, Scientific Consensus, Hobbit Update, Gene Drive in Mosquitoes, A Century of General Relativity; Your Questions and E-mails: Political Questions; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Birute Mary Galdikas; News Items: DOJ and Supplements, Armadillos and Leprosy, Sun Stole Mars' Atmosphere, Meier's Paris Predictions; What's the Word: Albedo; Your Questions and E-mails: Skeptical Hoaxes, Microgravity; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Simon Singh; What's The Word: Formication; News items: Low Calories Sweeteners, Making Metals Stronger, JFK Hitman, Fossilized Brains; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Anxiety in Space, How Much Meat; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Andrea Ghez; News Items: Poop Power, Parallel Universe, Universe Simulation, 3D Printed Rhino Horns; Special Report: Science and Faith; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Indolent; Swindler's List: Ransomware; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Dr. Dean Edell; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Alice Hamilton; News Items: Red Meat and Cancer, Mega Poop, Tractor Beam, Whole Body Cryotherapy; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Canonical; Your Questions and E-mails: Tom Hanks and Cancer Quacks, Back to the Future Predicts 9/11; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Maria Sibylla Merian; News items: Placebos Getting Stronger, Danish Zoo Hubbub, Oswald Backyard Photo, Mars via the Moon; Special Report: Back to the Future Day; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Consoling Atheists; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Alice Catherine Evans; News Items: Stellar Mystery, Hallucinations; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Core Sci-Fi; Science or Fiction
- Lawsuit Update; Forgotten Supervillains of Science; News Items: Nobel Prizes in Physics, Medicine, and Chemistry, Peer-Reviewing The Martian; Movie Review: The Martian; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Andy Weir; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Barbara McClintock; News Items: Water on Mars, Looking for Life on Mars, Brain Connections, Skeptic vs Denier; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Isograd; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Ruth Rogan Benerito; News Items: Predatory Pharmaceuticals, Ocean Populations Declining, Election Graphology, Conspiracy Thinking; Who's That Noisy; What's the Word: Efferent; Your Questions and E-mails: Proof of God; Science or Fiction
- Dumbest Thing of the Week: Stone UFO; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Hedy Lamar; News Items: Solar Hydrogen, Homo naledi, Terraforming Mars, Metallic Glass; What's the Word: Anosmia; Your Questions and E-mails: Fibromyalgia; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science:Fritz Haber; News Items: Night Skies, Thinking Style and Paranormal Belief, Psychic Detectives; Special Report: Time Travel; What's the Word; Science or Fiction
- In Memoriam - Oliver Sacks; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Granville Woods; News Items: Reproduction in Psychology, Brain Booster Drug, Defying the Standard Model, Rock Art Pterodactyl Debunked; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Miles Greb; Forgotten Superheros of Science; News Items: Anti-Vax Nonsense, Group Think Lie Detection, WiFi Lawsuit, Universal Flu Vaccine; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Frances Kelsey; News Items: Mars Simulation, Robot Evolution, Naming Exoplanets, Fusion Reactors, Building the Death Star, Does Science Prove God, Sunspots; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Marie Tharp; News Items: Skin Cells into Brain Cells, Registering Studies, Search Engines Influence Elections, Earth and Moon, Scotland Bans GMOs, Whos That Noisy, Science or Fiction
- Interview with Jamy Ian Swiss; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Inge Lehmann; News Items: Mystery Booms Solved, Convincing Antivaxxers, Needle Exchange Efficacy, Life on Earth's "Cousin"; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Kevin Folta; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Gerty Corti; News Items: EM Drive Revisited, Hope for Malaria Vaccine, Cannabis Oil, Washington DC Sinking; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Live from TAM 13; Interview with James Randi and Ray Hyman; Introducing Cara Santa Maria; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Henrietta Leavitt; News Items: Pluto Close Approach, Village on the Moon, Giant Fighting Robots, Depression App, Teaching Science Wrong, New Winged Dinosaur, Pentaquark; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: George Hrab; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Earl Palmer; News Items: Pluto Update, New Zealand Illegalizes Trolling, New Seralini Study, Biological Age; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Jim Carrey; Your Questions and E-mails: UFO Cube; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superhero of Science: Charles H. Townes; News Items: New Sleep Recommendations, A Logic Lesson, Dragon Lizards and Climate; Limits of Phase Change Computer Memory; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Your Questions and E-mails: Cruciferous Vegetables, Education and Paranormal Belief; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Joanne Benhamu; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Maria Goeppert-Mayer; News Items: Bionic Lens, Inside Out and Brain Metaphors, Pyramids on Mars and Ceres; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Eddie Van Halen and Discovery Institute; Your Questions and E-mails: Skeptical Questions; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Vera Rubin; Movie Review: Jurassic World; News Items: Breast Milk Snake Oil, Volocopter, Kennewick Man Follow Up, Sixth Extinction; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Kim Jung-un; Your Questions and E-mails: IT Rant; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Jerry Lawson; News Items: Nutrition Research, Graphene Light Emission, Global Warming Challenge, Philae Wakes Up; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week: David Tredinnick; Your Questions and E-mails: Hive Mind; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Chien Shiug Wu; News Items: Implantable Electrodes, Biolimbs, Tredinnick Pseudoscience, Darpa Robotics Challenge; Who's That Noisy; Special Report: Memento Mori; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Margaret Hamilton; News Items: Laser Weapons, Chocolate Science Sting, How Many Species, In Memoriam-Dr. Wallace Sampson, Proton Spin; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Rape Statistics, Charity Effectiveness; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Paul Braterman; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Georges Méliès; News Items: Scam Charities, Creationist Talking Points, Twitter Demons; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Bird Feeders; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Sherman Morgan; Movie Review: Ex Machina; News Items: Federal Anti-SLAPP, Anti-Bacterial Soap and Cancer, Light-Based Computing, Online Timelapse; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Patrick Matthew; News Items: Orbo Again, Solar Roadways Test, Glass Delusion, Illusion of Invisibility, Threat to Citizen Science; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Black Box Tech, Buying Local
- SGU 10 year anniversary live streaming event; Special Guests: George Hrab, Brian Wecht, Julia Galef, Richard Saunders; News and Discussion Items: Slapping Therapy Death, Black Box Tech, Tesla Home Battery, Podcast Patent Troll; Science Fiction or Fiction; Pseudoscience or Fiction
- Live From New Zealand; Special Guests Siouxsie Wiles and George Hrab; This Day in Skepticism: Water on Mars; News Items: Intermittently Wet Mars, Glowing Bacteria, Dunning Kruger, Dawn Whale, YouTubes Algorithms; Science or Fiction
- Special Guests: Brian Wecht and George Hrab; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Grace Hopper; News Items: Terror Bird, A Rape on Campus; Special Report: The Future of the LHC; Science or Fiction
- Special Guest: Bill Nye; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Lise Meitner and Ida Tacke; News Items: Parents No Longer Anti-Vaccine, Noticing Spiders, Solar Sail, NASA-ET Life in 20 Years, Lava Tubes on the Moon; Special Report: Bill Nye on GMOs; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Fazlur Kahn; News Items: Self-Driving Cars, Google University, The Size of Aliens, Toxic Oceans, Return of Brontosaurus; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Cults, Power Lifting Suits; The Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Sandra Faber; News Items: Radio Bursts and Alien Signals, Peer-Review Scandal, Is The World Greener, Gravity Tunnel Revisited; Special Report: Going Clear; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Chris Patil of Mars One; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Women of ENIAC; News Items: Titius-Bode Law and Exoplanets, Largest Asteroid Impact, Gold from Crap, FDA and Homeopathy; Your Questions and E-mails: Composting Follow Up; Dumbest Thing of the Week: Ted Cruz; Science or Fiction
- Special Guest: Richard Saunders; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Irene Joliot-Curie; News Items: Australia Pans Homeopathy, NYT and Wearable Tech, LHC Computer Grid, Naturopathy; Your Questions and E-mails: Composting; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Kevin Folta; Interview with Marc Randazza-Libel Reform; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Emmy Noether; News Items: Bright Spots on Ceres, Clinical Science, Gravity Lensing, Edison's Plans to Record the Dead; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Alan Melikdjanian aka Captain Disillusion; Leonard Nimoy 1931-2015; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Oswald Avery; News Items: Dress Color Hubbub, Ranking Websites by Factual Accuracy, Reverse Eyeball Evolution, Dawn at Ceres; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Timothy Caulfield; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Anning; News Items: Marijuana Safety, Phantom Acupuncture, Liberal and Conservative Biases, Bladderwort Genome; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Jennifer Dixon; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Katherine Johnson; News Items: Mammals vs Dinosaurs, Scott Adams on Science, METI Controversy, Anderson Cooper vs Dan Burton, DNA Barcoding of Herbs; Who's That Noisy; Dumbest Thing of the Week; Science or Fiction
- SGU 500 House Party; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Ada Lovelace; News Items: Making Better Steel, Lars Anderson Archery, Did Williams Lie?; Dumbest Thing of the Week: V-Steam; Jewie or Fiction; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: George Hrab; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Charles Drew; News Items: Scientific vs Public Opinion, Ghost Gadgets, Conservapedia Disproves E=MC2, FDA Cracks Down on Supplements, Gravity Waves Update; Who's That Noisy; The Dumbest Thing I Heard This Week; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Jocelyn Bell Burnel; News Items: Green Coffee Bean Hoax, Disneyland Measles Outbreak, Galaxy-Sized Wormhole, Fail-Safe for Artificial Life; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Comparing DNA; Name That Logical Fallacy; Crazy Stuff I Heard this Week; Science or Fiction
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Rosalind Franklin; Edge Question: Artificial Intelligence; News Items: The Boy Who Didn't Go to Heaven, Biofortified GMO, Omniprocessor; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Deep Web Follow Up; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Cara Santa Maria; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Edward Lorenz; Movie Review: The Imitation Game; News Items: Younger Dryas Extinction, Robot Poker, New Antibiotics; Special Report: Suicide and Depression; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Tim Farley; Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Annie Jump Cannon; Psychic Prediction 2014; News Items: The Science of God, Expected Science in 2015; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- SGU Live from Auckland with guest rogue George Hrab; This Day in Skepticism: Lick Observatory; News Items: Alternative Cancer Treatments, ESPN Twitter Kerfuffle, The Deep Web, Jet lag Pseudoscience, Gender in Education, Orion Capsule Test, Seeing Infrared; Science or Fiction
- SGU 2014 Year in Review; SGU in 2014, Best and Worst of 2014, 2014 Mashups, Year in Science, In Memoriam; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: George Hrab; This Day in Skepticism: First Electronic Instrument; Special Reports: Bertrand Russell's 10 Commandments; News Items: DNA Survives Spaceflight, Hong Kong Pillows, Discovering New Particles, Graphene Armor, Survey on Apathy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with James Randi; Special Guests George Hrab and Richard Saunders; This Day in Skepticism: Last person on the Moon; News Items: Lunar Mission One, Ginkgo Biloba, Psychic Predicts Airline Crash, Politics vs Science, Nanosculpture, Saving Christmas, Teen Brains; Special Report: Wind Power; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Polytechnique Massacre; Live Q&A with SGU listeners
- Interview with Scott Sigler; This Day in Skepticism: Kinetoscope; Special Reports: Favorite Pseudoscience; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: JFK Assassination; Review of Interstellar; News Items: Landing on a Comet, Feeling of Presence, Doubting the Higgs, Food Babe Nonsense; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interviews with Sheldon Helms and Siouxsie Wiles; This Day in Skepticism: Sara Josephine Baker; News Items: New Antibacterial, The Primeval Code, Curiosity Discovery, HAARP Closing, GMO Labeling; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: David Young; This Day in Skepticism: X-Rays; News Items: Virgin Galactic Crash, Homeopathy for Ebola, Fanged Deer, Time Undone, Center of our Galaxy, Feng Shui; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Richard Saunders; This Day in Skepticism: First Women's Medical School; News Items: Stem Cell Cancer Treatment, Skydiving Record, The Pope and Evolution, Dowsing in Australia; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with David Gorski; This Day in Skepticism: Accutron; News Items: A TCM Challenge, Stem Cells for Spinal Cord injury, Giants of Arkansas; Who's That Noisy; Questions and E-mails: BICEP 2 and Inflation, Jack the Ripper Follow Up; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Venera 4; News Items: AWARE NDE Study, Living on Mars, E-Cat Cold Fusion, Crocodilians, Sciencey, Sally Morgan Follow Up; Who's That Noisy, Your Questions and E-mails: Ebola Hysteria; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Andy Wilson; This Day in Skepticism: Meriwether Lewis; News Items: Nobel Prizes 2014, Rupert Sheldrake, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sally Morgan's Thugs; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Alice Stewart; News Items: Bending iPhones, Martial Arts Nonsense, Doubting Black Holes, Organic Molecules in Space, Recognizing Faces; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: 432 Hz Tuning; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Daniel Dennett; This Day in Skepticism: Answering Machine; News Items: Nvidia Debunks Moon Hoax, GMO Feeding Trial, Touch Pareidolia, Betavoltaics; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Hershey-Chase Experiment; News Items: NASA Crew Capsules, Universe Ending Bubble, Genetics of Schizophrenia, NAS Biotech Counsel, Artificial Sweeteners and Diabetes
- This Day in Skepticism: Phineas Gage; News Items: Jack the Ripper Claim, Common Core, Canada's War on Science, Dreadnaughtus, Supplement Company Sues over Criticism, Brian Dunning; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Correction; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: First Heart Surgery; News Items: Neanderthal Shot by Time Traveler, Barreleye Fish, Eating Insects, Victor Stenger Dies, The Local Bubble, UN Warns of Killer Robots, Qualcomm Tricorder X-Prize; Special Report: Review of ESP Panel; Science or Fiction; Live Q&A: Imagination in Science, Teaching Scientific Methodology
- This Day in Skepticism: Sylvia Earle; News Items: Alternative Research, ISIS Bans Chemistry and Philosophy, Ice Sheets Melting, Hallucigenia, Talking Apes; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: William Wallace; News Items: Robot Swarm, Epigenetics, Black Hole Universe, Man on the Moon, Big Pharma Suicide; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Groupthink; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Phil Plait; This Day in Skepticism: Urbain Grandier; News Items: Carrington Event Redux, Rangeomorphs, Shark Week Pseudoscience, Cervical Manipulation and Strokes, iPhone Performace - with Rene Ritchie; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Ebola and Hobbit Follow Up; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Dr. Karl Kruszelnicki; This Day in Skepticism: Nagasaki; New Items: Ebola 2014, Rosetta in Orbit, EM Drive, Hobbit Update, Volcanoes on Io; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Herxing; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Bill Nye; This Day in Skepticism: Greenwhich Mean Time; News Items: Mike Adams Follow Up, Battery Advance, Ray Comfort's Gravity Gaffe, Dinosaur Feathers, Dinosaur Extinction; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Pierre and Marie Curie; News Items: SGU Sued, Mike Adams and Monsanto, Malaysia Flight MH17, Ken Ham Denies Aliens, Pits on the Moon; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Humor in Education; Science or Fiction
- Interview with James Randi and Massimo Polidoro; This Day in Skepticism: Flitch Day; News Items: European Commission Human Brain Project, Guru Dead or Meditating, Ex-Exoplanets, Buzz Aldrin UFO Encounter, Alone with one's Thoughts, BBC Ditches False Balance; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Buckminster Fuller; News Items: Solar Freakin' Rebuttal, Slower Light, Orion Capsule, UFO Sightings, Facebook Experiment; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Transdermal Direct Current Stimulation; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: PT Barnum; News Items: Food Fears, Higgs Follow Up, Free Will, Rights of Unvaccinated, KFC Hoax; Who's That Noisy; Your E-mails and Questions: Isagenix; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Baron of Arizona; News items: Micro Architecture, Massive Underground Ocean, 9/11 Debate, Whooping Cough Epidemic, Trophy Wife; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Teleporting Information; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Summer Solstice; Cosmos Review; News Items: Chopra Challenge, New Computer Architecture, Oz Skewered, Self-Repairing Teeth; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Solar Power; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Space Monkeys; News Items: Turing Test, Psychic Fails, Origin of the Moon, Dragon V2, NASA Starship, Smallest Star; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Schizophrenia or Possession; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Bug Girl; This Day in Skepticism: British Museum; News Items: Mega - Earth, Secondary Drowning, Medical Information on Wikipedia, Lady Hurricanes, Black Hole Magnetism; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Third-Hand Smoke; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Jaffina Public Library; News Items: Solar Highways, Suspended Animation, Comb Jellies, PETA Autism, Planetary Diameters; Who's That Noisy; Your E-mails and Questions: Corrections; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Jason Luchtefeld and Grant Ritchey; This Day in Skepticism: Yness Mexica and Helen Taussig; News Items: Planet-Eating Stars, Fluoride and Vaccines are Safe, Nasal Strips for Horses, Jupiter's Red Spot Shrinking, Military Response to Zombies; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Harmonized Water; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Ajia Moon; Interview with Massimo Piggliucci; This Day in Skepticism: Nathan Kline; News Items: Afterlife Debate, Five Finger Shoes Settles, Graphene and Heat, Correlation and Causation, Lab Grown Vaginas; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Live Recording at NECSS 2014; With Guest Rogue: George Hrab; This Day in Skepticism: Chernobyl; News Items: Black Salve, Tetraquarks, Homeopathy Report, Stradivarius Study, Video Game Aggression; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Elise Andrew; This Day in Skepticism: Manuel Elizade; News Items: Neuromorphic Computer, Mixing Supplements and Meds, Microbial Doom, Marketing Organic; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Life Energy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: L'Aigle Meteorite; News Items: Food Babe Strikes Again, Dream Weaver, Super Mantis Shrimp, Motivated Memory, Silverstone Goes McCarthy; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Fuel from Seawater; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Live from NECSS 2014; Guest Rogue: Paul Offit; This Day in Skepticism: Salyut 1; News Items: Liquid Light, Geocentrism, The Continuity Field, Light on Mars, Ancient Asteroid Impact, Ant Complexity; Science or Fiction; Live Q&A: Skeptical Parenting
- This day In Skepticism: SPAM; News Items: Chilis and Antivaxers, Crowdfunding Pseudoscience, Ocean under Enceladus, Looking Intelligent, Who's That Noisy, Your Questions and E-mails: Justina Case, Car Remotes; Science or Fiction
- Interview with James Marsters; This Day in Skepticism: Hattie Alexander; News Items: Medical Conspiracies, Autism Onset, Artificial Yeast, Conflicts of Interest; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with David Gorski and Bob Blaskiewicz; Guest Rogue: Brian Wecht; News Items: Oil Pulling, Wikipedia Standards, Techno Fossils, Twin Prime Conjecture, Asteroid with Rings; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Brian Brushwood; Interview with Joe Anderson; This Day in Skepticism: Ulugh Beg; News Items: Waking from Coma with Psychic Powers, Cosmic Inflation, 24-192 audio; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Cartouche Again, Jet Stability; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Jennifer Ouellette; This Day in Skepticism: Ides of March; News Items: Flight 370 Mystery, Earth's Shields, Meat Study; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Tilly Shilling; News Items: Countering Anti-Vaccine Fears, Dowsing in CA, Capturing Earth's Energy, Crank Sues NASA; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Michio Kaku, Dealing with Negativity; Name That Logical Fallacy: Eating Meat; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Michio Kaku; This Day in Skepticism: Rebecca Lee Crumpler; News Items: My Three Parents, Dowsing for HIV, Climate Engineering, Open Data; Who's That Noisy; You Questions and E-mails: Food Babe Follow Up; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems; News Items: Genovese Myth, Pseudoscience Vandalism, Subway and Azodicarbonamide, Petawatt Lawer, AIDS Denialists Silence Critic; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Decimal Day; News Items: Organic Molecule on the Moon, Astrology Belief, Burgess Shale, Boeing Anti-Gravity, Photo Lineups, Fusion Beats Unity; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Net Neutrality, Placebo Medicine; Science or Fiction
- The SGU crew takes live questions from an online audience
- This Day in Skepticism: The Devil's Footprints; News Items: Detecting Computer Zombies, Sucralose Fearmongering, Werewolf Diet, Nye-Ham Debate; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Thorium Car, FTL Communication; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Lydia DeWitt; Special Report: What Scientific Idea is Ready for Retirement; News Items: No Black Holes?, Giant Stones of Egypt; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Mithras; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Karen Stollznow; This Day in Skepticism: Fluoridation; News Items: Cosmic Web, Exorcism Deaths, Ball Lightning, Kepler Update, Creationism in Texas; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Jacob Bronowski; News Items: Self-Cleaning Clothing, Fukushima, Tiktaalik Update, Universal Flu Vaccine, Snowden Alien Conspiracy, Blood Type Diet; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Destroying Currency; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Mark Crislip; This Day in Skepticism: Amelia Earhart; News Items: Vitamin Supplements, Polar Vortex, Earthquake Lights, I Killed Bigfoot, Cancer Deaths Drop; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Distilled Water; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Hai Ting and Matthew; This Day in Skepticism: Topsy the Elephant; Predictions 2013; News Items: Atmosphere of a Super Earth, Reverse Ageing, Magnetic Pooping, Virgin Births; Who's That Noisy, Science or Fiction
- 2013 Year in Review; Guest Rogue: George Hrab; This Day in Skepticism: Birth of Cinema; SGU Year in Review; Science News 2013; Who's That Noisy; In Memoriam; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: HMS Challenger; News Items: Geysers on Europa, Regulation in Genetic Code, Jade Rabbit, Aspartame Safe, Cell Phones on Planes; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Reverse Speech; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Tycho Brahe; News Items: Atmospheric Mystery, Mima Mounds, Exploding Pig Farms, False Memories, Oldest Human DNA, Mars Radiation; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Creationist Claims; Science Fiction
- Interview with Tim Farley and Susan Gerbic; This Day in Skepticism: Rube Goldberg and Eleanor Gibson; News Items: Male-Female Brain Wiring, Wormholes and Black Holes, Home Genetic Testing; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Hodges Meteorite; News Items: MAVEN Launch - with special guest Elliot Goldman, Sylvia Browne Dead, Homeopathy Death, Capturing Lost Energy, FDA Report on Burzynski, Comet ISON; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Phil Plait; This Day in Skepticism: Dr. Who; News Items: How Many Earth-Like Planets, Image of Saturn, 6-Tailed Asteroid, Chopra Attacks Skeptics, Typhoon Haiyan; Name That Logical Fallacy; Your Questions and E-mails: Blind Mole Rats; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Gerald Posner; This Day in Skepticism: LSD; News Items: Oldest Animal, Junk DNA, Martian Lizard, Dark Energy; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Knee Ligament; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Chris Mooney and Indre Viskontas; This Day in Skepticism: Carl Sagan, Florence Rena Sabin; News Items: Tardis Science, Moving Stones, Blushing in the Dark, Rock Paper Scissors Robot; Who's That Noisy; Swindler's List: Kevin Trudeau; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Charles Van Doren; News Items: Ghost Story, Lorenzo's Oil, Li Fi, Space Ports, Gender; Who's That Noisy; Live Questions: Getting Involved in Skepticism; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Brian Malow; This Day in Skepticism: Baby Fae; News Items: 1000 Exoplanets, Scientific Literacy and the Tea Party, PPMOs, Wind turbine Syndrome; Who's that Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Johnnetta Cole; News Items: Money Predicts Apocalypse, Herbal Supplements, Politics and Dogma, Singularity vs Bridge; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Cooling Drinks; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Marty Klein; This Day in Skepticism: Chicago Fire; News Items: 2013 Nobel Prizes, Kansas Citizens Oppose Science, Open Access Journals, Smart Metals; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: World Teacher Day; News Items: New IPCC Report, Photographic the Soul, Chiropractor Breaks Baby's Neck, Black Hole Explosions and Hair; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Monsanto, Overpowered Studies; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Jamie Williams; This Day in Skepticism: Thomas Crapper; News Items: GMO OK, Angry Internet, Warning Labels, When Black Holes Explode, Carbon Nanotube Computers; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: David Vetter; News Items: IgNobel 2013, Top Quarks End Universe, Alien Life on Earth, The Physics of Homosexuality, Regeneration; Who's That Noisy; Questions and E-mails: Quantum Energy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: 9/11; News items: Motivated Numeracy, Arctic Ice, Robot Traders, Teenage Exorcists, Homeopathic Vaccines, Mission to Mars; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Bdellovibrio; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Last Thylacine; News Items: NASA Spiders, Chicken Wings and Penis Size, TCM for Flu, New Element 115; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Pox Parties, Aromatherapy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Cara Santa Maria; This Day in Skepticism: Paul Ehrlich; News Items: Energized Water, Probiotics for Mental Health, Death by Iridology, Immortality; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Authority; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Sanal Edamaruku; This Day in Skepticism: Vesuvius; News Items: No Proof of Creation, Area 51, Hydrating Beer, Indian Rationalist Shot Dead, Free Roaming Planets; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Sugar and Hyperactivity; Science or Fiction
- This Week in Skepticism:Hazel Bishop; News Items: NDE Explained, TV Watching, Labor and Autism, Magenta Planet, Spontaneous Baby Combustion; Special Report: Onionated; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Michael Mann; This Day in Skepticism: Smithsonian; News Items: Dead Monk Alive, Lab Grown Burger, Dolphin Memory, Cattle Mutilations, Gluten Follow Up; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: HPV Vaccine; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Robert House; News Items: Hunt for Alien Spaceships, 3-D Printing, Lunar Calendar, Full Moon and Sleep; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Man-Chimp-Pig; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Insulin; News items: Giant Virus, Gluten, Death Wave, The Pitch Drops, Revenge of the Conspiracy Theorists. Cassini Picture of Earth; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Live from TAM 2013; Guest Rogue: John Rennie; This Day in Skepticism: Viking 1; Special Report: Grand Canyon; News Items: The End of the World, Sailing Stones, Scrotal Evolution, Moons of Pluto; Interview with James Randi and Jamy Ian Swiss; Science or Fiction; Questions: Cynicism, Monsanto
- Interview with Paul Offit; This Day in Skepticism: Carl Zimmer and Erno Rubik; News Items: Seeing Through Walls, First in Flight, Tylenol and Fear, Spinning Pharoah; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Head Transplant; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Randall Snyder; This Day in Skepticism: Pasteur; Special Report: Leaving Mormonism; News Items: Crop Circles in History, Constructing Morality; Movie Review: World War Z; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Patent Troll Follow Up; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Roy Wolford; News Items: Podcasting Patent, Class System in Mice, Anti-GMO Pseudoscience, Skunk Ape; Special Report: GyroStim and Science Journalism; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Staticman; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Daniel Loxton; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Osteoarthritis, Patenting DNA, Foot Fungus, Chinese Fake Alien, New Type of Star; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Can We Know Everything; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: First Blood Transfusion; News Items: Vaccine Refusal, Seeing Ultraviolet, Ape Feet, Elizabeth I a Man?; Special Report: Don McLeroy Follow Up; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Living on Sunshine; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Joshie Berger; This Day in Skepticism: Missile Mail; News Items: Star Trek Review, Kepler Broken; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Small Hadron Collider, Carnivorous Sponge, Pollen; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Vijay Dewan and Scott Thurman; This Day in Skepticism: Cosmic Background Radiation; News Items: Mermaids, Angelina Jolie, Prosopagnosia, Flying Car; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Raw Honey; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Richard Saunders; This Day in Skepticism: Geek Pride Day; News Items: McCormick Sentenced, Meteroid Hits Moon, DSM-5, Placenta Madness; Who's that Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Water Heater Followup, McLeroy Interview; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Heather Berlin; This Day in Skepticism: Nicholas II; News Items: Your Senses in Space, Talking Plants, Flowing Glass; Book Review: Ender's Game; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Water Heaters, Atacama Specimen; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Don McLeroy; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Sylvia Browne Wrong Again, Cosmic Rays and Lightening, Cicada Return; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Mystery Guest; SGU 8 year Anniversary; News Items: Funding Science, Curse Scam, Fusion Reactor, Einstein Still Correct; Oblivion Review; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Is SETI Science; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Samuel Morse; News Items: Mars One, Bomb Detector Fraud, TED and Chopra, Creationism and Dinosaurs; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Bitcoin Follow Up; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogues: Jon Ronson and Simon Singh; This Day in Skepticism: Sundogs; Simon Singh's New Book; News Items: Bitcoins, Internet Criminals, BRAIN Project, Evidence of Dark Matter, Hallucinating Music; Science or Fiction
- Live from NECSS 2013; Guest Rogue: Cathleen Carr; This Day in Skepticism: Apollo 13; Remembering Perry; News Items: Conspiracy Survey, Misused Scientific Terms, New Type of Supernova, Vaccines Make You Gay, Anti-Vaccine Propaganda on Twitter; Science or Fiction; Live Q&Q: Effects of Alcohol, Online Health Information, Art and Science
- Interview with Ian O'Neill; This Day in Skepticism: Isaac Asimov; News Items: Fairy Circle Update, Zombie Parasites, Retraction Watch, Genetic Transistors, Prescribing Placebos; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Karl Withakay; This Day in Skepticism: Mary Whiton Calkins and Ellen Swallow Richards; News Items: Homeopathy Debate, Small Pterosaur, Fracking Earthquakes, Never Eat Again, Voyager at the Edge; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: More Than Gravity; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Pons and Fleischmann; News Items: Marshmallow Test, Bacteria Everywhere, Acupuncture HIV, Dr. Oz Sued, New Pope; Special Report: Why Worry?; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Lawrence Oates; News Items: Meteorite Fossils, Duane Gish Dies, Acupuncture Meta-Analysis, Live to 150, Close Star Discovered; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: George Hrab; This Day in Skepticism: Hans Christian
- Interview with Jon Ronson; This Day in Skepticism: Compact Disk; News Items: Life Around Dying Stars, Ancient Lost Continent, Electronic Tattoos, Google Glass; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Ouch; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Heisenberg; News Items: Russian Meteor, Spontaneous Human Combustion, Cosmos Unstable, Bigfoot DNA Published, Intellectually Lazy; Who's That Noisy; Special Report: Retro Futurism; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Brian Wecht; This Day in Skepticism: Chien-Shiung Wu; News Items: AI Doctor, Ball and Cup Magic, Gorilla in the Bronchi, Feathered Dino Follow Up; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Space Medicine; News Items: Russian Lake Monster, Bones of Richard III, Scientific Genius, Without Fear, Feathered Dinosaurs; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Tuesday Boy; Interview with George Hrab; Science or Fiction
- Interview with John Rennie; This Day in Skepticism: Groundhog Day; News Items: Up Goer Five, China Smog, Vaccine Court, Deer Antler Spray; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Perpetual Motion; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Zack Kopplin; This Day in Skepticism: Brachistochrone curve; News Items: Manti Te'o Hox, River on Mars, Neanderthal Baby; Special Report: Nikola Tesla; Who's That Noisy; Your questions and E-mails: Vomitorium; Skeptoid Chinese; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Massimo Polidoro; This Day in Skepticism: Neon Signs; News Items: Predicting Murders, Lead and Crime, Biggest Thing in the Universe, Defending the Million Dollar Challenge, Turkey Bans Evolution Books, Apophis Update; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Dr. James Bedford; News Items: Below Absolute Zero, Burzynski Challenge, Genome Editing, Celebrity Pseudoscience, Oz Pseudoscience; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Massimo Pigliucci; This Day in Skepticism: FM Radio; News Items: Psychic Predictions 2012, Cosmic Rays and Dementia; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- SGU 2012 Year in Review; This Day in Skepticism: Thomas Fuller; Best and Worst of 2012; In Memoriam; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Coelacanth; News Items: Sandy Hook Massacre, China Stabbing, AVN to Change Name, Megalapteryx Foot, Invisibility Cloak; Special Report: The Hobbit and High Frame Rate; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Joshie Berger; This Day in Skepticism: homosexuality and the DSM; News Items: Creationist Tactics, Truth in Education, Dawn of Life, History of Cheese, Vampire Warning, Ocean Robots; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Phil Plait; This Day in Skepticism: Atoms for Peace; News Items: End of the World, Bug UFO Follow Up, Inattentional Amnesia, Curiosity Kurfuffle, Grand Canyon Age, Moon Formation; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Banachek; This Day in Skepticism: Taman Shud Mystery; News Items: Not-So-Terror Bird, Bloop Solved, Hijacking DNA, Bigfoot DNA, Makemake; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Theory; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Richard Wiseman; This Day in Skepticism: Origin of Species; Special Report: Richard's Dream Research; News Items: Aspartame Study, Being a Psychopath, Type Ia Supernova, Fecal Transplants; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Bruce Hood; This Day in Skepticism: Jonestown Massacre; News Items: Denver UFO, Math Hurts, Communicating with the Vegetative, Nearby Rogue Planet, Twisted Light; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Bicycle Physics; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Goddess of Reason; News Items: Life in the Universe, UFOlogy Dying, Chelation Therapy, Psychic Fail; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Universe Rotating; Science or Fiction; In Memorium: Mike LaCelle
- Live From CSICon 2012; This Day in Skepticism: Sputnik 2; In Memorium: Paul Kurtz and Leon Jaroff; News Items: Big Bang Conference, Italian Earthquake Scientists Convicted, Whale Makes Human Sounds, PANDAS Controversy, Reporting Ghost Stories; Live Q&A; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Genetic Logic Circuit, Efficient Language, Closest Exoplanet, Alien Hacker; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Zombie Bite; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Jamy Ian Swiss; This Day in Skepticism: Norman Borlaug; News Items: Nobel Prize in Chemistry, DNA Half Life, The Simulated Universe, Supersonic Jump, Geoglyph; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Robert Hutton:SGU Transcripts; This Day in Skepticism: Lady of Fatima; News Items: 2012 Nobel Prizes, Looking for Dyson Spheres, Simon Singh and Libel, Presidential Lie Detector; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mail: Proof of Heaven; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: The Billygoat Curse; News Items: The Physics of Roulette, Vitamin D and the Common Cold, Harpooning Satellites, Bee Brains; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: WTC7 Collapse; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Pamela Gay; This Day in Skepticism: CERN; News Items: Ig Nobels 2012, GM Corn Rat Study, HIV and Faith Healing, Emoticons turn 30; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Golden Tablets and Hobbit Day; News Items: Warp Drive, Bad Science Reporting, Dark Energy Camera, Crowdsourcing Science, Spheres on Mars, CSICon 2012; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Blue Moon and Frances; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Murray Gell-Mann and Alexander Flemming; News Items: Sun Myung Moon Dies, Company Apologies for Thalidomide, Super WiFi, Calorie Restriction and Longevity; Special Report: A Skeptical 12 Step Program; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Live from DragonCon 2012; Interview with Billy West; This Day in Skepticism: First Trek; News Items: Blue Moon Lunacy, Bigfoot News, Negative Replication of Psi, Baldness Cure, Little Mass from Higgs, UFO Over Illuminati Castle; Science or Fiction; Your Questions and E-mails: SGU FAQ, Homeopath Pharmacist, Multiple Chemical Sensitivity
- This Day in Skepticism: Passenger Pigeon; News Items: Neil Armstrong Dies, Naked Darth Vader, Homeopathic Candy, Hearing Voices; Who's That Noisy; Special Report: Conspiracy Conference; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Pixar's Chris Ford; This Day in Skepticism: The Great Moon Hoax; News Items: The Sun is Round, DNA Storage, FDA and Homeopathy; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Pregnancy from Rape, E-bay and Magic; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Eggs and Atherosclerosis, Hacking the Rover, The Sneeze, Google Pyramids, Occ Update; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Asymmetrical Screw; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Dino Mating, Blowing Up Asteroids, Punching for God, Occ the Skeptical Caveman; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Kinesio Tape; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Brian Wecht; This Day in Skepticism: First Fax; News Items: Superstition Fund, Curiosity's Sky Crane, Anti-Fluoridation News Fail, Bat-Winged Monkey Bird; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Kennewick Man; News Items: Skeptical Conferences, Sally Ride Dies, Mood Photography, Computer Modeling Life, Artificial Jellyfish, Firewalking Mishap; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Multivitamins; Science or Fiction
- Live from TAM 2012; With Special Guests: Richard Saunders and George Hrab; This Day in Skepticism: Planet Nibiru, Jean Picard born; News Items: Fake Bomb Detector Maker Charged, Debating an Antivaccinationist. Feathered Dinosaurs, New Moon for Pluto, Higgs Discovery Announced, Sex Myths, Sapphire Hard Drive; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Daniel Beauley; This Day in Skepticism: Jane Goodall; News Items: UFOs in National Geo, Seeing Inside Tissue, GOP on Critical Thinking, Alternative Chocolate; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Who Owns Space; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Jann Bellamy; This Day in Skepticism: Newcomen Engine; News Items: Water on The Moon and Mars, Swiss Report on Homeopathy, Twisted Light, Embodied Cognition; Who's That Noisy; News Update: Causeway Cannibal; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Tunguska Event; News Items: The Science of Prometheus, Time Slowing Down, Higgs Update; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Nessie Disproves Evolution; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Professor Zhong Lin Wang; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Mystery Carbon Spike, Younger Dryas Impact, Liberation Procedure Study, Testing Female Athletes; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Fetal Pill Update; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism - Captain Picard Day; News Items: LiDar, Extremophiles, Moral Behavior, Cervical Manipulation, Ghost Train; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Pharmacist Homeopaths; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism - Ray Bradbury Dies; News Items: Episode #360, Transit of Venus, Legislating Science, Science Education in California and South Korea, Vapor Storage; Magnetic Skeptical Phrases; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Peer Review; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Debbie Feldman; This Day in Skepticism: Bridget Bishop; News Items: Medical Zombies, Science of Reruns, Leakey on Evolution; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Local Darkmatter Followup; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Joshie Berger; This Day in Skepticism: Animalcules; News Items: TAM Poker Tournament, Space X Launch, Studying the Universe, What is Consciousness; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Speaking to Mediums; Swindler's List: Hearing Aids; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Chris Lewicki; Guest Rogue: Phil Plait; This day in Skepticism: Head Cabinet; News Items: Ghost Box, Mayan Calendar, Electricity from Viruses, UK LIbel Law Update; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Corrections, Supermoon; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Dinosaur Farts, Aura Reading, 48 Frames per Second, Baby Powder, Killing Bigfoot, TAM2012; Who's That Noisy ; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogues: Seth Shostak and James Randi; This Day in Skepticism: First American in Space, SGU 7 Year Anniversary; News Items: Rogue Planets, Machine Monkey Interface, Finding ET with Robots, God Spot in the Brain; SETI Update; Audience Q&A: The Coming Singularity; Science or Fiction
- Live from NECSS 2012 with special guest James Randi; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Pedantic Words, Sports Pseudoscience, Nuking Asteroids, Loch Ness Monster Spotted, Cosmic Rays, Space Shuttle Enterprise; SGU Video; Science or Fiction; Remembering Perry
- This Day in Skepticism: The Surgeons Photo; News Items: Life on Mars, Indian Skeptic Charged with Blasphemy, Multitasking, Monkeys Recognize Words, Cosmic Superwinds; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Titanic Correction, Advanced Dinosaurs; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Titanic Disaster; News Items: Blow Up Space Junk, Aristolochia Nephropathy, Homophobia, Toilet Water, Monkey Bill Update; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Grover's Algorithm, Gulf of Cambay Ruins; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Gripp (Marshall Gillson); This Day in Skepticism: World Health Day; News Items: Smart Sand, Enclothed Cognition, Death by Homeopathy, Small Scale, Rhino Horn; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with James Randi; This Day in Skepticism: Patenting Life; News Items: Tennessee Anti-Evolution Bill, Origin of the Moon, Mystery Cloud on Mars, Newage Mountain; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: Exxon Valdez; News Items: Superhero Pseudoscience, High Altitude Skydiving, Nuclear Clock, New Hampshire Abortion Bill, NDE and Lucid Dreaming, Designer Electrons; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Here Comes the Metric System; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Richard Saunders; This Day in Skepticism: Vanguard I; News Items: Oldest Skeleton, Red Deer Cave People, Neutrino Communication, Defending Science in Australia, Failure to Replicate Bem's Psi Research; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Catching up on Vaccines; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Scott Sigler; This Day in Skepticism: Megalonyx; News Items: Robot Cheetah, Kony 2012, Neuroprosthetics; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Therapeutic Tattoos; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Gordon Maupin; This Day in Skepticism: Leap Year; News Items: Iceman Genome, FTL Neutrino Follow Up, More on Anti-Climategate, Drug Testing, Your Deceptive Brain; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Fraser Cain and Pamela Gaye; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Tiny Lizards, Missing Dark Matter, Anti-Climate Gate, Nanoparticle Safety; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: The Science of Pony Tails, Online Surveys, Structural Batteries, Quickie with Bob - Alien Matter; Who's That Noisy; Questions and E-mails: Evolution Falsifiable, Headgear; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: 3D Printing, Morgellons Update, State Science Standards, Lake Vostok, Hard Drive Breakthrough; Special Report: Ouija Boards; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Derek Bartholomaus; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Speed Limit for Birds, Reading Brain Waves, Conspiracy Contradictions, Scorpion Inspired Armor; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Sean Carroll; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Stem Cells for Blindness, Chiropractic Neurology, Mass Psychogenic Illness; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Sounds in the Sky; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Eugenie Scott; This Week in Skepticism; News Items: NECSS 2012, Photographic Black Holes, SOPA-PIPA, Homeopathic Burn Treatment, Ice Forms; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Tricorder X-prize, Sheldrake on Presentiment, Physics Cranks, Witchhunter Comes to US; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Martin Rundkvist; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Psychic Predictions 2011, Hacker Satellite, Testing Violins; Quickie with Bob - Lost World of Antarctica; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- SGU 2011 Year in Review; Special Guest Mike Lacelle; Best and Worst of 2011; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Special Guests: George Hrab and Jamy Ian Swiss; Christopher Hitchens In Memoriam; News Items: Mammoth Bone Homes, Trillion Frames per Second, Neti Pot Dangers; Who's That Noisy; Special Report: Randomness; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Pro-Measles Children's Book, Higgs Update, Mercury UFO, Hallucinating Color; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Menstrual Syncing; Swindler's List: Online Dating; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Lawrence Krauss; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Trudeau Fine Upheld, Planetary Probes, Cloning a Mammoth, Kepler 22b; Who's That Noisy; Corrections; Science or Fiction
- Interview with James Randi; News Items: Detecting Digital Manipulation, Curiosity Heads to Mars, Creationist Bill Defeated in NH, Scorpios Need Not Apply, Jetpack Flies with Jets; Special Report: Burzynski Clinic Intimidates Bloggers, with Rhys Morgan; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Tomato Juice Color; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism: JFK Assassination; News Items: Power Balance Bankruptcy, FTL Neutrino Follow Up, Does Water Prevent Dehydration, Food Color and Taste; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: SILLY Bias in Scientific Reviews; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Moon's Magnetic Field, Europa's Ice Surface, False Confessions; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: BMJ Poe, Catholic Pox Parties; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Stroke Turns Man Gay, Asteroid YU55, Pox Parties, US Government Denies UFOs, Man Confuses Moon for UFO, NASA's Orion Program; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Intercessory Prayer; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Climate Change Confirmation, Steve Job's Cancer, New GPS, Pre-Clovis Find; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Brush Before or After; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Banachek; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Seeing Through Walls, Malaria Vaccine, Luckiest Cities, New Name for VLA, Another Failed Prediction; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Richard Wiseman; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Jay Report from Italy, Faster Than Light Neutrinos, Reiki Doesn't Work, Ending Genital Cutting, Camping Prophesy Update; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Stephen Macknik and Susana Martinez-Conde; This day in Skepticism; News Items: Vitamins and Mortality, Megavirus, NDEs, More UFOs, Electrosense, Airborne Petition; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Steve Jobs Dies, Nobel Prizes 2011 for Physics, Medicine, and Chemistry, IgNobels for 2011; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Highlights from the SGU 24 Live Streaming event; Interview with Australian Skeptics: Richard Saunders, Dr. Rachie Dunlop, Jo Benhamu; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Grail Craft Launch, A. sediba, Adaptation and Orgasm; Special Report: Siphonomores; Top 10 Future Technologies; Science or Fiction
- Special Guests: George Hrab and Brian Brushwood; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Single Molecule Electric Motor, Registering Atheists; Special Report: Nature vs Nurture; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Sara Mayhew; This Day in Skepticism; New Items: Chinese Scientists Plan to Capture Asteroid, Acupuncture and Acoustic Waves; Science or Fiction
- Live from DragonCon 2011; This Day in Skepticism: 9-11 Comic; News Items: Diamond Planet, Homeopathic Water, Woolly Rhino, Editor Resigns of Global Warming Paper; Science or Fiction; Live Q and A
- Interview with Jad Abumrad; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Hurricane Irene, ISS Threatened, LHC and Super Symmetry, Alien Signals; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Tin Foil, Skeptical Shout-Out; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Virginia Earthquake, Brand Loyalty; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Tin Foil and RFID; Swindler's List: Functional Medicine; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Paul Provenza; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Non-Growing Earth, Boiron Threatens Blogger, Woman Romance and Science, Space X Going to the Space Station; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: More on Helium; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Anti-Matter in Space, 3D Brain Mapping, Time Shift, 4-Time Lottery Winner; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Robert Johnson; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Elizabeth Loftus; This Day in Skepticism - Life on Mars; News Items: The 27 Club, Blood-Red Lake, Earth Trojan Asteroid, Radioactive Heat; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: If It Can't Be Measured; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Bill Nye; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Skeptical Conferences, Victory for Evolution in Texas, New Moon for Pluto, Life in the Universe, Connecticut Chupacabra; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Live from TAM9; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Comet Elenin, Forces of Darkness, Science Proves the Bible (Not), Last Shuttle Launch, Pastafarian Headgear, Organic Water, Graphene Water Battery, Youngest Dinosaur Fossil; Live Q&A: Skeptical Wins, 24 Hour Live SGU Show, Reconciling Faith and Skepticism, Craniosacral Therapy, Favorite Science Jokes, Sam Harris, How SGU Started; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Matthew Chapman; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Hypnotized to Death, Color of Extinct Birds, Magnetic Microprocessors, Twintuition; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mail: Creationist Arguments; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Classifying Galaxies, More Pareidolia, Easter Island Elixir, Driverless Cars, Elevatorgate; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Eugenie Scott; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Tau Day, Body Temperature of Dinosaurs Measured, Magnets and Blood Flow, Guru in Sweat Lodge Death Convicted, Close Call for the Space Station; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Michael Waterhouse; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: We Are All Mutants, Human Gecko, Creationists Infiltrate Geology Meeting, Battery Man; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Two New Elements, The Decline Effect, Zicam Inventor Arrested, Lasers from Human Cells, Mood Ears; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: The Enemy Within; Science or Fiction
- Special Guest: Phil Plait; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: SGU-24, Psychic Tip, Explosion on Sun, Moon Origin, UFO Nazis; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Jamie Bernstein; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Predicting Earthquakes; Mapping the Brain; Implanting Memories; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Rapture Rationalizations, Fake Moon Rock, Dark Energy Confirmed, Religious Right vs Women's Rights, Preparing for a Zombie Apocalypse; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Banning Marmite; Science or Fiction
- Interview with James Randi; This Week in Skepticism; News Items: Rapture, Another Cancer Cure, Gut Bacteria and Behavior, Habitable Exoplanet, Higgs False Alarm; Who's That Noisy; Swindlers List: Bidsell; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Jon Ronson; This Week in Skepticism; News Items: Einstein Right Again, Mark Geier's License Suspended, Moon Microbe Mystery, Steytlerville Monster; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Yap Money; Science or Fiction
- This Day in Science and Skepticism; News Items: Six years of SGU, Easter Island Controversy,Bin Laden Conspiracies; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Seth Shostak; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: A Skeptic in Oz, More Creationism in Texas, Higgs Rumor; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Iszi Lawrence; This Week in Skepticism; News Items: Hottel UFO Document, New Method to find Exoplanets, Plans for NASA Shuttles, Power Balance Lawsuit, Nails of Christ; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- SGU Live from NECSS 2011; Special Guest Rogue: John Rennie; News Items: Gayveman, Cosmic Engineering, Homeopathy for Radiation and Vertigo, Evidence and Radiation Risk; You Know You're a Skeptic If; Science or Fiction; Live Q&A: Time Travel, Fecal Transplants, Skeptical Obligation
- This Day in Skepticism: The Mercury 7; News Items: Pioneer Anomaly Solved, Pigasus Awards, Wakefield and Somalis, Boy Genius; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Thorium Reactors; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Kenny Feder; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Colorado UFO, Breaking Heisenberg, Dinosaur Petroglyph; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Dinosaur Taxonomy; Science or Fiction
- This Week in Skepticism: Hale Bop Cult; News Items: Meier Earthquake Non-prediction, Swarm Robots, Sexual Preference, Pre-biotic Chemistry, Science fact vs fiction; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Radiation Hormesis, Overunity, Fecal Transplants; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Mark Mervine; This Week in Skepticism; News Items: Japan Earthquake, Time Traveling Particle, Finding Atlantis, TAM9 From Outer Space; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Corrections - Magellan and DNA Computing, Ambit Energy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Ben Radford; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Meteorite Bacteria, Biological Computers, Super Full Moon, Imam Retracts Support for Evolution; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Definition of Skeptic; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Eric-Jan Wagenmakers; This Day in Skepticism: Limelight; News Items: Predicting Earthquakes, Growing Fuel, Neutron Star Superflluidity, Heidi Follow up; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Information Follow up, 10,000 Years in the Future; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Joshie Berger; This Day in Skepticism: Galileo Censored; News Items: Internet Kill Switch, Japan to Trawl for Space Junk, Watson on Jeopardy!, Lie to Me; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Lost Information; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Kevin Folta; News Items: Jovian in the Outer Solar System, Haunted Theme Park Ride, Heidi the Cross-eyed Psychic Opossum; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Product Reviews; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Jeff Ainslee; News Items: Processed Food and IQ, Bacterial Intelligence, Skin Cell Spray Gun, Treating Trauma with Herbs, Jerusalem UFO; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Dr. Ray Greek - The Science of Animal Models; This Day in Skepticism; News Items: Homeopathy Pseudoscience, Teachers Cautious about Evolution; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Countering Fallacies; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Jack LaLanne dies at 96, Cold Fusion Again, The Cochrane Review of Statins, Astrologists Angered, More on Education; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Alien DNA; Science or Fiction
- News Items: No Ghosts in my Backyard, Simulating Earth, Reaction to Bem's Psi Research, Engineered Chickens, Cloning Mammoths; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Sun as Battery, Land Sharks; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Phil Plait; News Items: Molten Exoplanet, BMJ Slams Wakefield, Creationist Teacher Fired, Galactic Black Holes; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Nassim Haramein; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Predictions 2010 and 2011; News Items: Mysterious Bird Deaths, Predictions from 1931, Mars News in 2010, Apocalypse 2011, Printing Solar Cells; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Thomas Kuhn; Science or Fiction
- 2010 Year in Review; Best and Worst of 2010; In Memoriam; SGU Stats; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Arsenic-Based Life, Buttology, V-Steam, Singing Mice, The Real daVinci Code; Who's That Noisy; Special Report: Power Bands with James Randi and the SkepticBros; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Dan Gardner; News Items: Piltdown Anniversary, Hydrogen Production, Voyager Leaves Solar System, Slushball Earth; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Alien Plants vs Animals; Science or Fiction
- SGU Live in Sydney Australia; News Items: New Crystal Skull, Roger Penrose Before the Big Bang, Chimps Outwit Human Traps, Anti-Antivax Activism; Special Report: Masonic Conspiracy Theories; Science or Fiction; Live Q&A: Scientists Baffled, Size of Quantum Effects, Sympathectomy, Future of Skepticism, Pseudo-Experts
- SGU Live in Vancouver with Special Guest: George Hrab; News Items: SETI 50th Anniversary, Antimatter Breakthrough, Nanoparticles and Glowing Trees, Oprah Promotes Psychic Surgeon, Latest PSI Research, Bending Time and Space; Live Q&A: Neurology of Belief, Coincidence, Multi-Level Marketing; Science or Fiction with Special Guest Fraser Cain
- Special Guest: Richard Saunders; News Items: Eken Power Bands; Your Questions and E-mails: Frozen Stiff, Cockroach Brains, Deal or No Deal; Name That Logical Fallacy: Argument from Silence; Special Topic: Religious Skeptics; Science or Fiction
- Interview with D.J. Grothe; News Items: NASA Discovers Mysterious Bubbles, Exploiting "Psychic" Kids, More Homeopathy Spin; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Lunar Weather Predicting, Caffeine and Sperm Count; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Carl Sagan Day, Mystery Missile, LHC Big Bang, The Twinkie Diet, Hamburger Experiments Redux; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Spinning Spaceship, Ear Light; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Jamy Ian Swiss; News Items: Psychic Cat, 100 Year Starship Project, Cure for Common Cold, Life on the Moon, Alien Ballot Defeated; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Banana Ripening; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Ghosts Calling Cellphones, Hawking Radiation, More On Radioactive Decay Rates, The Science of Medicine, NECSS 2011, Physics.org Award Nomination; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Time Traveling Cell Phone User; Interview with SGU Forums Moderators; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Brian Trent; News Items: Benoit Mandlebrot 1924-2010, Stem Cell Funding, Do Mummies Get Cancer, Asteroids Buzz Earth; Your Questions and E-mails: Whale Poop Correction, T-Rex Blood Cells, Help - My Friend is a Pseudoscientist; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Ben Goldacre; News Items: Dark Matter Strangeness, Vaccine Case in Supreme Court, Gliese 581g Follow Up; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Magic Burgers; Science or Fiction
- News Items: 2010 Nobel Prizes in Medicine, Chemistry and Physics, 2010 IgNobels, Diesel from a Stone; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Mass and Gravity, Science Education, Laughing Hyenas; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Bug Girl; News Items: New Moonlanding Footage, UN Alien Ambassador, Poor Science Education, New Force of Nature?, Goldilocks Planet; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Simon Singh; News Items: Losing Your Religion, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Dirty Electricity, Origins of Moons, Halfalogue; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Ben Radford, Joe Nickell, and Karen Stollznow; News Items: Modern Geocentrism, Irish Minister of Science Scandal, Robot Skin, No Link between Thimerosal and Autism, Canadian Government Muzzles Scientists, Crop Circle Sting; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Carol Tavris; News Items: Stephen Hawking on God, Magnetic Mom, Organic Strawberries, Burning the Quran, Pyschic Incites Mob; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Donald Prothero; News Items: Thorium Power, Impacts and Extinction, Spontaneous Combustion, Enfield Poltergeist, Ghost Train; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Mitochondrial Eve Follow Up; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: Phil Plait; News Items: Phil Plait's Bad Universe, Solar Flares and Radioactive Decay, Competition in Evolution, The Science of Zombies, Kurzweil Responds to Myers, Kaku on UFOs; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Bruce Hood; News Items: Banning Wi-Fi, Psychic Finds Wrong Body, Kurzweil on Brain Complexity, Magnetars and Black Holes; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Aubrey de Grey; News Items: Evolving Simulated Intelligence, Proximal Intercessory Prayer, Bermuda Triangle Solved, Booty Enhancement Spell, Censoring Skepticism featuring Interview with Rhys Morgan; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- News Items: DIY Genetic Testing, Coronal Mass Ejection, More Evidence for Warming, Analyzing the Future, Misfortune Teller; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: More on Dieting; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Jim Underdown; News Items: Homeopathy in the UK, Cosmology with no Big Bang, Ghost Ship, Meat and Weight Control; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Biodynamic Farming, Orgel's Laws; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Randi & Banachek; News Items: Report from TAM8, Monster Star, Anti-Vax in Oz, Kabbalah Bracelet, Monkey Fossil, Monkeys in the Pants, Libel Tourism Bill; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Live Recording from TAM8; News Items: Roswell Remembered, Nuclear Explosion in Space, Pepsigate, Energy Vampires, Gravitons and Black Holes, Obesity and Inactivity, Climategate Update, Planck Image of the Universe; Live Q&A: NESS Activities, Do Skeptics Ever Win?, Positive Attitude and Healing, Science of Love, SGU Editing, Art in Skepticism, True Believer Interviews, Live Million Dollar Challenge; Science or Fiction
- Guest Rogue: George Hrab; News Items: Fin to Limb Evolution, Pat Boone on Laws of Physics, Ice Patch Archaeology, Stephen Barrett Sued; Your Questions and E-mails: Flag Worship; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Whooping Cough Epidemic, Whaling Film Questioned, Superconductor Roadblock, Call to Ban Homeopathy; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Orbital Periods, Sunscreen; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Sanal Edamaruku; News Items: Growing Livers, Immortal Jelly, Gay Clinic, Space Storm Warning; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Hayabusa Returns, Einstein's Brain, Largest Radio Telescope Array, Amityville Horror House for Sale; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Cursed Cell Phone Number, Soy, Magic Bee Juice; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Steve Matheson; News Items: Life on Titan, Vulture Threatened by Pseudoscience, WHO and H1N1; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Orbit of Phobos; Science or Fiction
- Special Guests: Fraser Cain and Pamela Gay; News Items: X-37b Space Plane, Synthetic Bacteria, Hollow Phobos, Acupuncture Mechanism?, Guatemala Sinkhole; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Salt Substitute; Science or Fiction
- Interview with James Randi about Martin Gardner; News Items: Energy of Early Life, End for Mars Phoenix Lander and Atlantis, Vaccine Safety, Accepting Science, Exonerated by Acupuncture; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Cell Phone Cancer Update, Why Does Matter Exist, Applied Kinesiology, BMA Trashes Homeopathy, Early Bird Feathers, Ball Lightening, Pesticides and ADHD; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Special Guest: Massimo Pigliucci; News Items: Nonsense on Stilts, Definition of Siphon, Neanderthal Interbreeding, Evolution in Alabama Politics, Science of Morality; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- News Items: 5 Years of SGU, Zettabytes, Prayer and Critical Thinking, Oil Spill Conspiracy, Life on Mars - Not, How to Build a Time Machine, Man Claims 70 Years Without Food or Water; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Corrections, Croatian Girl Follow up; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Dr. Dean Edell; News Items: 20 Years of Hubble, Nanodots, Boobquake, Stephen Hawking on Aliens, Noah's Ark; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Intelligence and Science; Science or Fiction
- Live from NECSS 2010, with Special Guest: James Randi; Items: Volcano in Iceland, Near Death Experiences, Sound Bullets, Injured by Price Scanner, Singh Libel Suit dropped, Two Moms and a Dad, Girl Speaks German After Coma; Science or Fiction; Live Questions
- Interview with Seth Shostak; News Items: Apollo 13, Water on Mars, Bioprinting, Scientific Literacy in the US, Dawkins vs The Pope; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Colour Therapy; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Area 51 Declassified, Ununseptium, SBM visits NCCAM, Copper Magnetic Jesus Bracelet; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Human Population, Dutch Psychic Follow up; Name That Logical Fallacy: The Genetic Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Special Guest: Eugenie Scott; News Items: Update from the NCSE, Fighting Cancer with Nanoparticles, Prison Psychics, Changing Morality with Magnets; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Skeptics and Atheists; Science or Fiction
- Interview with George Hrab; News Items: Rise of the Dinosaurs, Woman X, Starchild Update; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Evangelical Listeners; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Greg Grunberg; News Items: When Homeopaths Attack, Texas Textbook Hubbub, Bacterial Fingerprint, Chief Exorcist, Biggest Quantum State; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Power Balance; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Jenny on Huffpo, Autistic Pets, See-through Pain, Homeschooling and Evolution, Here's Your Jetpack, Spirits in a Bottle; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Richter Scale, Raining Fish Follow Up, Inner Space; Science or Fiction
- Special Guest: James Randi; News Items: Chile Earthquake, Darwinius Revisited, Raining Fish, Acupuncture for Depression, Haunted Hotels; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Contrarion vs Skeptic, Personality Tests; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Daniel Wilson; News Items: Homeopathy Smackdown in UK, What Darwin Got Wrong, The Bloom Box, Geller Aids Cops; Who's That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Rom Houben Update, Solar Energy Breakthrough, Psychic Killed; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Gas from Carbon, Thomas Paine, Knocked Out; Science or Fiction
- Special Guest: Brian Dunning; News Items: Enceladus Update, Synthetic Organisms, Spray On Glass, Gasoline from Carbon, Oral Conception; Who's That Noisy; Name That Logical Fallacy: False Analogy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Simon Conway Morris; News Items: Fusion Breakthrough, Andrew Wakefield Rebuked, Return of Death Cat; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Lady Gaga Illuminati; Science or Fiction
- Special Guest: Daniel Loxton; News Items: Book Release: Evolution, Dowsing for Bombs, Alien Life on Earth, Ginger Dinosaurs, I have Lizards in my Pants; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Addiction; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Jon Rosenberg; News Items: Dead Bodies, Blond Warrior Princesses, Trees on Mars; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Correactology, Ayn Rand; Science or Fiction
- Special Guest: Richard Saunders; News Items: TAM Australia, Tetrapod Footprints, Airport Security - with Bruce Schneier, Nearby Supernova, Cancer Miracle; Who's That Noisy; Your Questions and E-mails: Evil Skeptics; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Special Report: H1N1 Flu Pandemic Update - With Steven Novella, David Gorski, Mark Crislip and Joe Albietz
- Interview with D. J. Grothe; News items: Predictions for 2009 and 2010, The G-Spot Controversy, New Stellar Companion; Who's That Noisy; Your E-mails and Questions: Brain Capacity; Science or Fiction
- 2009 Year in Review - with Special Guests Phil Plait and Mike Lacelle; SGU and Science News of 2009; Science and Skepticism in the Last Decade; Science or Fiction Stats; SGU in 2010
- Interview with Michael Specter; News Items: Dark Matter WIMPS, Synaesthesia; Your Questions and E-mails: The Future of Skepticism, LHC Risk with Brian Cox; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- News Items: Steorn Still At It, Computer-Brain Interface, Ancient Ruins in the Caribbean, Octopus Coconuts, Homeopathic Suicide; Your E-mails and Questions: Holodeck Food; Special Report: Coalition for Libel Reform; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- News Items - With Special Guest Phil Plait: Denver Aliens, Bird Speciation, Blinded by Faith, Spiral over Norway, Uranus Tilt, Methane on Mars; Your Questions and E-mails: Homeopathy Ads; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Steven Thoms; News Items: Age of Autism Scandal, Porkenstein, Fat Murder Hoax; Your Questions and E-mails: ClimateGate Feedback; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- News Items: LHC Online, Coma and Facilitated Communication, ClimateGate, CrocoDuck; Your Questions and E-mails: Speaking in Tongues; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Kenny Feder; News Items: New Mammography Guidelines, Water on the Moon, Dark Flow, Lee Harvey Oswald Photo, Movie Reviews; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- News Items: Psychic Finds Skeleton, Dystonia Flu Shot Follow Up, More LRO Images, Paying for Prayer; Your Questions and E-mails: Wave Particle Duality; JREF Announcements; Special Report from TAM London with Simon Singh, Jon Ronson, and Adam Savage; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- News Items: Carl Sagan Day, Nutt Job, Dystonia after Flu Shot, Spontaneous Human Combustion Case; Interview with Michael Goldstein - starting a local skeptical group; Rebecca reports from TAM London with Phil Plait, Chris French, and Christina Martin; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- News Items: Swine Flu Scams, Hulda Clark Died of Cancer, The Physics of Homeopathy, Scientology Trouble, Suzanne Somers Cancer Quackery; Your Questions and E-mails: Size of the Universe (With Special Guest - Pamela Gay), Mad Scientists, Suspended Animation; Science or Fiction; Whos That Noisy
- Interview with James Randi; News Items: LHC Future Attack, Magnetic and Copper Bracelets; Balloon Boy; Lunar Plume Update; Giant Spider; Special Report: Rebecca from Bangkok; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Jack Horner; News Items: NASA Shoots the Moon, Saturn's Rings, Hypno Cat, Simon Singh Update; Your Questions and E-mails: Plasma Rocket, This Man; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Daniel Hooper; News Items: Premanand In Memoriam, Nobel Prizes 2009, Ardipithecus Ramidis, Autism Prevalence; Interview with Brian Cox; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Mark Edward; News Items: Premanand Statement, Dinosaur News, Nanotube Springs, Cameron and Comfort on Darwin, Couple Jailed over Homeopathy Death; Your Questions and E-mails: Spiritual Advice, Life Signs, Speed of Light; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Michael Vassar; News Items: Raptor Rex, Bill Maher Antiscience, Panama Monster; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Live from NECSS with Special Guest Richard Wiseman; News Items: Charlie Sheen 911 Truther, Quantum Amnesia, Hulda Clark Dead, Gonzalez Therapy Fail, What's in Your Wallet, Exomoons, Great Tits Eat Bats; Special Report: The Yale Study; Science or Fiction; Live QA
- News Items: Live from DragonCon 2009, Google UFO, Mongolian Death Worm, Chupacabra in Texas, Magnetic Monopole; Live Q&A; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Adam Savage; News Items: Multitasking, Methane Fog on Titan, Google Nessie, Evolving Mice; Your Questions and E-mails: Appendix, iPhone Crap App; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Jamy Ian Swiss; News Items: Surviving a Cataclysm, Zombie Apocalypse, WHO Says No to Homeopathy,Itako Fading, Dinochicken; Science or Fiction; Whos That Noisy
- News Items: Battery Update, Super Planetary Nebulae, Adopt a Star, UFO Spikes; Your Questions and E-mails: Aquatic Ape, Caffeine Tolerance; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Michael Goudeau; News Items: Kepler Goes Online, Methane on Mars, MS Breakthrough, Placebo Medicine; Your Questions and E-mails: Birthers; Name That Logical Fallacy: Homeopathy Nonsense; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Skepchick Carrie Iwan; News Items: Teeth from Stem Cells, Stem Cell Clinic Raid, Laser Propulsion, Update on Simon Singh; Your E-mails and Questions: Origin of Matter, 4-minute Interval Training; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Jennifer Ouellette; News Items: Oldest Animal Fossils, New State of Matter, FDA Say Mercury Amalgam Safe, Past Life Hypnotism, Stressful Sweat; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with DJ Grothe; News Items: 40th Anniversary of Apollo 11, Copernicium, Thomas Jefferson and Evolution; Your Questions and E-mail: Dowsing; Science or Fiction; Who's that Noisy
- Live Recording from TAM 7; News Items: Microbot Plumbers, Archeological Dig, Sunspots Return, Blogs vs Journalists, Genie Sued; Science or Fiction; Live Questions; Rebecca's Wedding
- Interview with Phil Plait; News Items: Steorn Fail, BCA Responds to Singh, Salt Water in Enceladus, Uranium on the Moon, Apollo 11 Video, Impact Bad Astronomy; Science or Fiction; Whos That Noisy
- Interview with Richard Prum; News Items: Ancient Lakes on Mars, Smoke Ring UFO, FDA Zicam Warning, Missing Sun Spots; Science or Fiction; Whos That Noisy
- Interview with Brian Brushwood; News Items: Junior Supernova, Boy Hit By Meteor, A New Heuristic, Planetary Life; Science or Fiction; Whos That Noisy
- Interview with Richard Wiseman; News Items: Negative CAM Research, Chiropractors In Retreat, Quantum Mechanics, Flu Pandemic Update; Your questions and E-mails: Youngest Skeptic, Prescient Genes; Science or Fiction; Whos That Noisy
- Interview with Bruce Hood; News Items: Crop Circles 2009, Chronic Lyme Disease, Casino Feng Shui, UFO follow up; Your Questions and E-mails: Liver Flush for Gallstones; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Simon Singh; News Items: Newsweek vs Oprah, Volcanic Extinction, UFO News, Texas Update; Your Questions and E-mails: Evangelical Skeptics, Begging the Question; Science or Fiction; Whos That Noisy
- Interview with Phil Plait; News Items: Whooping Cough Increase, Scientology on Trial, RNA World, Rook Tool Use, Northeast Skeptical Conference; Your Questions and E-mails: Polonium Halos; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- News Items: SGU 200th Episode, Missing Link Ida, GPS Failure, Stem Cell Quackery in China; Your Questions and E-mails: Candiru, If I Had a Million Dollars; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Rusty Schweickart; News Items: Simon Singh's Lawsuit, Ultradense Deuterium, Acupuncture Science, Last Fix for Hubble; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview With Rachael Dunlop; News Items: Four Years of SGU; Oprah Signs Jenny McCarthy; Dark Matter; Six Degrees of Separation; Homeopathy Death; Your Questions and E-mails: I Have Birds in my Pants; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Mark Crislip; News Items: Hidden Photons, Walking Seal, NASA and the Moon, Baby Chupacabras; Your Questions and E-mails: Hoagland on Iapetus; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Seth Shostak; News Items: Cassini Pictures, Smallest Exoplanet, Huffington Post Pseudoscience, Personal Attacks from Age of Autism, Kelloggs Settles FTC Suit; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- News Items: John Maddox Dies, The Hand of God, Flying Microbots, Darwin Awards, Homeopathy Nonsense, Belief in Ghosts; Questions and E-mails: Corrections, Induction in Science; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Daniel Loxton; News Items: Dennis Lee Strikes Again, Computers That Do Science; Your Questions and E-mails: Home Energy Scam; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Paul Murray; News Items: Mind Controlled Robot, Giant Protozoan, More Jenny McCarthy Nonsense; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- News Items: Cold Fusion Again, Evolution Education in Texas, Synthetic Blood; Questions and E-mails: Richard Saunders Open Letter to Pharmacists, Quantum Jumping, Super Chimney; Name That Logical Fallacy; Randi Speaks; Science or fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Phil Plait; News Items: Pope on HIV and Condoms, 20th Anniversary of the World Wide Web, Canada Science Minister and Evolution; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Kenneth Miller; News Items: Stem Cell Ban Lifted, When Chimps Attack, Mellow Yellow, Prince Charles Snake Oil; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Kenny Feder - Clovis Find; News Items: Vaccine Decision, Designer Babies, Riversnake Update, TAM7 Info; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- News Items: Virtual Snowflakes, Evolution of Sex, Revenge of Titanoboa, Google Atlantis, Catboy; Your Questions and E-mails: Missing Moon, Moon and Sun; Randi Speaks; Whos That Noisy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Angie McQuaig; News Items: The Pose and Darwin, Ben Goldacre vs the Media, Healing Laser; Your Questions and E-mail: Starseeds, the eHolster; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Whos That Noisy
- Interview with Jon Ronson; News Items: Wakefield Fraud, Wearable Computer, Amish Fireplace, LHC Delay; Your Questions and E-mails: Blood Type Follow Up, China Spacewalk Hoax; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Massimo Pigliucci; New Items: Singularity University, Mammoth Extinction, Smallest Exoplanet,Blood Type Pseudoscience; Your Questions and E-mails: Scientific Predictions; Science or Fiction; Whos that Noisy
- Interview with Tim Minchin; News Items: Mercury In Our Food, Vaccine Controversy Updates, Evolution - Lizards and Fire Ants, Obama UFO; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Alice Tuff; News Items: The Holographic Universe, Science Education in Texas and Louisiana; Your Questions and E-mails: Pheromones, Dyslexia; Randi Speaks: Not in a Name; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Interview with Michio Kaku; News Items: Methane on Mars, Solar Storms, Mega MRI; Your Questions and E-mails: Young Skeptics; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- Psychic Predictions 2008; News Items: True Love, Jett Travolta, Christine Maggiorie, Detox Fail, Weblog Awards 2008; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Who's That Noisy
- 2008 SGU Year in Review: Best Skeptics, Worst Promoters of Woo, Coolest Science News, Funniest Moments, Favorite E-mails, and SGU Stats
- News Items: Jeremy Pivens Mercury Toxicity, Death by CAM, da Vinci Sketches Discovered, Medium Experiments Follow up; Your Questions and E-mail: ET Life, Winter Myths; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Richard Wiseman; News Items: Reading Minds; Burglar Trapped by Ghost
Your Questions and E-mail: The Bloop, Evolution Questions; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Age of the Sphinx with Dr. James P Allen, Supernova Reflections and Milky Way's Black Hole with Phil Plait, Searching for Dyson Spheres; Your Questions and E-mail: Skeptical Authority; Randi Speaks: Cold Reading; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Early Earth, Turtle Missing Link, Search for the Ivory-Billed Woodpecker, Power from Sound; Your Questions and E-mail: DNA from Hair, Magic Water, Starting a Skeptics Group, Carbon Footprint; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Steven Schafersman; News Items: Kevin Trudeau Smackdown, Placebo Acupuncture, NASA Recycles Urine, Reflexology in UK Schools; Your Questions and E-mail: Flu Vaccine, NESS in Video Game; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Exoplanet Pictures, Neuroscience of Telepathy, Jonestown Massacre, Science Attitudes; Your Questions and E-mail: More Info on Sperm Donation, Sleepwalking, Global Warming; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Paul Offit; News Items: Junk DNA, Mini Nuclear Reactor, Chandrayaan-1 Update, Phoenix Ends, Child Witches; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Greydon Square; News Items: Michael Crichton In Memoriam, Portable Space Shield, Oil from Fungus; Your Questions and E-mail: Due Diligence; Randi Speaks - Wrong!; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Diana Blaney
News Items: Vampire Moth, New Type of Planet, Artificial Heart, Polygraph for Debates, Science Debate 2008 Update
Science or Fiction
- Interview with Phil Plait
News Items: Psychology of Superstition, Another Solar Breakthrough, UK UFO, Announcing SkepticBlog
Your Questions and E-mails: Blacklight Free Energy
Science or Fiction
- Perry DeAngelis Memorial Live Podcast
Special Guests: Steve Mirsky and Terrence Hines
Science or Fiction
- Interview with PZ Myers; News Items
2008 Nobel Awards, Turing Test
Your Questions and E-mails: Darwin Quote, Cosmology
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
- Interview with Matthew Chapman
News Items: Dust and Snow on Mars, PETA Nonsense, Calorie Restriction Diet
Your Questions and E-mails: LHC Update, Correlation and Causation, Emergent Intelligence, Neanderthal DNA
Science or Fiction
- Interview with Sharon Begley
News Items: LHC Problems, Worthless Acupuncture Studies, Japan Space Elevator, Belief and Credulity
Your Questions and E-mails: Real versus Scientific
Science or Fiction
- Interview with Ben Goldacre
News Items: Goldacre LIbel Victory, Stellar Mystery, Creationism in the UK
Your Questions and E-mails: Pharma Conspiracy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Randi Speaks: The Media
Science or Fiction
- Interview with Ben Radford
News Items: LHC Turned On, Elephant Math
Your Questions and E-mails: Bird Correction,Irradiated Food, Pseudoscience
Science or Fiction
- SGU Live from DragonCon 2008 with special guests James Randi, Pamela Gay, and Derek Colanduno
News Items: The Milky Ways Supermassive Blackhole
Live Questions
Science or Fiction
- Interview with Richard Saunders
News Items: WTC-7 Collapse, Neanderthal Tool Making, Rainbow Lady Follow Up
Your Questions and E-mails: Teleportation
Science or Fiction
- Interview with Adam Savage from Mythbusters;News Items: Remembering Perry, Monkey Eludes Dragnet, Bigfoot Body Hoax Revealed, Robot with Biological Brain, The Future of Doping;Special Report: JREF Psychic Challenge Report;Science or Fiction
- Interview with Captain Disillusion;News Items: Bigfoot Body Claim, Invisibility Cloak, Prince Charles on GM Food, Sprinkler Rainbow Lady;Science or Fiction
- Interview with Phil Plait and James Randi; News Items: James Doohan Ashes Lost, Solar Power Breakthrough, China Weather Control, The Montauk Monster; Your Questions and E-mail: Where Does Matter Come From; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Banachek; News Items: Edgar Mitchell UFO Claims, UFOs and Terrorism, Gas from Garbage; Your Questions and E-mail: House and the Therapeutic Diagnosis; Science or Fiction
- Interview with George Hrab; News Items: New Plutoid, Detox Danger, Amanda Peet Defends Vaccines, Barbara Walters Disses James Van Praagh, Allah Meat; Your Questions and E-mail: Chaos Theory; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson; News Items: Black Hole Hubbub, Its Just a Cracker, Tiktalik Nonsense, Micro Laser Surgery; Your Questions and E-mail: Convincing Evidence; Science or Fiction
- Interview with James Randi; News Items: Einstein Right Again, Conservapedia Denies Evolution, Controversial Chelation Autism Study; Special Report: Roswell 61 Years Later; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Dr Dean Edell; News Items: Darwin-Wallace Anniversary, Tunguska Remembered, Creationst Bill Passes in Louisana, Nanowire Battery, SGU on Youtube; Your Questions and E-mails: Collective Skeptics, Body Fruit; Randi Speaks: Speaker Cables; Science or Fiction
- SGU Live from TAM6; News Items: Ice on Mars, Crop Circle Pi, Japanese Water Car, Psychic Alleges Sexual Abuse, FDA Crackdown, Spa Reflexology; Special Report-Brian Dunning Present Here Be Dragons Video; Live Questions from the Audience; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Bacteria Evolve, The 100mpg Car, Unicorn Deer, Fishing Monkeys, Plutoids, Albinos in Africa; Special Report-Crystal Skulls; Your Questions and E-mails: Coincidence, Green Nanoparticles; Name that Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Jon Blumenfeld; News Items: NPR Psychics, Mars Lander Update, Petaflop Supercomputers, Optical Illusions; Your Questions and E-mails: Casey Predictions; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Walter Isaacson; News Items: New Hoax Alien Video, Solar Power from Sapce, Anti-Vaccine March on Washington, CAM in New Zealand Follow Up; Your Questions and E-mails: Cold Fusion; Science or Fiction
- Interview with JPL Scientist Diana Blaney; News Items: Wi Fi Ban, New Zealand Considering CAM, Scientology Free Speech Follow Up, Medical Science Reporting; Your Questions and E-mails: Tasmanian Tiger Corrections; Least Skeptical; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Carl Zimmer; News Items: Tasmanian Tiger Gene Resurrected, Mobile Phones and Pregnancy, Is Scientology a Cult, Supernova Caught in the Act, Interview with Michael Shull about Discovering Missing Matter; Your Questions and E-mails: Radiometric Dating of Mt St Helens; Update on TAM6; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Martin Rundkvist; News Items: Einstein and God, The Vatican The UK and UFO's, China Quake Superstitions, NASA Announces Supernova Discovery, Creationism in Maine; Your Questions and E-mails: Wizardry Followup; Science or Fiction
- SGU 3-Year Anniversary; News Items: Florida Anti-Evolution Law Fails, Florida Teacher Fired for Wizardry; Special Report: Bobs Haunted Tour; Your Questions and E-mails: T-Rex Proteins, Water Experiment, Misconceptions about Evolution, Consumer Reports and Homeopathy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Kirsten Sanford; News Items: Mystery Lights in Maryland, Evolution Freedom Law in Florida, Gary Null-HIV Denier; Special Report: The Real Iron Man; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Simon Singh; News Items: Man Raised from Dead, Politics of Vaccines, Penis Theft Panic; Your Questions and E-mails: Oldest Plant, The SGU Drinking Game, Space Junk, Brain Gym; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Eric Avery; News Items: Scientology Defection, Are Vitamins Harmful, Replicator Replicates Itself, ET Not Likely; Your Questions and E-mails: Age of the Earth, Magnetic Water; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Yau-Man Chan; News Items: Skeptologists Shoot Complete, UK Psychic crackdown, LHC and the God Particle, Monty Hall Problem in Research; Your Questions and E-mails: Cursing in Sanskrit; Science or Fiction
- News Items: The Skeptologists, Expelled Again, Human-Cow Hybrid, Tantric Killing Fails; Your Questions and E-mails: Debunking Skeptics, Dinosaur Fossils on the Moon; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Eugenie Scott; News Items: Rebecca's Asteroid, Airborne Lawsuit, Pregnant Man, Hypnotist Robber; Your Questions and E-mails: Robin Migration, More on Soap; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Stephen Barrett; News Items: Arthur C. Clarke Dies at 90, Saudi Scholar Denies Holocaust, Michael Egnor on ID Podcast, Believers Stare at the Sun; Your Questions and E-mails: Boy Scout Follow Up, Cosmetic Pseudoscience; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Ola Fincke about Science Education in Oklahoma; News Items: Ghosts in the Mind, US Government Settles Autism-Vaccine Case, Real Death Star, Drugs in the Water, The Skeptologists; Randi Speaks-about Gary Schwartz; Science or Fiction
- Special Report: Timeshare Scams; News Items: Spaceprobe Anomalies, Aromatherapy Study, McCain on Autism and Vaccines; Your Questions and E-mails: CECTIC Skeptical Cartoon, Global Warming on Mars, Magneto Boy; Science or Fiction
- News Items: McFeng Sui, Anti-Scientific Medicine in South Africa, Type IV Civilization, Killer Robots; Your Questions and E-mails: Favorite Science and Skeptical Books; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Robert FitzPatrick; News Items: Lunar Eclipse, Censoring Skeptics, Scientific Challenges of 21st Century, Dualism; Your Questions and E-mails: Naadi Palm Leaf Reading; Science or Fiction
- Interview with PZ Myers; News Items: Bat Evolution, UK Officials Evict Ghost, Acupuncture and IVF, Alien Mind Control, Darwin Day; Your Questions and E-mails: Fasting; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Richard Hayes; News Items: Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Dies,More Perpetual Motion, Voting in Invisible Ink, Canadian Snake Oil; Your Questions and E-mails: Organic Milk, Apocalypse 2012, SETI; Science or Fiction
- News Items: UK Homeopathy In Crisis, Creationist Research Journal, Facilitated Communication in the Courtroom, ABC Drama on Vaccines and Autism, Arabian Brain Drain; Your Questions and E-mails: Got Milk, Psychic Cheat; Name that Logical Fallacy; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction
- Special Guests Fraser Cain and Pamela Gay from Astronomy Cast; News Items: Texas UFO follow up, Mars Bigfoot, Homer on Mercury, Asteroid 2007 TU24, Bionic Eyes, Coast to Coast Gets Punked; Your Questions and E-mails: Restless Leg Syndrome, Time Travel, Relativity; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Brian Dunning from Skeptoid; News Items: Scientists Make Beating Heart, Divining Intervention, UFO over Texas, Reaction to More Evidence Against Vaccines and Autism, Cruise Scientology Recruiting Video; Your Questions and E-mails: The K-T Extinction; Science or Fiction
- Interview with John Rennie; News Items: SGU 5x5, The Reason Driven Podcast, Insects may have Killed the Dinosaurs, Biofuels; Your Questions and E-mails: Neti Pots, Healing Magnets; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction
- News Items: New Science Based Medicine Blog, Psychic Predictions 2007, Edward to Channel Irwin, Masters Degree in Creation Science, Magic Amulets; Your E-mail and Questions: SGU for teachers, Magic Foot Pads, Quantum Entanglement and Warp Drive; Science or Fiction
- SGU 2007 Year In Review
- Interview with Richard Wiseman; News Items: Rebecca's Pilot, Magic Leg, Creationists New Strategy; Your Questions and E-mails: Scientific Criticism, Cattle Mutilation, Eidetic memory; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Alex Tsakiris from Skeptiko about Paranormal Research and Skepticism; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Lawrence Krauss; News Items: Hucka-Bee, Moonbeams in Arizona, Chimp Memory, Anti-vaccine misinformation on Youtube; Your Questions and E-mails: Stem Cell Con, Information Theory; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Science and Faith, Computer Brain, Psychic Ripoff, Wifi and Autism; Your Questions and E-mails: Skeptiko on Skeptics; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Judgment Day Censored, Blue Ghost Followup, Death by Energy Medicine, Photo Memory Manipulation; Special Feature: Our Day at the Psychic Fair; Your Questions and E-mails: Bird Sex Correction; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Paul Kurtz; News Items: Judgment Day for ID, UFO Investigation, Universe loses weight, FDA Petition, Gas Station Ghost; Your Questions and E-mails: BMI; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Greydon Square; News Items: Phenomenon, Robot cars, Jehovahs Witness death, Fat is Healthy, Judgment Day, Follow up on Mange; Your Questions and E-mails: Special Request; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Ghosthunting Season, Report from the Homeopathy Conference, Rude 9-11 Truthers, Dinosaur Extinction, Mangy Bigfoot; Your Questions and E-mails: Supplements, Spine tingling; Randi Speaks: Jaque Benveniste; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Joe Nickell; News Items: Autism and Vaccines, Ben Stein on OReilly, James Watson Followup, The Dangers of Pseudoscience; Your Questions and E-mails: Honey, Flu Vaccine Myths; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Mark Crislip of QuackCast; News Items: Robot Marriage, Overeating Gene, New Dinosaur, Female Cult; Your Questions and E-mails: Watson on Race; Randi Speaks: Best Mentalist Trick; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Marc Abrahams of the IgNobels; News Items: Geller on NBC, More Acupuncture, Cell Phones and Cancer, World with Time; Your Questions and E-mails: Energy Follow up, Slain by Woo; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Jon Blumenfeld; News Items: Tom Cruise Bunker, The View of a Flat Earth, Fly Boy Follow up, Martial Arts Woo, Vaccine follow up; Your Questions and E-mails: 30 Year Battery, Orthomolecular Medicine; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Richard Saunders; News Items: Rebecca Wins, New Acupuncture Study, Academic Free Speech, Boy Survives Jet Ride; Your Questions and E-mails: Smart Sex, Colloidal Silver; Randi Speaks - Faith Healers; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Monkey Bird Love, Trouble for Trudeau, Free Energy, Medical Science, Judge believes in Elves; Your Questions and E-mails: HPV Vaccine, Autism Nonsense on Oprah; Name that Logical Fallacy; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with David Colquhoun; News Items: How the WTC Towers Fell, Burning Water, Extant Dodos; Your Questions and E-mails: SGU Affiliations, Peanuts, King Tut Follow up, Billy Meier; Randi Speaks: Mentalism; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Bill Nye the Science Guy; News Items: Airline Sacrifices Goats, King Tut, Is Race Real; Your Questions and E-mails: The Persistence of Myth; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- The Fans and Rogues remember Perry DeAngelis; News Items - Jerry Andrus: Another Skeptic Passes, HIV Denial, Jesus Appears in Fence, Ben Stein Expelled; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Perry DeAngelis 1963-2007; The Psychology of Belief - a lecture by Perry DeAngelis; The fans favorite clips of Perry
- Opening Remarks by Steven Novella and Steve Mirsky; MC Todd Robbins; Live Questions: Autism Groups, Girls and Science, Nice Skepticism, Science Education; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Largest Planet Discovered, New Da Vinci Conspiracy, Korean Stem Cell Controversy, UK UFO Followup; Questions and E-mail: Unproven Therapies, CO2 from Walking, AI Sense of Humor; Name That Logical Fallacy; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Barry Glassner; News Items: Death Cat, FDA Shuts Down DCA, Exorcisms Gone Bad; Questions and E-mail: Ward Churchill Correction, The Man with No Brain, The Overview Effect; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Jimmy Carter; News Items: Ward Churchill Fired, Homeopathic Surgeon, UK UFO, Asian Parasite Killing Bees; Your Questions and E-mails: Electric Car, Brain Evolution; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Brian Trent, Author of Never Grow Old
- Interview with Scott Lilienfield; News Items: Most Distant Galaxy, Orbo Perpetual Motion Machine, Salt Water Fuel; Your Questions and Emails: Scientology and Homocide; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Barry Beyerstein In Memoriam, Black Cohosh and Liver Failure, Echinacea Meta-analysis, Jury Accuracy, Bishops and Floods; Your Questions and Emails: HIV and Condoms, Chiropractic and Colic, Sagittarius Dwarf Galaxy, Sickesz Follow Up; Name that Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Orac - The author of Respectful Insolence Science Blog; News Items: Do black holes exist, President Bush vetoes new stem cell bill, Legends for profit; Your Questions and Emails: Belgium skeptic sued, The Galileo gambit; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: SGU 100th Episode, 60 Years of Flying Saucers, Nano Drugs, Dino Big Bird; Your Questions and E-mails: Home Buying Pseudoscience, Magneto and Son, Acupuncture Brain Surgery; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Phil Plait - The Bad Astronomer; News Items: Creationism Poll, Academic Freedom, Mercury-Autism Controversy in Court, Mr. Wizard Dies at 89; Your E-mails and Questions: Rods, Zero Point Energy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Creation Museum in Canada, NASA on Global Warming, Chiropractic in VA Hospitals, Death by Pseudoscience, UFO Drone CGI, New Loch Ness Video; Your E-mails and Questions: Lunar Effect, Herxheimer Reaction, Chemtrails; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Creation Museum Opens, Licensing Psychics, Homeopaths Lame Response; Your E-mails and Questions: China Follow Up, Kevin Trudeau, UFO Drone; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with China Consultant Gareth Hayes; News Items: UK Scientists Reject Homeopathy, Boy Whose Parents Rejected Chemotherapy Dies, Scientology in Public Schools; Your E-mails and Questions: Is Science Made Up, Legislating Thought; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Fraser Cain and Pamela Gay from Astronomy Cast; News Items:Scientology vs the BBC, Rosie and 9-11, Star Kids, Multivitamins and Cancer; Your E-mails and Questions: Moo UFO; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Barry Beyerstein; News Items: The Encyclopedia of Life, Nanotech Spidy Suit, Bigfoot Endangered; Your E-mails and Questions: Corrections and Clarifications, Evolution Challenge; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Bug Girl - The Beetastrophy; News Items: Philly Shuts Down Psychics, Fire Melts Steel, Woman Hanged as Vampire; Your E-mails and Questions: Drake Equation, EM Sensitivity, Hitler Fallacy Revisited, Genetic Drug Therapy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Is Mental Illness Real, Earth-like Planet Discovered, Criminalizing Holocaust Denial follow up, Pill for Genetic Diseases; Your E-mails and Questions: Bacterial Flagella Follow Up, Vitrification; Name That Logical Fallacy - 9/11 Conspiracy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Susan Blackmore; News Items: More ID Nonsense from Dr. Michael Egnor, Criminalizing Holocaust Denial; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Quantum Computer?, Fermilab Flub, Dieting News, Time Travel, Meta Analysis; Your E-mails and Questions: Chiropractic Confusion, Death Star Conspiracy, Hugh Ross and Testable Creationism, Near Death Experiences; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: 9/11 Conspiracy Celebrities, Holy Water for AIDS, Astrology Fails Again, Fairy Hoax, Avoiding the Holocaust, Neal Adams on Fox; Your Questions and E-mails: Peanut Butter and Evolution, Peloop, When Birds Attack, Groupthink; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with David Seaman, DC; News Items: UFO news, Houdini exhumed, Buhhda boy returns; Your E-mails and Questions: PETA, GM foods, Satanic Barcode; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Robert Lancaster; News Items: Vernal Equinox, Prayer Meta-analysis, Creationist Teacher Fired, Polar Bear Euthanasia; Your E-mails and Questions: Pluto Corrections, Herbal Remedies; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Update on the Tomb of Jesus, The Revenge of Pluto, Robot Rights, More ID Nonsense; Your E-mails and Questions: ADHD, Nerves Conduct by Sound?; Name that Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Battle of the Diets, True Believers take on SGU, Modern Day Witch Trial; Your E-mails and Questions: Billy Meier Apologst; Name that Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Kenny Feder: The Tomb of Jesus and More; News Items: Update on Scientific Literacy, Human-Chimp Split, Mary on Pizza Pan; Segment #2. Your E-mails and Questions: Negativity, Vitamins, more on Angel Voices; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- TAM5 Interviews Part V: with Julia Sweeney, Richard Wiseman and The Onion Editor Scott Dickers; News Items: Angels Voices, New JFK Footage, Bigfoot Foot; Your E-mails and Questions: Psychics on Oprah, Zodiac Insurance; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- TAM 5 Interviews Part IV with Christopher Hitchens and South Parks Matt Stone; News Items: Psychic Healer, Score 1 for Evolution in Kansas, Paranormal Research Center Closes, Monkey Feng Shui; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- TAM5 Interviews Part III: Phil Plait the Bad Astronomer, and Mythbusters Adam Savage and Tory Belleci; News Items: Enviga Suit, Iran AIDS Cure, Creationists in Kenya; Your E-mails and Questions: Follow up on Global Warming, Youngest Skeptic; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- TAM5 Interviews Part II: John Rennie, Teller, Jim Underdown; News Items: Randi takes on Sylvia, The Hobbit Returns; Your E-mails and Questions: The God Question, Cults and Religion
Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- The TAM5 interviews with James Randi, Todd Robbins, Hal Bidlack and Eugenie Scott; News Items: Report from TAM5, Sylvia Browne, Uri Geller, Tom Cruise the Christ; Your E-mails and Questions: Meat-eating Rebecca, Terminal Velocity; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Stem Cell Debate, Randi Psychic Challenge (with an interview with Jeff Wagg); Your E-mails and Questions: Government Conspiracies, Herbal Remedies, Skeptical Movement, Scientology; Randi Speaks: Whats That Line; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Spencer Weart, author of The Discovery of Global Warming; News Items: Stem Cell Updates, Enviga, Hawking in Space, Weight loss pill firms fined; Your E-mails and Questions: Corrections, The Moon, True belief skeletons; Randi Speaks: Coincidence; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: NeuroLogica Blog, Evolution in Cobb County, 2006 Predictions, Homeopathy in Scotland; Your E-mails and Questions: Salt Lamps, UFOs, Intelligent Forces, Chelation Therapy; Randi Speaks: Optical Illusions; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- 2006 Year in Review: Join the Skeptics' Guide host and the rogues as they look back at the year in science, skepticism, and podcasting.
- News Items: Carl Sagan, Sylvia Browne Update, IQ and Vegetarians; Your E-mails and Questions: Santa Claus, Facilitated Communication; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle;
- Interview with B. Alan Wallace
News Items: Tree Octopus, Irans Holocaust Denial; Your E-mails and Questions: Science and the Supernatural; Randi Speaks: Communication; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Paleontologist Ken Macleod - New Evidence for the Single Impact Theory; News Items: Holiday shopping scams, NASA plans moon base, Flowing water on Mars?, Molecular manufacturing; Your E-mails and Questions: Hi from Down Under, Chiropractic HIV denial, Testing ID, High Tech Dowsing; Randi Speaks: End of the World and other nonsense; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Mark Crislip; News Items: Paranormal Computer Storage, ID in the UK; Your E-mails and Questions: Corrections, Einstein, Ghost Photos, Neurolink; Randi Speaks: Mentalism; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Orgasm Day, Science of Deception, MoD warns of Aliens; Your E-mails and Questions: Wonders of the World, top 10 Scientific Discoveries; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Seth Shostak; News Items: Qi-Gong on You Tube, Cryotherapy,Chicken-Tac-Toe; Your E-mails and Questions: Hallucinations, Chiropractic, Religion and Mental Illness; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Kent Hovind Convicted, UFO Mocumentary, Bigfoot in Academia, Learn while you Sleep, Dolphin Legs; Your E-mails and Questions: Edgar Cayce, Quantum Love, Distribution of Pseudoscience, Workplace Skepticism; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Richard Wiseman; News Items: Pseudohistory of Exorcism, Glossolalia, Elephant Mirrors, Holiday Weight; Your E-mails and Questions: Anti-skeptics, Fox Parkinsons and Stem Cells, Face on Earth; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Michael Stebbins, Scientists and Engineers for America; News Items: The Physics of Ghosts and Vampires, What killed the dinosaurs?; Your E-mails and Questions: Hallucinations, UFO cults; Randi Speaks: People in Space
Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Geller's Heir, Human speciation, New Element 118; Your E-mails and Questions: The 7th Fleet, Moon Robots, Vegetarians, Vitamin Supplements; Name That Logical Fallacy; Randi Speaks: Homeopathy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Stuart Vyse, Author of The Psychology of Supersition; News Items: Friday 13th, Teaching Evolution in Michigan, Science in the UK, Comet to hit Earth; Your E-mails and Questions: Water Cycle, Selling the Moon; Name That Logical Fallacy; Randi Speaks: Aromatherapy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Michael Shermer - Author of Why Darwin Matters; News Items: Skepchick-dude Calendars, Sexual arousal, Harry Potter; Your E-mails and Questions: Autism, Skepticism and sensitivity; Name That Logical Fallacy; Randi Speaks: Business Astrology; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Joe Nickell, Paranormal Investigator; News Items: Global Warming update, Face on Mars; Your E-mails and Questions: Lightening Rods, Psychic Astrology; Randi Speaks: Left Behind; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: James Randi Joins the Skeptics Guide, Male-Female Intelligence, Exorcism rape; Interview with Phil Plait, The Bad Astronomer, about Eris, Pluto, NASA and more; Your E-mails and Questions: OBE's, More on 9/11, Denial; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: 9/11 news, Report from Mexico, No Gulf War Syndrome; Your e-mails: Persistant Vegetative State, Math vs Science, Thinking about the dead, Moon Hoax; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Ed Warren Dies, New ESP claims, Evolution of Superstition; Your E-mails and Questions: Korean fan deaths, New UK Homeopathy law, Science beliefs, Recycling; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Kimball Atwood, MD; News Items: Pope and ID, Hitler and Stalin Possessed, Pluto not a planet, Kabbalah; Your E-mails: Archaeological conspiracies, Skeptical Soldier, Abiogenesis Pseudoscience; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Larry Sarner; News Items: Water Tree Solved, Mystery Creature in Maine, Creationism update, Planet definition; Your E-mails and Questions: Acupuncture followup; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Ken Feder; News Items: Evolution Survey, water tree; Your E-mails and Questions: Abiogenic Origin of Oil,Dinosaur Petroglyphs, Acupuncture; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Steve Salerno; News Items: Happy Birthday James Randi, Archimedes Palimpsest; Your E-mails and Questions: Science and Falsifiability, Skeptics track record, FDA; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Creationism Museum, Kansas votes out Creationists, Coulter throws down the gauntlet; Your E-mails and Questions: Exorcism, PC, Chiropractic, Singularity; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- News Items: Possible increase for NASA budget, Indigo children; Your E-mails and Questions: Monkey eating eagle, Bird flight, Teachers respond to textbook criticism; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Bill Bennetta, The Textbook League; News Items: Rebecca Returns, Precious Bodily Fluids, World Jump Day; Your E-mails: Follow up on Neal Adams, Women in Science; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Neal Adams; News Items: Space Shuttle Mission, Asteroid near miss, Psychedelic mushrooms, Kevin Barrett and 9/11 conspiracies; Your E-mails: More on supplements, Peak Oil?; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Gerald Posner, author of Case Closed; News Items: Second hand smoke; Your E-mails: Binaural Beats, Aubrey de Grey; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle (answer plus new puzzle)
- Your E-mails: Theory of Evolution, Agnosticism, Magnet therapy, Regulating supplements, Neuroethics; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Steve Mirsky, Scientific American; News Items: Herbs for menopause, Anne Coulter and evolution; Your E-mails: Penta Water, Alcoholism a disease?; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
- Interview with Zachary Moore: Evolution 101; News Items: Feng-shui, Hawking on space travel; Your E-mails: Consensus on Global Warming, God and the Big Bang; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Phil Plait: The Bad Astronomer;News Items: Satans day, Skepchick infiltrates Christian Scientists;Your E-mails: Altruism genes, Follow up on 9/11 Hoax;Science or Fiction
- News Items: Skeptics Guide Forum; 9-11 footage; UK Doctors fight against Alternative Med; Your E-mails: Cancer Cures, Dream Interpretation, Science vs God, Suns temperature; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction
- Interview with James Randi
News: Human/chimp hybrid, China mirage
- Interview with Ray Hyman; News: Bosnian Pyramid update, Mormon cult leader hits FBI list; E-mail: Paranormal mysteries, Science education, Scientology super powers; Name that logical fallacy; Science or fiction
- Interview with Eugenie Scott; News: UFO's in the UK, Scientology Superheroes; E-mails: Tracking Satellites, Drinking water; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Bosnian pyramids, Toxic Cruise; Your E-mails: Bubble Universes, Iridology, Black holes, and the Origin of life; Name That Logical Fallacy; Discussion: The Scope of Skepticism; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Brian Trent, author of Remembering Hypatia; News Items: Sonoma Bigfoot revealed, Channeling John Lennon; E-mails: More on Hurricanes and Birthdays, Bananas and logical fallacies; Science or Fiction
- Interview with Marilyn Schlitz, ESP researcher; >News: More on the polar ice caps, Sad Monkeys, spinal stem cells and mercury amalgam; Your e-mails: gene multiplication, Skeptical Tools; Science or Fiction
- News Items: Bill Nye, Tom Cruise, Time Travel, Global Warming, Happy Face on Mars; Your E-mails: Evolution, more on the flood, the psychosomatic effect and Science or Fiction
- (News Items - fish evolution - prayer in medicine,E-mail - Noah's ark - EVP - more on the solar eclipse, Science or Fiction )
- (Interview-Rick Ross, News Items: Solar Eclipse -The Woman who Never Forgets, YourE-mails: Panspermia -Hydrino power -Bigfoot -Microwaves, Science or Fiction )
- News Items (more on Scientology and South Park, Noah's Ark), Bigfoot or Bison, E-mail (Cancer quacks, creationism in UK), Science or Fiction, DNA vs the Mormons
- News Items (Buddha Boy, El Chupacabra, Scientology and South Park), What the Bleep: Down the Rabbit Hole, Your emails (water on enceladus), Science or Fiction
- Interview with Rebecca Watson - founder of the Skepchicks, News Item (Magnet Therapy, Tax scams, Plastic Scare) Your E-mails, Science or Fiction,
- News Items (more on ID, holy hardware), E-mail (G-spot, oil crisis, the 12th planet), Science or Fiction
- Interview with Terrence Hines - author of Pseudoscience and the Paranormal, Science or Fiction
- New UFO Coverup, News Items (Randi, ID, Jesus in court) Email (cholesterol and colon cleansing), Science or Fiction
- News Items, Featured Website: Two sites on Science Myths, Feynman on Education and Textbooks, Your E-mail and Questions, Science or Fiction, Going Beyond Science?
- Interview with Tara Smith of Iowans for Science; News Items, Your E-mail and Questions, More on HIV Denial, Science or Fiction
- News Items, Ask the Skeptic, Science or Fiction, Two Views of American Education, Government and wacky science
- Interview with Eric Altman from the Penn Bigfoot Society, Psychic Predictions for 2005, Darwin Day
- News Items: Did Castro Kill JFK; Science or Fiction; Discussion Items: Iran Denies the Holocaust, Cell Research Fraud in South Korea, Political Correctness vs Freedom of Speech
- Interview with James Randi
- Interview with Jan Helen McGee - Psychic Detective, Victory for Science and Reason in Dover
- News Items: Holiday Scams; Science or Fiction; Discussion Topics: Eye Evolution, Venus the UFO, Video Games and Seizures, Psychic Detectives
- Interview with Wallace Sampson, MD - Editor of the Scientific Review of Alternative Medicine, News Items, Intelligent Design and Weeping Icons
- Interview with Tom W. Clark - founder of Naturalism.org, News Items, Intelligent Design Update
- Intelligent Design and Idiocy, Putting the Psi into Science, The Starchild Project, Science or Fiction
- Halloween Ghost Stories, Astrology vs Astronomy, Science or Fiction
- Interview with Joe Nickell - paranormal investigator
- Interview with Glen G. Sparks
- Interview with Chris Mooney: Author of The Republican War on Science
- UFO Landing Strip, Science or Fiction, Intelligent Design Update, Bigfoot Convention, Katrina Myths and Conspiracies
- 9/11 Conspiracies, Science or Fiction
- Interview with Steve Milloy, Science or Fiction
- Interview with Bob Park: author of Voodoo Science
- In Memoriam: Phil Klass and Robert Baker, Science or Fiction, Childrens Books
- Bush-The Pope-and evolution -again, Science or Fiction, Atlantis, Modern Witch Hunts, Science and Hollywood
- Interview with Steven Salerno: author of SHAM, Science or Fiction
- The Pope on Potter and evolution, Ghostbusting with Penn & Teller, Ask the Skeptic, Science or Fiction, Quackwatch
- Science Magazine's 125 things we do not know, Science or Fiction, Tom Cruise, Scientology and Psychiatry, CT Warning on e-scams, Ramada Inn in Stratford Haunted
- Interview with Michael Shermer, Science or Fiction
- Update on Kansas Evolution Debate, Science or Fiction, Alternative Theories of Matter
- Interview with Massimo Pigliucci, Science or Fiction, Update on ID film in the Smithsonian Institution
- Kansas Evolution Update, Science education failing in the US, Stem Cell Research, CropCircle Season.
- Intelligent Design, Reverse Engineering UFOs, Magicians, and Exploding Toads.