Podcast #101 - June 20th, 2007

Interview with Orac - The author of Respectful Insolence Science Blog; News Items: Do black holes exist, President Bush vetoes new stem cell bill, Legends for profit; Your Questions and Emails: Belgium skeptic sued, The Galileo gambit; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle

News Items

  • Blackholes possibly don't exist Blackholes possibly don't exist
Questions and E-mails

Science or Fiction

Skeptical Puzzle

  • Puzzle This Week's Puzzle

    Identify the 6th number in this sequence: .426, .424, .420, .420, .409


    Last Week's Puzzle

    I notably lurk on the fringes of physics
    I rely on people's ignorance of water's specific capacity
    I was the world's only teacher of my practice from 1977-1984
    I don't spend much time doing what I do
    I keep my momentum, yet try to stay uneven
    And if those dollars are burning a hole in your pocket, I can teach you to attain virtually any goal

    Who am I?

    Answer: Polly Burkin

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week “The path of sound credence is through the thick forest of skepticism.” - George Jean Nathan