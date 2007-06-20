Puzzle

This Week's Puzzle



Identify the 6th number in this sequence: .426, .424, .420, .420, .409





Last Week's Puzzle



I notably lurk on the fringes of physics

I rely on people's ignorance of water's specific capacity

I was the world's only teacher of my practice from 1977-1984

I don't spend much time doing what I do

I keep my momentum, yet try to stay uneven

And if those dollars are burning a hole in your pocket, I can teach you to attain virtually any goal



Who am I?



Answer: Polly Burkin