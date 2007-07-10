Puzzle

This Week's Puzzle:



A dog in Romania

A vulture in Chile

A fox in China

A bear in Iceland

A boar in Greece

A buffalo in America



Identify the psuedoscientific pattern.



Last Week's puzzle:



In 1967, a famous building was attacked. The attackers attempted to use supernatural abilities to drive out its evil spirits, and to disfigure and displace the building with its occupants inside. The attack failed.



Name the building.



Answer: Pentagon

Winner: Fernanda

