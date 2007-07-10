Podcast #103 - July 11th, 2007
Interview with Scott Lilienfield; News Items: Most Distant Galaxy, Orbo Perpetual Motion Machine, Salt Water Fuel; Your Questions and Emails: Scientology and Homocide; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Most Distant Galaxy Discovered www.reuters.com/article/scienceNews/idUSL1089817820070710
- Steorn Perpetual Motion Machine Fails www.theness.com/neurologicablog/default.asp?Display=132
- Salt Water Fuel www.theness.com/neurologicablog/default.asp?Display=133
www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kKtKSEQBeI
www.wnd.com/news/article.asp?ARTICLE_ID=55934
Questions and E-mails
- Scientology and Homocide FYI. You may have got this story in the States, but just in case it didn't reach you. Unfortunately these loonies exist in Australia too! Unbelievable.
www.smh.com.au/news/national/scientologists-flat-earthers/2007/07/10/1183833476294.html
Love the podcast.
Regards
Rachael
Australia/Sydney
Interview
- Interview with Scott Lilienfield Scott Lilienfield is a professor of psychology at Emory Univeristy and the Editor of The Scientific Review of Mental Health Practice: www.srmhp.org/
Lead Editor for: Science and Psuedoscience in Clinical Psychology
www.amazon.com/Science-Pseudoscience-Clinical-Psychology-Lilienfeld/dp/customer-reviews/1572308281
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction Boiled hair taken from the mane of a lion.
- Question #2 Science Coffee made from coffee beans taken from the feces of a civet - a small cat-like mammal.
- Question #3 Science Goat cheese deliberately infested with maggots
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:
A dog in Romania
A vulture in Chile
A fox in China
A bear in Iceland
A boar in Greece
A buffalo in America
Identify the psuedoscientific pattern.
Last Week's puzzle:
In 1967, a famous building was attacked. The attackers attempted to use supernatural abilities to drive out its evil spirits, and to disfigure and displace the building with its occupants inside. The attack failed.
Name the building.
Answer: Pentagon
Winner: Fernanda
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'There is not sufficient love and goodness in the world to permit us to give some of it away to imaginary beings.'
-Nietzsche, a philosopher of some note.