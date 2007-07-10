The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #103 - July 11th, 2007

Main Image for Episode 103
Interview with Scott Lilienfield; News Items: Most Distant Galaxy, Orbo Perpetual Motion Machine, Salt Water Fuel; Your Questions and Emails: Scientology and Homocide; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle

News Items

  • Most Distant Galaxy Discovered www.reuters.com/article/scienceNews/idUSL1089817820070710
  • Steorn Perpetual Motion Machine Fails www.theness.com/neurologicablog/default.asp?Display=132
  • Salt Water Fuel www.theness.com/neurologicablog/default.asp?Display=133
    www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kKtKSEQBeI
    www.wnd.com/news/article.asp?ARTICLE_ID=55934

Questions and E-mails

  • Scientology and Homocide FYI. You may have got this story in the States, but just in case it didn't reach you. Unfortunately these loonies exist in Australia too! Unbelievable.

    www.smh.com.au/news/national/scientologists-flat-earthers/2007/07/10/1183833476294.html

    Love the podcast.

    Regards

    Rachael
    Australia/Sydney

Interview

  • Interview with Scott Lilienfield Scott Lilienfield is a professor of psychology at Emory Univeristy and the Editor of The Scientific Review of Mental Health Practice: www.srmhp.org/

    Lead Editor for: Science and Psuedoscience in Clinical Psychology
    www.amazon.com/Science-Pseudoscience-Clinical-Psychology-Lilienfeld/dp/customer-reviews/1572308281

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Question #1 Boiled hair taken from the mane of a lion.
  • Question #2 Coffee made from coffee beans taken from the feces of a civet - a small cat-like mammal.
  • Question #3 Goat cheese deliberately infested with maggots

Skeptical Puzzle

  • Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:

    A dog in Romania
    A vulture in Chile
    A fox in China
    A bear in Iceland
    A boar in Greece
    A buffalo in America

    Identify the psuedoscientific pattern.

    Last Week's puzzle:

    In 1967, a famous building was attacked. The attackers attempted to use supernatural abilities to drive out its evil spirits, and to disfigure and displace the building with its occupants inside. The attack failed.

    Name the building.

    Answer: Pentagon
    Winner: Fernanda

Quote of the Week

  • Quote 'There is not sufficient love and goodness in the world to permit us to give some of it away to imaginary beings.'

    -Nietzsche, a philosopher of some note.