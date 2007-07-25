Who Killed the Electric Car



Hi, I'll shorten the kudos for the show...suffice it to say it keeps me thinking on my long commutes (burning more fossil fuel than I'd prefer) like none other. A recent show had a 175 mpg car in the science or fiction segment. I was suprised by the talk on the topic especially the flippant remark about the electric cars in California in the late 80's

and 90's. Have none of you seen the documentary 'Who killed the electric car?' en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Who_Killed_the_Electric_Car%3F It seem compelling to me...and batteries were not the issue. Many people wanted to take over the leases on these vehicles that could be charged at home and go 125 miles on a charge with the batteries of the day. They even had charging stations in the last century! In big cities, this would eliminate a lot of smog, and many have commutes of way under half that, but something else extinguished them. The inventer of Ni-MH batteries is interviewed and his solar cell roofing tiles seem like a no brainer...but... Please discuss this issue in depth.



Thanks, David

