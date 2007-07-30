Correction on Ward Churchill I am usually in agreement with the panel on many topics, but I have to disagree with your assessment of Ward Churchill. In a speech at the University of Colorado, he had claimed he did not mean to portray the innocent victims, the janitors, and the passersby as 'little Eichmanns'. My understanding of his claims was that the retaliation by the Middle East is in response to the United States' foreign policy, which tends to mistreat people and countries who are not in agreement. Obviously, it is to destroy things and kill people, whether it is 9/11 or our misadventures in Iraq, but the explanation that if we get people mad, they will want to retaliate makes some sense to me. I didn't interpret his essay as claiming that 9/11 was an inside job, otherwise I would dismiss that claim as nonsense. What evidence do you have that Churchill said 9/11 was an inside job?



Eric Isenbarger

US

I just ran across this today and thought I'd run it past you guys as it seems to be right up Dr. Novellas alley in particular. It sounds more than a little bizarre and suspicious:



www.newscientist.com/article/dn12301-man-with-tiny-brain-shocks-doctors.html



I find it quite difficult to believe that a human being with by an account up to only 25% of a brain can leave a healthy life.



The article seems fairly well written and at least gives somewhat of a sense of credibility.



Eric Berns

Alberta, Canada.