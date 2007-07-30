Skeptical rogues and roguette- My question is this: might it not be reasonable for a skeptical, rational-thinking individual to turn to an herbal remedy or other medication which has not made it through this rigorous vetting process, and which has only anecdotal or preliminary evidence supporting its use, if they are desperate for some treatment (any treatment), and if evidence-based medicine has nothing to offer them? David USA Dr. Novellas Blog entry on this topic: www.theness.com/neurologicablog/default.asp?Display=150

AI Sense of Humor

As always thanks for providing an excellent podcast to start my week off just right. However last week I did find one thing to gripe about a bit. One of my favorite segments is the science or fiction portion and while I am definately not always right I generally understand the correct answer. However last week even after learning the true stories I did not feel that the AI with a sense of humor should be classified as science. To me 'sense of humor' describes something more than just the way something is delivered. If I am understanding correctly this program detects variations in the voice that are commonly associated with telling a joke, much the same way a lie-detector tries to determine truth through bio patterns. Perhaps a 'joke-detecting' AI was made, but just as sweaty palms don't constitute a lie, the right inflections in the voice don't always make humor.



Unfortunately I think we still only have 'Data'; able to understand that a joke has been told, yet unable to find the humor in it. Hence, in my view, Data had no sense of humor.

Maybe I'm way off base here, but I'm sure you'll let me know if I am!



Anyways keep the great work coming!



Kyle Cook

Bowling Green

