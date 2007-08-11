Podcast #108 - August 11th, 2007
Opening Remarks by Steven Novella and Steve Mirsky; MC Todd Robbins; Live Questions: Autism Groups, Girls and Science, Nice Skepticism, Science Education; Science or Fiction
Opening Remarks
- Opening Remarks SGU Host Steven Novella discusses teaching science and skepticism in the age of podcasting.
Scientific American editor and columnist Steve Mirsky answers some reader mail.
Live Questions
- Autism groups and their relationship to science
- Girls in Science
- Being a Nice Skeptic
- Science Education
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science Scientists have used X-rays to determine why insects are as small as they are.
- Question #2 Science Scientists have developed a method for using light microscopy to create images with detail finer than the wavelength of light used.
- Question #3 Fiction Contrary to prior believe, astronomers have shown that Mars has a significant magnetic field.