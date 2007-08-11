The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #108 - August 11th, 2007

Main Image for Episode 108
Opening Remarks by Steven Novella and Steve Mirsky; MC Todd Robbins; Live Questions: Autism Groups, Girls and Science, Nice Skepticism, Science Education; Science or Fiction

Opening Remarks

  • Opening Remarks SGU Host Steven Novella discusses teaching science and skepticism in the age of podcasting.

    Scientific American editor and columnist Steve Mirsky answers some reader mail.

Live Questions

  • Autism groups and their relationship to science
  • Girls in Science
  • Being a Nice Skeptic
  • Science Education

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Question #1 Scientists have used X-rays to determine why insects are as small as they are.
  • Question #2 Scientists have developed a method for using light microscopy to create images with detail finer than the wavelength of light used.
  • Question #3 Contrary to prior believe, astronomers have shown that Mars has a significant magnetic field.