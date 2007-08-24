The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #109 - August 24th, 2007

Main Image for Episode 109
Perry DeAngelis 1963-2007; The Psychology of Belief - a lecture by Perry DeAngelis; The fans favorite clips of Perry

The Psychology of Belief - A lecture by Perry DeAngelis

  • Perry 5.jpg

The Fans' Favorite Clips of Perry

  • The Fans' Favorite Clips of Perry In honor of Perry DeAngelis, his fans recommended their favorite clips from past shows. Thanks to Mike from SGUFans.net for putting this together.