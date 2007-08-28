Puzzle

This Week's Puzzle:



Being set on the idea

Of getting to this place

He concocted a theory that would be a

Controversy in science's face





He says our whole conception

Of pre-history is wrong

He insists his arguments are not a deception

Rather a pursuit that is life-long





Three points in a row with one offset

Is apparently the key

To unlocking a secret that is a threat

To how we understand our history





He believes the past is misunderstood

That history has been systematically slaughtered

But if we tried to see his revisionist history

All our heads would be under water.





Last Week's puzzle:





I sure hate this delusional person

Though hate may be a word too strong

As I learn more, my opinion does worsen

Perhaps I won't re-write this song



Micro set scams were just some of his wares

He claims he is spiritual at heart

A dozen or so of these blessings are shared

Jesus could only hope to Master their art



From his website I read, as they humbly plead

That they can lay hands and cure you of ills

Just join them and pray, for you will see one day

You've found their holy mountains and hills



For it was their king, that taught them these things

They are simply swine to this pearl thrower

A doctor, a reverend, and a knight, so he sings

But it was yoga that made him a knower



Name the person.



Answer: Dr. George King, the Etherias Society

Winner: Cethis

