Podcast #110 - August 28th, 2007
The Fans and Rogues remember Perry DeAngelis; News Items - Jerry Andrus: Another Skeptic Passes, HIV Denial, Jesus Appears in Fence, Ben Stein Expelled; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Perry DeAngelis Remembered
- Perry DeAngelis Remembered The Rogues and Fans remember Perry DeAngelis
News Items
- Jerry Andrus Passed Away on 8/26 skepchick.org/blog/?p=670
jerryandrus.org/Site/Welcome.html
- HIV Denial paper published in PLoS Medicine www.theness.com/neurologicablog/default.asp?Display=155
- Jesus in the Fence www.news10.net/display_story.aspx?storyid=32116
- Ben Stein is an Idiot www.expelledthemovie.com/
scienceblogs.com/pharyngula/2007/08/you_have_got_to_be_kidding_me.php
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction A survey reveals that women, on average, are significantly more satisfied with their jobs than men.
- Question #2 Science New study shows that men will choose romance over career success more often than women.
- Question #3 Science Survey shows that married men do less housework than live-in boyfriends.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:
Being set on the idea
Of getting to this place
He concocted a theory that would be a
Controversy in science's face
He says our whole conception
Of pre-history is wrong
He insists his arguments are not a deception
Rather a pursuit that is life-long
Three points in a row with one offset
Is apparently the key
To unlocking a secret that is a threat
To how we understand our history
He believes the past is misunderstood
That history has been systematically slaughtered
But if we tried to see his revisionist history
All our heads would be under water.
Last Week's puzzle:
I sure hate this delusional person
Though hate may be a word too strong
As I learn more, my opinion does worsen
Perhaps I won't re-write this song
Micro set scams were just some of his wares
He claims he is spiritual at heart
A dozen or so of these blessings are shared
Jesus could only hope to Master their art
From his website I read, as they humbly plead
That they can lay hands and cure you of ills
Just join them and pray, for you will see one day
You've found their holy mountains and hills
For it was their king, that taught them these things
They are simply swine to this pearl thrower
A doctor, a reverend, and a knight, so he sings
But it was yoga that made him a knower
Name the person.
Answer: Dr. George King, the Etherias Society
Winner: Cethis
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'Thinking critically is a chore. It does not come naturally or easily. And if the fruits of such efforts are not carefully displayed to young minds, then they will not harvest them. Every school child must be implanted with the wonder of the atom, not the thrall of magic.'
-Perry DeAngelis, 1963-2007, a skeptical philosopher and activist, and a good friend, of some considerable note.