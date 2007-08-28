The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #110 - August 28th, 2007

The Fans and Rogues remember Perry DeAngelis; News Items - Jerry Andrus: Another Skeptic Passes, HIV Denial, Jesus Appears in Fence, Ben Stein Expelled; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle

Perry DeAngelis Remembered

News Items

  • Jerry Andrus Passed Away on 8/26 skepchick.org/blog/?p=670
    jerryandrus.org/Site/Welcome.html
  • HIV Denial paper published in PLoS Medicine www.theness.com/neurologicablog/default.asp?Display=155
  • Jesus in the Fence www.news10.net/display_story.aspx?storyid=32116
  • Ben Stein is an Idiot www.expelledthemovie.com/
    scienceblogs.com/pharyngula/2007/08/you_have_got_to_be_kidding_me.php

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Question #1 A survey reveals that women, on average, are significantly more satisfied with their jobs than men.
  • Question #2 New study shows that men will choose romance over career success more often than women.
  • Question #3 Survey shows that married men do less housework than live-in boyfriends.

Skeptical Puzzle

  • Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:

    Being set on the idea
    Of getting to this place
    He concocted a theory that would be a
    Controversy in science's face


    He says our whole conception
    Of pre-history is wrong
    He insists his arguments are not a deception
    Rather a pursuit that is life-long


    Three points in a row with one offset
    Is apparently the key
    To unlocking a secret that is a threat
    To how we understand our history


    He believes the past is misunderstood
    That history has been systematically slaughtered
    But if we tried to see his revisionist history
    All our heads would be under water.


    Last Week's puzzle:


    I sure hate this delusional person
    Though hate may be a word too strong
    As I learn more, my opinion does worsen
    Perhaps I won't re-write this song

    Micro set scams were just some of his wares
    He claims he is spiritual at heart
    A dozen or so of these blessings are shared
    Jesus could only hope to Master their art

    From his website I read, as they humbly plead
    That they can lay hands and cure you of ills
    Just join them and pray, for you will see one day
    You've found their holy mountains and hills

    For it was their king, that taught them these things
    They are simply swine to this pearl thrower
    A doctor, a reverend, and a knight, so he sings
    But it was yoga that made him a knower

    Name the person.

    Answer: Dr. George King, the Etherias Society
    Winner: Cethis

Quote of the Week

  • Quote 'Thinking critically is a chore. It does not come naturally or easily. And if the fruits of such efforts are not carefully displayed to young minds, then they will not harvest them. Every school child must be implanted with the wonder of the atom, not the thrall of magic.'

    -Perry DeAngelis, 1963-2007, a skeptical philosopher and activist, and a good friend, of some considerable note.