Podcast #111 - September 5th, 2007
Interview with Bill Nye the Science Guy; News Items: Airline Sacrifices Goats, King Tut, Is Race Real; Your Questions and E-mails: The Persistence of Myth; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
News Items
Questions and E-mails
- Myth Busting Woes Here's a link to a fascinating -- if depressing -- article summarizing several studies which seem to indicate that humans have a tendency to remember frequently-repeated myths as true, even if they were repeated in the context of debunking them! I thought of you folks when I read the article's final sentence: 'Myth-busters, in other words, have the odds against them.'
Scott Knickelbine
Madison, WI
Interview
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science For the first time, astronomers have connected radio telescopes in real time from around the world to create a functional radio telescope with the diameter of the earth.
- Question #2 Fiction Geneticists were surprised to discover a gene identical in mice and humans, but absent in all other primates.
- Question #3 Science Cancer scientists have developed a way to detect metastasis anywhere in the body simply by examining one vein in the arm or cheek.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:
Once upon a time, there was a king, and he enjoyed reading books. His sole urge was to better express his personality through his readings. The impersonal life he led would cause him to travel far and wide. It was once said that he would always travel with his 3 favorite books. The first book was a bible, and the second book was a guide book.
Can you tell me the title of the 3rd book?
Last Week's puzzle:
Being set on the idea
Of getting to this place
He concocted a theory that would be a
Controversy in science's face
He says our whole conception
Of pre-history is wrong
He insists his arguments are not a deception
Rather a pursuit that is life-long
Three points in a row with one offset
Is apparently the key
To unlocking a secret that is a threat
To how we understand our history
He believes the past is misunderstood
That history has been systematically slaughtered
But if we tried to see his revisionist history
All our heads would be under water.
Winner: Ole Eivind
Answer: Graham Hancock
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'There is joy in rationality, happiness in clarity of mind. Freethought is thrilling and fulfilling -absolutely essential to mental health and happiness.'
- Dan Barker