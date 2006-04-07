Puzzle

This Week's Puzzle:



Once upon a time, there was a king, and he enjoyed reading books. His sole urge was to better express his personality through his readings. The impersonal life he led would cause him to travel far and wide. It was once said that he would always travel with his 3 favorite books. The first book was a bible, and the second book was a guide book.



Can you tell me the title of the 3rd book?







Last Week's puzzle:





Being set on the idea

Of getting to this place

He concocted a theory that would be a

Controversy in science's face



He says our whole conception

Of pre-history is wrong

He insists his arguments are not a deception

Rather a pursuit that is life-long



Three points in a row with one offset

Is apparently the key

To unlocking a secret that is a threat

To how we understand our history



He believes the past is misunderstood

That history has been systematically slaughtered

But if we tried to see his revisionist history

All our heads would be under water.





Winner: Ole Eivind

Answer: Graham Hancock

