30 Year Battery

As a heavy laptop user, the following article linked on digg.com piqued my interest, and I am curious as to the validity. The article even seems to contradict itself, saying the batteries 'do not produce any radioactive or hazardous waste' while later stating 'when they eventually run out of power they are totally inert and non-toxic.' The article gives no citation, and the mere fact that the website features a section on 'free energy' which includes perpetual motion machines makes is all suspect to me. What is your take, and is a long-lasting battery like this out of the realm of possibility?



Thanks,



Mike Kolodoski

Texas

www.nextenergynews.com/news1/next-energy-news-betavoltaic-10.1.html





Blog discussing this story

community.zdnet.co.uk/blog/0,1000000567,10006069o--000331777b,00.htm



Nuclear battery

www.answers.com/topic/nuclear-battery?cat=technology

