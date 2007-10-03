Podcast #115 - October 3rd, 2007
Interview with Jon Blumenfeld; News Items: Tom Cruise Bunker, The View of a Flat Earth, Fly Boy Follow up, Martial Arts Woo, Vaccine follow up; Your Questions and E-mails: 30 Year Battery, Orthomolecular Medicine; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
News Items
- Tom Cruise Building a Bunker? www.dailymail.co.uk/pages/live/articles/showbiz/showbiznews.html?in_article_id=484455&in_page_id=1773
- Flat Earth Creationist panelist of The View, Sherri Shepard, does not know if world is flat
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehWv_qlKxSg
- Fly Boy Follow up www.signs-of-the-times.org/articles/show/140859-Russia:+Airport+toughens+security+after+boy's+plane+wing+flight
- Martial Arts Woo scienceblogs.com/neurotopia/2007/10/martial_idiocy.php
- Vaccine News www.theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php?p=19
www.theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php?p=17
Questions and E-mails
- 30 Year Battery As a heavy laptop user, the following article linked on digg.com piqued my interest, and I am curious as to the validity. The article even seems to contradict itself, saying the batteries 'do not produce any radioactive or hazardous waste' while later stating 'when they eventually run out of power they are totally inert and non-toxic.' The article gives no citation, and the mere fact that the website features a section on 'free energy' which includes perpetual motion machines makes is all suspect to me. What is your take, and is a long-lasting battery like this out of the realm of possibility?
Thanks,
Mike Kolodoski
Texas
www.nextenergynews.com/news1/next-energy-news-betavoltaic-10.1.html
Blog discussing this story
community.zdnet.co.uk/blog/0,1000000567,10006069o--000331777b,00.htm
Nuclear battery
www.answers.com/topic/nuclear-battery?cat=technology
- Orthomolecular Medicine Dear Dr. Novella,
I've been meaning to see an endocrinologist and I ran across what is, to me, a new field: orthomolecular medicine.
I looked into it some, but the little information I could find was ambiguous and seemed a somewhat fishy to me. I was wondering if you had any additional info and could shed some light on the matter.
Thanks a lot!
-Fernanda Abdala
Brazil
Interview
- Interview with Jon Blumenfeld Jon is the former Chairman of the CT chapter of the NESS, he has also joined the SGU team as a contributing blogger for the Rogues Gallery blog, and discusses his research into the life and science of Isaac Newton
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction Astronomers have discovered a brief extra-galactic radio-wave burst so powerful it defies natural explanation, causing some leading astronomers to speculate that it may be of artificial origin.
- Question #2 Science Researchers estimate that one human language goes extinct about every two weeks.
- Question #3 Science New fMRI study shows that doctors are less empathic toward their patient's pain than matched controls.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:
For a feline and fowl he is known
This styling, for years, he had grown
Auras foretold his seizures
In the meantime his leisures
Would yield fame from these seeds he had sewn
Whom is this describing.
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.'
- Aristotle 384 BC- 322 BC