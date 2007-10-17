Puzzle

This Week's Puzzle:



If I take 11 people, 4 bodies, a fiend, and a disc, along with 4 qualities and I put them in between a vehicle and a building, what do I have?





Last Week's puzzle:



Deserted some time ago

From a plain red place

As Pluto crossed the sky

Four horses led the way

Gazing down on all the animals

It seemed improbable that animals made them

Despite the insistence of the AA crowd

Foreign visitors were not responsible



What is it?



Answer: Ole Ivand

Winner: The Nazca Lines