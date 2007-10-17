The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #117 - October 17th, 2007

Main Image for Episode 117
Interview with Mark Crislip of QuackCast; News Items: Robot Marriage, Overeating Gene, New Dinosaur, Female Cult; Your Questions and E-mails: Watson on Race; Randi Speaks: Best Mentalist Trick; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle

News Items

  • Marriage with Robots www.msnbc.msn.com/id/21271545/
  • Gene for Overeating www.world-science.net/othernews/071014_eating.htm
  • New Dinosaur Found www.world-science.net/othernews/071015_dinosaur.htm
  • Female Cult Raided after Death www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/world/asia/article2662749.ece

Questions and E-mails

  • Race and Intelligence My boyfriend is unfortunately somewhat racist and is trying to 'prove' to me that white people are 'better'. Here is the story he sent me.

    http://news.independent.co.uk/sci_tech/article3067222.ece

    Is this scientist credible? Do you really think that they can find differences in genes?

    Jennifer Lamb
    Chattanooga, TN

Interview

  • Interview with Mark Crislip www.quackcast.com/QuackCast/Welcome.html

Randi Speaks

  • James Randi This Week's Topic - Randi's best mentalist trick (or at least a very good one).

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Question #1 A new review of research concludes that honey is an effective treatment for wound healing.
  • Question #2 Researchers have developed a method for converting buckwheat honey into biofuel which they claim is more efficient than corn or even sugar cane based biofuel.
  • Question #3 Honey never spoils, and in fact honey was found sealed in jars in Egyptian tombs and was still edible.

Skeptical Puzzle

  • Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:

    If I take 11 people, 4 bodies, a fiend, and a disc, along with 4 qualities and I put them in between a vehicle and a building, what do I have?


    Last Week's puzzle:

    Deserted some time ago
    From a plain red place
    As Pluto crossed the sky
    Four horses led the way
    Gazing down on all the animals
    It seemed improbable that animals made them
    Despite the insistence of the AA crowd
    Foreign visitors were not responsible

    What is it?

    Answer: Ole Ivand
    Winner: The Nazca Lines

Quote of the Week

  • Quote 'There is a theory which states that if ever anybody discovers exactly what the Universe is for and why it is here, it will instantly disappear and be replaced by something even more bizarre and inexplicable. There is another theory which states that this has already happened.'

    - Douglas Adams