Podcast #117 - October 17th, 2007
Interview with Mark Crislip of QuackCast; News Items: Robot Marriage, Overeating Gene, New Dinosaur, Female Cult; Your Questions and E-mails: Watson on Race; Randi Speaks: Best Mentalist Trick; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Marriage with Robots www.msnbc.msn.com/id/21271545/
- Gene for Overeating www.world-science.net/othernews/071014_eating.htm
- New Dinosaur Found www.world-science.net/othernews/071015_dinosaur.htm
- Female Cult Raided after Death www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/world/asia/article2662749.ece
Questions and E-mails
- Race and Intelligence My boyfriend is unfortunately somewhat racist and is trying to 'prove' to me that white people are 'better'. Here is the story he sent me.
http://news.independent.co.uk/sci_tech/article3067222.ece
Is this scientist credible? Do you really think that they can find differences in genes?
Jennifer Lamb
Chattanooga, TN
Interview
- Interview with Mark Crislip www.quackcast.com/QuackCast/Welcome.html
Randi Speaks
- James Randi This Week's Topic - Randi's best mentalist trick (or at least a very good one).
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science A new review of research concludes that honey is an effective treatment for wound healing.
- Question #2 Fiction Researchers have developed a method for converting buckwheat honey into biofuel which they claim is more efficient than corn or even sugar cane based biofuel.
- Question #3 Science Honey never spoils, and in fact honey was found sealed in jars in Egyptian tombs and was still edible.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:
If I take 11 people, 4 bodies, a fiend, and a disc, along with 4 qualities and I put them in between a vehicle and a building, what do I have?
Last Week's puzzle:
Deserted some time ago
From a plain red place
As Pluto crossed the sky
Four horses led the way
Gazing down on all the animals
It seemed improbable that animals made them
Despite the insistence of the AA crowd
Foreign visitors were not responsible
What is it?
Answer: Ole Ivand
Winner: The Nazca Lines
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'There is a theory which states that if ever anybody discovers exactly what the Universe is for and why it is here, it will instantly disappear and be replaced by something even more bizarre and inexplicable. There is another theory which states that this has already happened.'
- Douglas Adams