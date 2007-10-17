Flu Vaccine Followup

Hi Everyone,



First, let me say I absolutely love your show. I do have two questions about recent episodes though:



1) Two weeks ago, in your discussion about the physicists who predicted that Time will end, you characterized their argument roughly as: If Time would end, the world would look like such and such. The world does look like such and such, therefore, Time will end. But this is clearly invalid! If A implies B, there is no reason to believe that B implies A. I don't know that this even counts a a fallacy, although plenty of people make it (even Penn on an episode of BS).



2) Last episode you discussed some common myths about vaccination. I'm not sure if the following is common, but it was how I justified not getting vaccinated. (My Mom is in the anti vaccination crowd, and I don't much like needles, although I am coming around.) The idea is this: By vaccinating the general population, we loose the ability to fight off diseases on our own (without the vaccine). As the flu mutates and becomes more and more deadly, we are in greater danger of dying if we do catch the flu, simply because our bodies haven't had the chance to fight off weaker incarnations of the disease. What I'm thinking here is similar to the fear that if smallpox were released today, everyone would die because nobody has a natural resistance to it.



Closely related is the reasoning that creating these medicines and vaccines causes the bugs to mutate into worse strains (ala the over use of antibiotics has caused bacteria to become resistant). Is there any reason to believe either of these? Or should I just get over my fear of needles?



Cheers,

Oscar. Levin

Connecticut, USA

