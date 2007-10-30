Hi Rebecca, Fantastic show! I loved it when you infiltrated the Christian Scientists with your medicated lip balm. I had a question on supplements. You said that your last strong hold of pseudoscience was in health supplements (I think, something like that). I believe that I am at the final stages of giving up vitamin, mineral and other proclaimed healthy supplements.. I have already given up the multivitamin and mineral tabs and a bunch of individual things I was taking. Right now I am taking spirulina and saw palmetto. I have changed my diet in the direction of vegetarianism but am a long way off from becoming one, despite believing that it is the right path to take for health. What are your thoughts on these two supplements, and are there some trusted web sites that you could recommend with info on supplements? On a side note, have you heard of Dr. Greger? Aloha, Kevin McMorrow USA, Hawaii NEJM study: content.nejm.org/cgi/content/abstract/354/6/557?hits=20&where=fulltext&andorexactfulltext=and&searchterm=saw+palmetto&sortspec=Score%2Bdesc%2BPUBDATE_SORTDATE%2Bdesc&excludeflag=TWEEK_element&searchid=1&FIRSTINDEX=0&resourcetype=HWCIT Review: clinicalevidence.bmj.com/ceweb/conditions/msh/1801/1801_I7.jsp

Tingling down your spine

Hi guys. Love the show. Been listening for about a year. Y'all's is the only podcast I listen to regularly. Keep up the awesome work!

So I've got two Halloween-ish questions:



1. Today while I was driving I got that familiar sensation of chills running up and down my spine, and I shuddered involuntarily. In my mind's eye, I imagine it was caused by a pulse of electricity traveling from the base of my spine up to my brain stem and back down again before it quickly disappeared. I'm sure almost everyone has felt this before. The explanation that I always heard was, A cat just walked over your grave! Since I'm pretty sure there's no grave with my name on it yet -not in this dimension anyway, what is the actual cause of this sensation?





2. This second question is sort of related to the first. OK, I have this weird sort of mysterious power: I can flex my brain. No really! Imagine if your brain was a muscle, and on command you could tighten up the back half of it. And when you tighten it you get the electric chills, just like the cat walking over your grave, except they're localized to your brain. The sensation isn't in my neck; it's totally in my brain. And it kind of makes me feel as if I'm going to pass out if I keep it flexed. If I didn't know any better, I might think I was inducing some sort of mystical trance state in myself. So what gives? Did all of that LSD I did as a teenager actually give me a special power, and I just haven't figured out how to use it to its full potential yet? I sure hope so!





Regards,



Walter

Richmond, Virginia