Podcast #120 - November 7th, 2007
Interview with Greydon Square; News Items: Phenomenon, Robot cars, Jehovahs Witness death, Fat is Healthy, Judgment Day, Follow up on Mange; Your Questions and E-mails: Special Request; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Phenomenon Geller and Angel test magicians/psychics
- Robot Cars www.technologyreview.com/Infotech/19661/
- Jehovah's Witness Death www.thesun.co.uk/sol/homepage/news/article427045.ece
- Fat is Healthy www.nytimes.com/2007/11/07/health/07fat.html?_r=4&adxnnl=1&oref=slogin&pagewanted=print&adxnnlx=1194476642-A2OhEJ94LoCLoHJ3C2G8hw
- Judgment Day www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/id/
- Follow up on Bigfoot with Mange en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mange
Questions and E-mails
- Birthday Request My name is Kenzie and I have been a big fan of yours for over six months. I mention that because my boyfriend is a HUGE, HUGE fan of yours and he got me hooked as well. I am emailing you because my boyfriend's birthday is November 10 and I thought it would be wonderful if you could email him to wish him a happy birthday. I already bought him one of your t-shirts and if you could do this for me, I will get major brownie points in the girlfriend department. I know you must get tons of requests like this, but he would seriously flip out if you were to do this.
Please, please, please help a fellow skeptic out, Thank you, Kenzie
Kenzie Douglass
Harrisonburg, VA
p.s. His name is John Marier and his email is marierjm@jmu.edu Also he is turning 20 years old.
Interview
- Interview with Greydon Square Hip Hop rapper artist Greydon Square discusses his life and philosophy as a rationalist rap artist
www.thecomptoneffect.com/bio/
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greydon_Square
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction New evidence strongly suggests that birds did not evolve from theropod dinosaurs but rather from their close cousins, the sauropods.
- Question #2 Science New research contradicts the long held 'Island rule' - that small mammals evolve to become larger and large mammals become dwarfs on islands.
- Question #3 Science A new study purports to use brain imaging to tell the difference between true memories and false memories.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:
This alleged sexual abuser of boys was also famous for misusing adults by convincing them of his clairvoyance. His claims included the abilities of astral travel, to access the akashic records, and that he could see people on Mars. He is still revered by a great many gullible and forgiving people to be one of the greatest seers of all time.
Who is he?
Last Week's puzzle:
Is it a carved up giant from the Atlantic?
Or is it a dead man in search of an eternal bed?
Is it the surgical removal of the ovaries?
Or a candle in the dark that fills one's empty head?
What is it?
Answer: Jack-o-Latern
Winner: Ole Eivand
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'Equipped with his five senses, man explores the universe around him and calls the adventure Science.'
- Edwin Hubble