Podcast #121 - November 14th, 2007
Interview with Paul Kurtz; News Items: Judgment Day for ID, UFO Investigation, Universe loses weight, FDA Petition, Gas Station Ghost; Your Questions and E-mails: BMI; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
News Items
- Judgment Day www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/id/
- Former Pilots Call For UFO Investigation news.yahoo.com/s/nm/20071112/od_uk_nm/oukoe_uk_usa_ufos
- Universe Loses Weight www.msnbc.msn.com/id/21753466/
- FDA Petition www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2007-11/pcfr-fpw111407.php
- Gas Station Ghost www.local6.com/news/14578641/detail.html
Questions and E-mails
- BMI Hey guys,
I'm a big fan of the podcast, and I just wanted to make a point about the study that seemed to show that being over weight was healthier than being 'normal' weight. So, here goes:
I believe BMI was the standard used. Its important to note that BMI does not take into account Body Fat vs. Skeletal muscle. This is relevant as Dr. Novella said something along the lines that the study may show that having a layer of fat might be healthy. This is not necessarily true as a person that has higher than normal muscle mass may have a BMI that is considered overweight. In fact, athletes commonly stray into the overweight BMI range.
Joe
Long Island, NY
www.medicinenet.com/script/main/art.asp?articlekey=79655
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Logical Fallacies Steve~
I forwarded today's Neurologica blog (regarding ID, NOVA and transitional fossils) to a fundamentalist religious friend of mine and this was his reply. Amazing. As though science has an agenda regarding evolution.
Eric
Subject: Re: Tiktaalik
That is a very good example of a species that could indeed be a transitional form. Do they have the entire creature in fossil form, I see part of the head? I know that Piltdown Man, which we studied in high school (complete with drawings of a primitive man and his main squeeze) was all fabricated from a pigs molar. I could never figure out how they knew what this guys wife looked like if all they had was one tooth. Very zealous in my opinion.
ID people look at this little guy and go, 'So what?' This could just as easily be explained as a creature that God created with these features and the creature has no ancestors and never changed since it first appeared.
If all creatures evolved from a very simple life form, then we would expect to see mostly transitional forms in the fossil record and very little variety. To me, there are many more gaps than transitions, and way too much variety. I'm sure there are some very good explainations by creationists out there who are paleontologists, but I would have to do some research to find their specific arguements.
BTW, this writers attitude supports my contention that there are very few 'unbiased scientists.' These types obviously WANT evolution to be true just as much as a creationist pastor wants ID to be true. Objective observers would probably say this fossil provides good support for evolutionists but is easily explained by creationists.
Interview
- Interview with Paul Kurtz en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Kurtz
www.secularhumanism.org/index.php?section=main&page=kurtz
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science New research shows that your initials subconsciously influence your academic and athletic performance.
- Question #2 Science New study explains how males evolve more quickly than females.
- Question #3 Fiction New study links exposure to sunlight with an increased risk of cervical cancer.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:
According to legend, at 37 it consumes, at 40 it refrains. Identify the myth.
Last Week's puzzle:
This alleged sexual abuser of boys was also famous for misusing adults by convincing them of his clairvoyance. His claims included the abilities of astral travel, to access the akashic records, and that he could see people on Mars. He is still revered by a great many gullible and forgiving people to be one of the greatest seers of all time.
Who is he?
Answer: Charles Webster Ledbeater
Winner: Ole Eivand
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'Those afraid of the universe as it really is, those who pretend to nonexistent knowledge and envision a Cosmos centered on human beings will prefer the fleeting comforts of superstition.'
-Carl Sagan