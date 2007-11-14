Logical Fallacies

Steve~



I forwarded today's Neurologica blog (regarding ID, NOVA and transitional fossils) to a fundamentalist religious friend of mine and this was his reply. Amazing. As though science has an agenda regarding evolution.



Eric

Subject: Re: Tiktaalik



That is a very good example of a species that could indeed be a transitional form. Do they have the entire creature in fossil form, I see part of the head? I know that Piltdown Man, which we studied in high school (complete with drawings of a primitive man and his main squeeze) was all fabricated from a pigs molar. I could never figure out how they knew what this guys wife looked like if all they had was one tooth. Very zealous in my opinion.



ID people look at this little guy and go, 'So what?' This could just as easily be explained as a creature that God created with these features and the creature has no ancestors and never changed since it first appeared.



If all creatures evolved from a very simple life form, then we would expect to see mostly transitional forms in the fossil record and very little variety. To me, there are many more gaps than transitions, and way too much variety. I'm sure there are some very good explainations by creationists out there who are paleontologists, but I would have to do some research to find their specific arguements.



BTW, this writers attitude supports my contention that there are very few 'unbiased scientists.' These types obviously WANT evolution to be true just as much as a creationist pastor wants ID to be true. Objective observers would probably say this fossil provides good support for evolutionists but is easily explained by creationists.

