Podcast #122 - November 20th, 2007
News Items: Judgment Day Censored, Blue Ghost Followup, Death by Energy Medicine, Photo Memory Manipulation; Special Feature: Our Day at the Psychic Fair; Your Questions and E-mails: Bird Sex Correction; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
News Items
- Blue Ghost Followup
Special Feature
- Special Feature Our Day at the Psychic Fair
Questions and E-mails
- Correction About Male and Female Evolution re: Science or Fiction? segment - while male mammals have an XY chromosome and so present changes in phenotype easily, don't male birds actually carry two sex chromosomes of the same type (ZZ) while females carry different ones (ZW)? Wouldn't this mean that the mechanism for phenotype is different between birds and mammals? Thanks!
Meme Gene
Seattle
reference:
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction A new discovery indicates that human consumption of chocolate is at least 150 thousand years old.
- Question #2 Science Using a computer analysis of the human genome and evolutionary principles, researchers have discovered 300 new human genes.
- Question #3 Science Physicists have developed a method for manipulating light that is one million times more efficient than existing methods.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:
This screwed up analytic sham states the following:
It starts with 167, and ends with 268.
Yet there are 112 in total.
110 of them are gone, 1 is here now, and 1 has yet to come.
What is it?
Last Week's puzzle:
According to legend, at 37 it consumes, at 40 it refrains. Identify the myth.
Answer: Feed a cold and starve a fever
Winner: Zam
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge.'
- Stephen Hawking