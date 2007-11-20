Puzzle

This Week's Puzzle:



This screwed up analytic sham states the following:



It starts with 167, and ends with 268.

Yet there are 112 in total.

110 of them are gone, 1 is here now, and 1 has yet to come.



What is it?





Last Week's puzzle:



According to legend, at 37 it consumes, at 40 it refrains. Identify the myth.





Answer: Feed a cold and starve a fever

Winner: Zam

