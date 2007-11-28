Podcast #123 - November 28th, 2007
News Items: Science and Faith, Computer Brain, Psychic Ripoff, Wifi and Autism; Your Questions and E-mails: Skeptiko on Skeptics; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
News Items
- Science and Faith www.theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php?p=56#comments
- Computer Brain www.technologyreview.com/Biotech/19767/?nlid=692
- Psychic Ripoff www.theskepticsguide.org/sgublog/?p=65
- Wifi and Autism www.theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php?p=55
Questions and E-mails
- Questions and E-mails Question #1 - Hello dear skeptics,
I'm a longtime listener, first-time e-mailer. I decided to e-mail you after listening to the last episode of the Skeptiko podcast. I like to listen to that show mostly because it's very interesting to listen some famous skeptics being interviewed by a guy who claimed to be 'skeptiko' but it's obvious that to be profound believer. Anyway, I was a little bit annoyed by their last episode. The whole episode was a clear attack to the skeptic community. The episode is a good source for almost any logical fallacy you can think of. More specifically, he directed his disappointment to Steve and the SGU as this was the main focus of the episode. I think you guys should listen to the episode and maybe address some of his claims, particularly when he accused Steve of not doing research in psychic detectives.
Keep up the good work,
David Cano
US
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction Astronomers have discovered organic building blocks in the upper atmosphere of Saturn's moon, Titan.
- Question #2 Science New research suggests that pedophiles consume more meat than normal controls.
- Question #3 Science Psychologists have demonstrated that a simple written test significantly increases the accuracy of a lie detector test.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:
An enemy of scientology
And a used car salesman to boot
He developed a strange philosophy
Of which Zen mastery was the root
Self-taught with no formal degree
He changed his name, and ran from home
Gullible masses made him rich, you see
He fled the country with money to roam
Last Week's puzzle:
This screwed up analytic sham states the following:
It starts with 167, and ends with 268.
Yet there are 112 in total.
110 of them are gone, 1 is here now, and 1 has yet to come.
What is it?
Answer: The Malachy Prophesy
Winner: Ole Eivand
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'The effort to understand the universe is one of the very few things that lifts human life a little above the level of farce, and gives it some of the grace of tragedy.'
Steven Weinberg