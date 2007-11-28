Questions and E-mails

Question #1 - Hello dear skeptics,



I'm a longtime listener, first-time e-mailer. I decided to e-mail you after listening to the last episode of the Skeptiko podcast. I like to listen to that show mostly because it's very interesting to listen some famous skeptics being interviewed by a guy who claimed to be 'skeptiko' but it's obvious that to be profound believer. Anyway, I was a little bit annoyed by their last episode. The whole episode was a clear attack to the skeptic community. The episode is a good source for almost any logical fallacy you can think of. More specifically, he directed his disappointment to Steve and the SGU as this was the main focus of the episode. I think you guys should listen to the episode and maybe address some of his claims, particularly when he accused Steve of not doing research in psychic detectives.



Keep up the good work,



David Cano

US

