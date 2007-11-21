Stem Cell Con

A friend is getting adult stem cells to help with his elderly father. He is desperate so I can understand his willingness to try anything. I included the website listing below.

I am almost certain it is a scam. Someone is trying to replace supplements with these 'stem cell' pills. Not sure if it is any better.

Just curious if there are any papers or sites that might provide a more educated look at this stuff?

Are there stem cell vendors like this popping up all over the country?



stemcell4wellness.org/product.html



www.mlmwatch.org/04C/Stemtech/stemtech.html





