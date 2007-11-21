The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #124 - December 5th, 2007

Main Image for Episode 124
Interview with Lawrence Krauss; News Items: Hucka-Bee, Moonbeams in Arizona, Chimp Memory, Anti-vaccine misinformation on Youtube; Your Questions and E-mails: Stem Cell Con, Information Theory; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle

News Items

  • Hucka-bee www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/1934276/posts
    www.mikehuckabee.com/index.cfm?FuseAction=Blogs.View&Blog_id=824
    www.theness.com/articles.asp?id=41
  • Moonbeams in Arizona news.yahoo.com/s/nm/20071205/sc_nm/moonbeams_dc_1;_ylt=AlH2J7H2OnC8mRO1ARi_KooE1vAI
  • Chimps Smarter than Humans? news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/7124156.stm
  • Anti-vaccine propaganda on Youtube www.physorg.com/news116082504.html

Questions and E-mails

  • Stem Cell Con A friend is getting adult stem cells to help with his elderly father. He is desperate so I can understand his willingness to try anything. I included the website listing below.
    I am almost certain it is a scam. Someone is trying to replace supplements with these 'stem cell' pills. Not sure if it is any better.
    Just curious if there are any papers or sites that might provide a more educated look at this stuff?
    Are there stem cell vendors like this popping up all over the country?

    stemcell4wellness.org/product.html

    Richard Perceful
    USA

    www.mlmwatch.org/04C/Stemtech/stemtech.html
  • Information Theory Someone recently posted this on another forum I frequent. I'm curious to know if anyone else here has read it, and what you think about it.

    www.cosmicfingerprints.com/iidb.htm

    It was difficult to read some of it, because the entire time I was reading I envisioned this guy pointing a finger and screaming at me. Also, I searched before I posted it; I'm sorry if this topic has been covered before.

    Channel Lox
    From the SGU Forums
    skepchick.org/skepticsguide/viewtopic.php?p=147177#147177

Name That Logical Fallacy

  • Logical Fallacies We humans must constantly be aware of the fallacy that 'correlation does mean causation'. Although I understand this fallacy, I'm not sure how the burden of proof is met. How do scientists prove causation? What burden of proof must one meet to satisfy skeptics and scientists?


    Brandon Putz
    Edwardsville, IL

Interview

  • Interview with Lawrence Krauss www.phys.cwru.edu/~krauss/

    www.telegraph.co.uk/earth/main.jhtml?xml=/earth/2007/11/21/scicosmos121.xml&CMP=ILC-mostviewedbox

    Director of the Center for Education and Research in Cosmology and Astrophysics at Case Western Reserve University

    Author of many popular books including:
    Fear of Physics
    The Physics of Star Trek
    Beyond Star Trek
    Atom: An Odyssey from the Big Bang to Life on Earth...and Beyond
    Hiding in the Mirror: The Mysterious Allure of Extra Dimensions, from Plato to String Theory and Beyond

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Question #1 Contrary to prior belief, new evidence suggests that southwestern American indians were not introduced to alcohol by Europeans but were fermenting beer from corn for centuries prior to contact.
  • Question #2 New research shows that young adults who have a close relationship with their parents are actually more independent.
  • Question #3 New evidence suggests that silicon-based life formed on earth prior to organic life and may have served as a template for the first organic cells.

Skeptical Puzzle

  • Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:

    A person does the following things:

    Tugs their ear
    Puts a pen in their mouth
    Passes gas
    Induces vomiting
    Pulls their tongue
    Simulates being drowned
    Presses a brass rod against their cheek

    What are they trying to accomplish?


    Last Week's puzzle:

    An enemy of scientology
    And a used car salesman to boot
    He developed a strange philosophy
    Of which Zen mastery was the root

    Self-taught with no formal degree
    He changed his name, and ran from home
    Gullible masses made him rich, you see
    He fled the country with money to roam


    Answer: Werner Erhard
    Winner: Zam

Quote of the Week

  • Quote 'No amount of experiments can ever prove me right; a single experiment may at anytime prove me wrong.'

    - Albert Einstein