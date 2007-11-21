Podcast #124 - December 5th, 2007
Interview with Lawrence Krauss; News Items: Hucka-Bee, Moonbeams in Arizona, Chimp Memory, Anti-vaccine misinformation on Youtube; Your Questions and E-mails: Stem Cell Con, Information Theory; Name That Logical Fallacy; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
News Items
- Hucka-bee www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/1934276/posts
www.mikehuckabee.com/index.cfm?FuseAction=Blogs.View&Blog_id=824
www.theness.com/articles.asp?id=41
- Moonbeams in Arizona news.yahoo.com/s/nm/20071205/sc_nm/moonbeams_dc_1;_ylt=AlH2J7H2OnC8mRO1ARi_KooE1vAI
- Chimps Smarter than Humans? news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/7124156.stm
- Anti-vaccine propaganda on Youtube www.physorg.com/news116082504.html
Questions and E-mails
- Stem Cell Con A friend is getting adult stem cells to help with his elderly father. He is desperate so I can understand his willingness to try anything. I included the website listing below.
I am almost certain it is a scam. Someone is trying to replace supplements with these 'stem cell' pills. Not sure if it is any better.
Just curious if there are any papers or sites that might provide a more educated look at this stuff?
Are there stem cell vendors like this popping up all over the country?
stemcell4wellness.org/product.html
Richard Perceful
USA
www.mlmwatch.org/04C/Stemtech/stemtech.html
- Information Theory Someone recently posted this on another forum I frequent. I'm curious to know if anyone else here has read it, and what you think about it.
www.cosmicfingerprints.com/iidb.htm
It was difficult to read some of it, because the entire time I was reading I envisioned this guy pointing a finger and screaming at me. Also, I searched before I posted it; I'm sorry if this topic has been covered before.
Channel Lox
From the SGU Forums
skepchick.org/skepticsguide/viewtopic.php?p=147177#147177
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Logical Fallacies We humans must constantly be aware of the fallacy that 'correlation does mean causation'. Although I understand this fallacy, I'm not sure how the burden of proof is met. How do scientists prove causation? What burden of proof must one meet to satisfy skeptics and scientists?
Brandon Putz
Edwardsville, IL
Interview
- Interview with Lawrence Krauss www.phys.cwru.edu/~krauss/
www.telegraph.co.uk/earth/main.jhtml?xml=/earth/2007/11/21/scicosmos121.xml&CMP=ILC-mostviewedbox
Director of the Center for Education and Research in Cosmology and Astrophysics at Case Western Reserve University
Author of many popular books including:
Fear of Physics
The Physics of Star Trek
Beyond Star Trek
Atom: An Odyssey from the Big Bang to Life on Earth...and Beyond
Hiding in the Mirror: The Mysterious Allure of Extra Dimensions, from Plato to String Theory and Beyond
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science Contrary to prior belief, new evidence suggests that southwestern American indians were not introduced to alcohol by Europeans but were fermenting beer from corn for centuries prior to contact.
- Question #2 Science New research shows that young adults who have a close relationship with their parents are actually more independent.
- Question #3 Fiction New evidence suggests that silicon-based life formed on earth prior to organic life and may have served as a template for the first organic cells.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:
A person does the following things:
Tugs their ear
Puts a pen in their mouth
Passes gas
Induces vomiting
Pulls their tongue
Simulates being drowned
Presses a brass rod against their cheek
What are they trying to accomplish?
Last Week's puzzle:
An enemy of scientology
And a used car salesman to boot
He developed a strange philosophy
Of which Zen mastery was the root
Self-taught with no formal degree
He changed his name, and ran from home
Gullible masses made him rich, you see
He fled the country with money to roam
Answer: Werner Erhard
Winner: Zam
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'No amount of experiments can ever prove me right; a single experiment may at anytime prove me wrong.'
- Albert Einstein