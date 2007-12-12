Puzzle

This Week's Puzzle:



If I recommend to you that, for your health, you need to take castor oil, get your head checked for subtle shape changes, receive peanut oil massages, eat some charcoal tablets and iodine supplements, electrical shocks, and finally, engage in regular prayer, then who am I?





Last Week's puzzle:



An enemy of scientology

And a used car salesman to boot

He developed a strange philosophy

Of which Zen mastery was the root



Self-taught with no formal degree

He changed his name, and ran from home

Gullible masses made him rich, you see

He fled the country with money to roam





Answer: Cure hiccups

Winner: Ellazimm

