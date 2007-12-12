Podcast #125 - December 12th, 2007
Interview with Alex Tsakiris from Skeptiko about Paranormal Research and Skepticism; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
Interview
- Interview with Alex Tsikiris Alex Tsikiris is the host of the Skeptiko podcast. On this episode we discuss at length the skpetical interpretation of the paranormal literature, in part responding to the last two episodes of Skeptiko
- Question #1 Science New study shows that organic molecules formed on early Mars.
- Question #2 Science New evidence suggests that electromagnetic surges may predict large earthquakes by more than a week.
- Question #3 Fiction New research shows that the perception of time actual does slow down during a crisis, allowing for faster processing of information and quicker reactions.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle This Week's Puzzle:
If I recommend to you that, for your health, you need to take castor oil, get your head checked for subtle shape changes, receive peanut oil massages, eat some charcoal tablets and iodine supplements, electrical shocks, and finally, engage in regular prayer, then who am I?
Last Week's puzzle:
An enemy of scientology
And a used car salesman to boot
He developed a strange philosophy
Of which Zen mastery was the root
Self-taught with no formal degree
He changed his name, and ran from home
Gullible masses made him rich, you see
He fled the country with money to roam
Answer: Cure hiccups
Winner: Ellazimm
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'The most common of all follies is to believe passionately in the palpably not true. It is the chief occupation of mankind.'
- HL Mencken