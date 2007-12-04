Scientific Criticism

Dear Rogues,



I have just finished listening to your interview with Alex from Skeptico and I was very pleasantly surprised at how constructive a dialogue you put together. I had never heard Alex speak before and he came across as a very nice guy, more willing than many of the 'true-believers' to talk about testing and evidence.



However, as a practicing scientist, I was dismayed at his umbrage induced by criticisms of methodology and other aspects of published studies. Whilst you tried to convince him of the rigour and vigour of analysis between scientists, I think that many members of the public still do not see this side of the scientific process enough. Some more polite examples can be seen in the letters and responses pages of such esteemed organs as Nature and Science. Often the more pointed questions are raised at scientific conferences. Indeed the entire point of a 'journal club' often seems to be to take delight in dismembering a rival's latest article.



The general feeling amongst scientists is that once you publish, in print or at a conference, *all your data and methods are fair game*. That is *the entire point* of publication and subsequent peer-review. You show all your cards and ask anyone to come and have a go - if they think that they can see an error or flaw then you must respond. If the flaw is major then you retract the publication.



I know that as a PhD student I was initially appalled at how critical of published work (often by extremely esteemed investigators) people in my lab were. Indeed I vividly recall being on the end of such criticism myself for the first time. It took me almost 2 years to hone my critical skills in such a fashion and I think that critical reading of manuscripts is the second hardest scientific skill. The hardest skill is applying the same faculties to your own work. Indeed the greatest scientists I have known have not had the best hands, or the brightest ideas, but the clearest ideas about how to conduct controlled, careful experiments and the most critical vision of their own work.



Thanks for all your great work,



Alan Huett

USA





