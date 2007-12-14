Podcast #128 - January 2nd, 2008
News Items: New Science Based Medicine Blog, Psychic Predictions 2007, Edward to Channel Irwin, Masters Degree in Creation Science, Magic Amulets; Your E-mail and Questions: SGU for teachers, Magic Foot Pads, Quantum Entanglement and Warp Drive; Science or Fiction
News Items
- Science Based Medicine blog www.sciencebasedmedicine.org
- Psychic Predictions for 2007 From Sylvia Browne, Pat Robertson and others
- John Edward to channel Steve Irwin aca.ninemsn.com.au/article.aspx?id=340586
- Masters in Creation Science in Texas timpanogos.wordpress.com/2007/12/14/religion-as-science-in-texas-graduate-degrees-in-creationism/
- Amulets vs Bullet Proof Vests www.bangkokpost.com/010108_News/01Jan2008_news02.php
Questions and E-mails
- SGU for Teachers Hey guys. I guess that you probably get a lot of emails like this. But, as a professor, I can think of a half dozen or so times when a student has told me that I made a difference in their lives, and nothing in my career so far has given me more personal and professional fulfillment. So, I'm listening to your 2007 wrap up today, and I just wanted to take a moment to say, thanks. You have all made a difference in my life, in the way I look at the world, and in the way I teach my students. I recommend your podcast in every class, and I've even seen students cite it (meaning they actually were listening!). I look forward to seeing what you come up with in 2008, and I hope to meet some or all of you at some point, maybe at a TAM or something. Deepest respect and regards, Sean
Sean M. Rafferty, Ph.D.
Department of Anthropology
University at Albany
- Magic Foot Pads Dear Skeptical Rogues,
I happen to see a commercial on a cable tv channel that appears to be a new twist to an old scam.
The ad was for Kinoki Detox Foot Pads. These are special pads that stick to the bottom of your feet at night. The pads 'absorb' all types of toxins from your body . such as mercury, lead, pesticides . and likely also all types of bad 'Juju'. The pad looks like a funny Kotex made to fit your foot! I am sure the makers of the 'product' are rolling in the aisle laughing at the gullibility of America and unfortunately also rolling in the money from sales this scam.
The web site is: www.buykinoki.com
One reason ads such as this one are seen on tv is the simple fact most of America is scientifically illiterate and will believe the pseudoscience in ad. the second reason is non-prime time ads on cable channels are extremely cheap to place.
Enjoy,
Mark
Akron, Ohio
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science Scientist have filled in a missing gap in the evolution of RNA-protein systems from RNA.
- Question #2 Fiction The Journal for the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology have just published a position paper in which they advocate the teaching of Intelligent Design along side Darwinian evolution in public school science classrooms.
- Question #3 Science Sociobiologist E. O. Wilson has proposed a controversial mechanism for the evolution of social insects that involves colony-level selection rather than individual selection.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle Last Week's puzzle:
Two famous skeptical events are related. One lasted about 18 seconds. The other happened 4 years later and lasted about 58 seconds.
What were they?
Answer: The Zapruder Film, and the Patterson Bigfoot Film
Winner: Richard Fine Man
Quote of the Week
- Sylvia Brown Quotes All quotes from Sylvia Browne:
'A ghost is someone who hasn't made it - in other words, who died, and they don't know they're dead.
So they keep walking around and thinking that you're inhabiting their - let's say, their domain. So they're aggravated with you.'
'A spirit is, like, your mother, my dad, who've made it. They can come around, but they come around in a loving way because they've already made it to God. Most people make it.'
'Animal totems, like the tiger, come from the Other Side to protect us while we are away from Home.'
'Let me assure you that all of our pets, and animals of every kind will be with us for eternity on the Other Side.'
'The more painful it is, tragically, the more you do learn, though, that's the good part.'
'The weeds keep multiplying in our garden, which is our mind ruled by fear. Rip them out and call them by name.'
'What age is the spirit?
'Thirty. All thirty. When I found this out, I said, Why 30? Why not 40? Why not 50? Why not 12? It just happens to be 30.'