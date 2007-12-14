Sylvia Brown Quotes

All quotes from Sylvia Browne:



'A ghost is someone who hasn't made it - in other words, who died, and they don't know they're dead.

So they keep walking around and thinking that you're inhabiting their - let's say, their domain. So they're aggravated with you.'



'A spirit is, like, your mother, my dad, who've made it. They can come around, but they come around in a loving way because they've already made it to God. Most people make it.'



'Animal totems, like the tiger, come from the Other Side to protect us while we are away from Home.'



'Let me assure you that all of our pets, and animals of every kind will be with us for eternity on the Other Side.'



'The more painful it is, tragically, the more you do learn, though, that's the good part.'



'The weeds keep multiplying in our garden, which is our mind ruled by fear. Rip them out and call them by name.'



'What age is the spirit?



'Thirty. All thirty. When I found this out, I said, Why 30? Why not 40? Why not 50? Why not 12? It just happens to be 30.'

