Podcast #129 - January 9th, 2008
Interview with John Rennie; News Items: SGU 5x5, The Reason Driven Podcast, Insects may have Killed the Dinosaurs, Biofuels; Your Questions and E-mails: Neti Pots, Healing Magnets; Randi Speaks; Science or Fiction
News Items
- SGU 5x5 www.theskepticsguide.org/5X5/index.asp
- Dr. Novella on The Reason Driven Podcast reasondriven.blogspot.com/
with Danny & Mikyle
- Insects Killed the Dinosaurs www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2008-01/osu-iam010208.php
- Big Scale Biofuels www.kurzweilai.net/news/frame.html?main=/news/news_single.html?id%3D7765
www.sciam.com/article.cfm?id=grass-makes-better-ethanol-than-corn
Questions and E-mails
- Neti Pots Neti pots are all the rage since Oprah and Dr. Oz gave them an on-air endorsement several months ago. These little gravy boat shaped pots are used to swoosh warm saltwater through the sinus cavities to keep colds and sinus infections at bay. Is this effective? Do neti pots also help shorten recovery time when a person does have a cold or sinus infection? Is it a good thing to pour warm salty water into your sinus cavities? I haven't been able to find any information stating that it's a bad idea to do so, but I haven't found much real scientific data that says it really works.
Up your nose with a rubber hose,
Amy Hurley
USA
- Healing Magnets Hi guys. I ran across this article from a website I read daily. Thought you might be able to discuss the quality of this research and whether the findings are legitimate.
www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2008/01/080103132307.htm
I listen to your podcast every week and really appreciate all your effort to produce such a fun and interesting show. Your 2008 predictions sound really plausible and I look forward to remembering each one that gets fulfilled, and forgetting the ones that don't
Rob McGehee
USA
Interview
- Interview with John Rennie John Rennie is the editor and chief of Scientific American. He joins the SGU to discuss recent develops at SciAm
www.sciam.com/
Randi Speaks
- James Randi The entire SGU crew interviews James Randi about an announced change in the million dollar psychic challenge.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science Astronomers have found a 10,000 light year diameter cloud of anti-matter around the center of the Milky Way Galaxy, apparently produced by binary systems that include a black hole.
- Question #2 Fiction Recent measurements indicate that the Pacific plate may have temporarily stopped moving.
- Question #3 Science Researchers find that having a higher serum cholesterol actually has health benefits.
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'If you would be a real seeker after truth it is necessary that at least once in your life you doubt, as far as possible, all things' - Rene Descartes