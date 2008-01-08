Neti Pots

Neti pots are all the rage since Oprah and Dr. Oz gave them an on-air endorsement several months ago. These little gravy boat shaped pots are used to swoosh warm saltwater through the sinus cavities to keep colds and sinus infections at bay. Is this effective? Do neti pots also help shorten recovery time when a person does have a cold or sinus infection? Is it a good thing to pour warm salty water into your sinus cavities? I haven't been able to find any information stating that it's a bad idea to do so, but I haven't found much real scientific data that says it really works.



Up your nose with a rubber hose,



Amy Hurley

USA





