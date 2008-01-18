Dinosaur Extinction

SGU gang:

Although it's possible I may be overlooking a simple explanation, I'm not quite sure how an asteroid and/or volcanic activity killed off the dinosaurs without destroying almost every other existing species living at the same time. If the theory is correct that it was the resulting dust and smoke that blocked out the sun for years and years, which in turn would have killed off plant life, why didn't ALL living creatures, except bacteria of course, go the way of Dino? This doesn't seem logical, although, again, I may be missing a simple explanation. Help and thanx.



Paul DesOrmeaux

Rochester, NY

