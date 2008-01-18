Podcast #130 - January 16th, 2008
Interview with Brian Dunning from Skeptoid
News Items: Scientists Make Beating Heart, Divining Intervention, UFO over Texas, Reaction to More Evidence Against Vaccines and Autism, Cruise Scientology Recruiting Video
Your Questions and E-mails: The K-T Extinction
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Scientists Make Beating Heart www.scienceblog.com/cms/researchers-create-beating-heart-lab-15218.html
- Divining Intervention www.theskepticsguide.org/sgublog/?p=110
- UFO Over Texas www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=18146244
- More Evidence Against Vaccines Causing Autism www.theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php?p=159
vaccineawakening.blogspot.com/2006/10/ca-autism-increases-with-rate-decline.html
www.safeminds.org/government/safeminds-analysis-schechter-grether-01-08v2.pdf
- Tom Cruise Recruiting Video gawker.com/5002269/the-cruise-indoctrination-video-scientology-tried-to-suppress
Questions and E-mails
- Dinosaur Extinction SGU gang:
Although it's possible I may be overlooking a simple explanation, I'm not quite sure how an asteroid and/or volcanic activity killed off the dinosaurs without destroying almost every other existing species living at the same time. If the theory is correct that it was the resulting dust and smoke that blocked out the sun for years and years, which in turn would have killed off plant life, why didn't ALL living creatures, except bacteria of course, go the way of Dino? This doesn't seem logical, although, again, I may be missing a simple explanation. Help and thanx.
Paul DesOrmeaux
Rochester, NY
Interview
- Interview with Brian Dunning www.skeptoid.com
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science New research shows that some over-the-counter dietary supplements may promote the progression of prostate cancer.
- Question #2 Science New evidence shows that humans have better hearing, in terms of frequency discrimination, than almost all other animals.
- Question #3 Fiction The bubonic plague has recently reached epidemic levels in parts of Africa and Asia and experts warn of a possible worldwide pandemic if immediate steps are not taken.
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'I am among those who think that science has great beauty. A scientist in his laboratory is not only a technician: he is also a child placed before natural phenomena which impress him like a fairy tale.'
-Marie Curie
Announcements
- Announcements Rebecca interviewed for The Infidel Guy: www.infidelguy.com
Steve interviewed for Books and Ideas podcast: http://booksandideas.wordpress.com/2008/01/18/books-and-ideas-16-interview-with-dr-stephen-novella-from-the-s/