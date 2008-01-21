Skepticism uber allas, but that would be an oxymoron. Anyway, I would like to ask you Dr. Novella as a neurologist your opinion of 'Restless Leg Syndrome.' My brother who is a physician (dermatologist) told me that his professional colleagues tell him that RLS is a made up myth. That two major pharmaceutical companies have turned their failed sleep meds into a new need and market. We have all seen the massive TV and print media advertising. I have heard you on a past podcast talk about the natural paralysis this is necessary for REM sleep to keep us acting out our dreams. Also, these RLS medications are vasodilators. The effect is relieving the tingling feeling in the legs which is I believe is a result from inactivity. A very American thing. Anyway, can you set the story straight on RLS as science or fiction? Thank you for the weekly hour of fresh air on the treadmill for me. Thank you, Kent Keller Omaha, NE

Time Travel

First, I would like to thank you for the work that you put into your podcast. I live in the bible belt of the North Georgia foothills. My whole life I've been made to feel guilty for almost any kind of skepticism, especially when it comes to religion. This place can be a living example of pseudo science. Your show is much like you describe it as my, 'escape to reality.' Sometimes I feel so covered up in garbage that I find it hard to think. Your show really does give me a feeling of relief, and I thank you again for your work.



To get to the point:



You spent some time discussing the concept of time travel a week or so ago. I didn't really understand most of what you were saying, but I am under the impression that you embrace it as a concept but it is and will continue to be physically impossible b/c of a limiting factor.



The concept itself has always seemed ludicrous to me, as I see time as more of a naming convention than a measurement of some concrete fabric. I don't understand how you can move through something that exists only as a description of a sequence.



I recently had this discussion with someone who talked about traveling greater than the speed of light. We see stars that no longer exist because of their distance from us and the restrictions of the speed of light, so I understand how traveling at greater speeds could alter a person's perspective. How are speed and time related? How could time be different in different places? I don't know anything about black holes or different states of matter. Can you try to explain this again, in the simplest possible terms? I still can't buy into this idea.

Jesse Yoder

United States