Got Milk

Hey Steve & the gang,



I'm worried about a friend who's drank copious amounts of organic Kool-Aid, so to speak.



He gets raw (i.e. unpasteurized) milk from a local farm and claims it's actually healthier than pasteurized milk because it contains beneficial bacteria that get killed off in the pasteurization process. (Of course it also might contain some not-so-nice bacteria... like e. coli, for instance.)



This isn't my area of expertise, so I was wondering if you guys could give some more information on the health effects of drinking raw milk. What can I tell my friend that would get him to quit his habit?



Thanks for the always-excellent podcast.



Jordan H.

Massachusetts









Hi all!



I've noticed something odd. A few years back I went through a phase were I almost exclusively bought 'Organic' foodstuffs.



Having gotten over that with a little help from my bank statements I have continued to buy Organic Milk, because it seems to me that it lasts longer before spoiling than regular milk. I mentioned this to my family and friends and after having tried it they generally agree with me. It seems that you can count on it lasting about a week longer.



Is there any truth to this? Or are we all suffering from an observational bias? And if it is true, why?



I'd hate to think that I spread BS even unknowingly.



Help me SKU, you're my only hope,



Micah Wheeler

Colorado, United States







