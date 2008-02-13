Podcast #134 - February 13th, 2008
Interview with PZ Myers; News Items: Bat Evolution, UK Officials Evict Ghost, Acupuncture and IVF, Alien Mind Control, Darwin Day; Your Questions and E-mails: Fasting; Science or Fiction
News Items
- UK Official Pays Psychic to Evict Ghost news.yahoo.com/s/nm/20080212/od_nm/ghost_dc_1
- Acupuncture and IVF www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=43
- UFO Mind Control axcessnews.com/index.php/articles/show/id/13896
- Darwin Day Darwin's 199th Birthday was on Tuesday February 12th.
Questions and E-mails
- Fasting I am a grad student in mechanical engineering at the University of Victoria in British Columbia. One of the people I share an office with is a PHD student from Germany. We often have discussions on a variety of issues you guys cover from week to week, and one day this led to the topic of fasting. My officemate claims that fasting is a worth while endeavour and he himself does it for health purposes. I went on webmd for some quick info on the practice and found the following claims/ controversies about fasting. 1) That it can help with weight loss 2) that it can cleanse the body of 'toxins' 3) it can cure certain diseases 4) you fast every night and are told to before surgery therefore) the ol' people have been doing
it for thousands of years so it must be good 6) it can help you live longer.
from my readings it seemed that weight loss with fasting is short term only. I was hoping you guys could discuss some of the other claims. I have been listening for about 8 months now and really enjoy the show.
Thanks
Michael Carl
Victoria, BC, Canada
Interview
- Interview with PZ Myers Author of Pharyngula - the most popular science blog
Recent debate with an ID proponent
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction Researchers report that fatal shark attacks increased by 350% in 2007, but cannot explain the increase.
- Question #2 Science Scientists have discovered a technique for boosting the mouse immune system, creating virtual immunity to viral infections.
- Question #3 Science Physicists have successfully simulated the event horizon of a black hole in the laboratory.
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'For it is the natural tendency of the ignorant to believe what is not true. In order to overcome that tendency it is not sufficient to exhibit the true; it is also necessary to expose and denounce the false.'
- HL Menken.