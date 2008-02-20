Naadi Palm Leaf Reading

Hey guys.



I've got a great discussion topic for you.



At work, we have a motley crew consisting of a super right-wing Republican, an atheist skeptic (me), an atheist-wanna-be-religious person, and a few Indian consultants. Needless to say, our lunchtime discussions tend to get rowdy.

Especially since I seem to be the only skeptic in the bunch, and boy do I have an opinion on everything! :)



An interesting topic came up today - Naadi palm-leaf astrology. You MUST look this up, because you're definitely going to think I'm making this stuff up. I certainly thought that my lunchtime buddies were.



Apparently, a few thousand years ago a group of enlightened yogis wrote down the life story of EVERY HUMAN BEING (across time and across the world, mind you) on strips of palm leaves!! If so drawn by destiny, you would find your way to India where your thumb print would be taken. A search is then conducted to find 'your personal' palm leaf among the thousands of leaves (I would think it would be billions of leaves, but whatever) that apparently has a pattern on it that matches up to your thumb print. This palm leaf (or set of leaves) contains the full and 100% accurate account of your past, present and future.



Of course, there is no guarantee that your leaf will be found, what with all the ones that were lost or destroyed over the millennia, etc. And the ancient writings can only be deciphered by a trained reader, AND in particularly troublesome cases it may take months for your leaf to be found.

It does not take a genius to see this for what it is - yet another crackpot scheme to hasten the divorce between a gullible fool and his money. :)



Here's one site that describes this lunacy - astrology.indianetzone.com/1/nadi_shastra.htm

David Alexis

USA/New York

