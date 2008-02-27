Podcast #136 - February 27th, 2008
News Items: McFeng Sui, Anti-Scientific Medicine in South Africa, Type IV Civilization, Killer Robots
Your Questions and E-mails: Favorite Science and Skeptical Books
Science or Fiction
News Items
- McFung Sui biz.yahoo.com/ap/080224/zen_fast_food.html
- Anti-Science-Based Medicine in South Africa www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=57
- ET Creates Galaxy www.theskepticsguide.org/sgublog/?p=148
- Killer Robots www.breitbart.com/article.php?id=080227111811.y9syyq8p&show_article=1
Questions and E-mails
- Skeptical Required Reading I would like to know what books you would recommend for a beginning skeptic. I have had 'The Demon-Haunted World' since it first came out, but would like to expand my library. What magazines would you recommend for one to subscribe to.
Thank you
Michael Shrode
Evansville, U.S.A.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science For the first time scientists have filmed a single electron.
- Question #2 Fiction A new study finds that some species of bats have internal magnetic fields that aid them in locating prey.
- Question #3 Science Forensic scientists have discovered how to track a person's travel by examining their hair.
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'Humanity has the stars in its future, and that future is too important to be lost under the burden of juvenile folly and ignorant superstition.' - Isaac Asimov (originally misattributed to James Randi)