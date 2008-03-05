Global Warming on Mars



Hey guys,



Love the show. It has helped me to greatly improve my 'bullshit detector' (or perhaps 'woo-detector' is more appropriate) Anyway,i was wondering if you could take a look at this article. It's kinda sad. Is any of this true? Are the ice caps on Mars really melting? Maybe you could point out the logical fallacies.



Thanks,



Keep up the great work!



Rorie O'Connor

Ireland



p.s. Is Rebecca single?





www.sltrib.com/news/ci_8425271

