Podcast #137 - March 5th, 2008

Special Report: Timeshare Scams; News Items: Spaceprobe Anomalies, Aromatherapy Study, McCain on Autism and Vaccines; Your Questions and E-mails: CECTIC Skeptical Cartoon, Global Warming on Mars, Magneto Boy; Science or Fiction

Special Report

  • Special Report Jay reports on Timeshare Scams

News Items

  • NASA Baffled by Spaceprobe Anomalies NASA Baffled by Spaceprobe Anomalies
  • Aromatherapy Study Aromatherapy Study
  • John McCain on Vaccines and Autism www.theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php?p=204

Questions and E-mails

  • CECTIC Skeptical Cartoon cectic.com/
  • Global Warming on Mars
    Hey guys,

    Love the show. It has helped me to greatly improve my 'bullshit detector' (or perhaps 'woo-detector' is more appropriate) Anyway,i was wondering if you could take a look at this article. It's kinda sad. Is any of this true? Are the ice caps on Mars really melting? Maybe you could point out the logical fallacies.

    Thanks,

    Keep up the great work!

    Rorie O'Connor
    Ireland

    www.sltrib.com/news/ci_8425271

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A new study shows a moth can remember what it learned as a caterpillar
  • Item #2 Cannibalism may have killed Neanderthals by spreading a mad cow-like disease
  • Item #3 Influenza viruses bind together more readily in cold temperatures thus explaining why the Flu is more prevalent in the winter

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Quote 'There is a single light of Science and to brighten anywhere is to brighten it everywhere' - Isaac Asimov

Announcement

  • Boston Skeptics in the Pub Boston Skeptics in the Pub

    And the inaugural event will have Mike the Mad Scientist as the speaker

    http://bostonskeptics.com
  • New website Jay will be contacting people shortly