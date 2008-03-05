Podcast #137 - March 5th, 2008
Special Report: Timeshare Scams; News Items: Spaceprobe Anomalies, Aromatherapy Study, McCain on Autism and Vaccines; Your Questions and E-mails: CECTIC Skeptical Cartoon, Global Warming on Mars, Magneto Boy; Science or Fiction
Special Report
- Special Report Jay reports on Timeshare Scams
News Items
- NASA Baffled by Spaceprobe Anomalies NASA Baffled by Spaceprobe Anomalies
- Aromatherapy Study Aromatherapy Study
- John McCain on Vaccines and Autism www.theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php?p=204
Questions and E-mails
- CECTIC Skeptical Cartoon cectic.com/
- Global Warming on Mars
Hey guys,
Love the show. It has helped me to greatly improve my 'bullshit detector' (or perhaps 'woo-detector' is more appropriate) Anyway,i was wondering if you could take a look at this article. It's kinda sad. Is any of this true? Are the ice caps on Mars really melting? Maybe you could point out the logical fallacies.
Thanks,
Keep up the great work!
Rorie O'Connor
Ireland
p.s. Is Rebecca single?
www.sltrib.com/news/ci_8425271
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study shows a moth can remember what it learned as a caterpillar
- Item #2 Science Cannibalism may have killed Neanderthals by spreading a mad cow-like disease
- Item #3 Fiction Influenza viruses bind together more readily in cold temperatures thus explaining why the Flu is more prevalent in the winter
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Quote 'There is a single light of Science and to brighten anywhere is to brighten it everywhere' - Isaac Asimov
Announcement
- Boston Skeptics in the Pub Boston Skeptics in the Pub
And the inaugural event will have Mike the Mad Scientist as the speaker
http://bostonskeptics.com
- New website Jay will be contacting people shortly