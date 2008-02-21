Podcast #138 - March 12th, 2008
Interview with Ola Fincke about Science Education in Oklahoma; News Items: Ghosts in the Mind, US Government Settles Autism-Vaccine Case, Real Death Star, Drugs in the Water, The Skeptologists; Randi Speaks-about Gary Schwartz; Science or Fiction
News Items
- Government Settles Autism-Vaccine Case www.theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php?p=203
- The Skeptologists www.skeptologists.com/
Interview
- Interview with Ola Fincke Ola Fincke is a member of the Oklahomans for Excellence in Science Education
Professor and evolutionary ecologist in the Department of Zoology at the University of Oklahoma. She received an M.A. in science education from Tufts University, and taught high school science in the US and Europe before getting her Ph.D. in Zoology from the University of Iowa. She was a Post-doctoral Fellow at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama, and a NATO Fellow at Oxford University. Her research focuses on the evolution of reproductive behavior, sexual conflict and speciation, and consequences of tropical forest fragmentation on insect populations. At OU, she teaches evolution, behavioral ecology, and evolutionary ecology.
Randi Speaks
- James Randi The Uncompromising Observations of a Veteran Skeptic
James Randi returns to give his skeptical commentary in his own unique style.
This week's topic: Gary Schwartz
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science Astronomers have discovered grains of sand around distant stars.
- Question #2 Science Scientists have discovered that within the Earth's inner core is yet another layer, or an inner inner core.
- Question #3 Fiction Contrary to the theory of island dwarfism, paleontologists have uncovered on the island of Micronesia fossils of prehistoric humans averaging over 6 feet tall.
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'When a man finds a conclusion agreeable, he accepts it without argument, but when he finds it disagreeable, he will bring against it all the forces of logic and reason.'
-Thucydides