Podcast #138 - March 12th, 2008

Main Image for Episode 138
Interview with Ola Fincke about Science Education in Oklahoma; News Items: Ghosts in the Mind, US Government Settles Autism-Vaccine Case, Real Death Star, Drugs in the Water, The Skeptologists; Randi Speaks-about Gary Schwartz; Science or Fiction

News Items

  • Ghosts All in the Mind www.telegraph.co.uk/earth/main.jhtml?view=DETAILS&grid=&xml=/earth/2008/02/21/scighost121.xml
    www.paranormalnews.com/article.asp?ArticleID=1236
  • Government Settles Autism-Vaccine Case www.theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php?p=203
    www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=66
  • Real Death Star www.space.com/scienceastronomy/080310-mm-grb-us.html
  • Drugs in the Water www.cnn.com/2008/HEALTH/03/10/pharma.water1.ap/index.html
  • The Skeptologists www.skeptologists.com/

Interview

  • Interview with Ola Fincke Ola Fincke is a member of the Oklahomans for Excellence in Science Education

    www.biosurvey.ou.edu/oese/

    Professor and evolutionary ecologist in the Department of Zoology at the University of Oklahoma. She received an M.A. in science education from Tufts University, and taught high school science in the US and Europe before getting her Ph.D. in Zoology from the University of Iowa. She was a Post-doctoral Fellow at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama, and a NATO Fellow at Oxford University. Her research focuses on the evolution of reproductive behavior, sexual conflict and speciation, and consequences of tropical forest fragmentation on insect populations. At OU, she teaches evolution, behavioral ecology, and evolutionary ecology.

    endogenousretrovirus.blogspot.com/2008/03/special-rights-for-religious-radicals.html

    findarticles.com/p/articles/mi_m2843/is_4_27/ai_104733223

Randi Speaks

  • James Randi The Uncompromising Observations of a Veteran Skeptic

    James Randi returns to give his skeptical commentary in his own unique style.

    This week's topic: Gary Schwartz

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Question #1 Astronomers have discovered grains of sand around distant stars.
  • Question #2 Scientists have discovered that within the Earth's inner core is yet another layer, or an inner inner core.
  • Question #3 Contrary to the theory of island dwarfism, paleontologists have uncovered on the island of Micronesia fossils of prehistoric humans averaging over 6 feet tall.

Quote of the Week

  • Quote 'When a man finds a conclusion agreeable, he accepts it without argument, but when he finds it disagreeable, he will bring against it all the forces of logic and reason.'

    -Thucydides