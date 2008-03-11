Podcast #139 - March 19th, 2008
Interview with Stephen Barrett; News Items: Arthur C. Clarke Dies at 90, Saudi Scholar Denies Holocaust, Michael Egnor on ID Podcast, Believers Stare at the Sun; Your Questions and E-mails: Boy Scout Follow Up, Cosmetic Pseudoscience; Science or Fiction
News Items
- Arthur C. Clarke Dies at 90 www.chron.com/disp/story.mpl/ap/world/5631902.html
- Saudi Scholar Denies Holocaust www.memritv.org/newsletter/AlAqsa.htm#
- Egnor Misquotes Dr. Novella on ID The Future
- Blinded by the Light www.upi.com/NewsTrack/Quirks/2008/03/11/indians_blinded_looking_for_vision_of_mary/2462/
Questions and E-mails
- Boy Scouts Hi Guys,
Just listening to the latest podcast, and I want to respond to a comment that was made by Rebecca regarding Mormons and Boy Scouts.
Rebecca's comment that Mormons control the Boyscouts is a gross generalization.
I want to state that while I am a skeptic, I am not an atheist. I think that science proves the existence of God rather than disproves it. (just to be clear I am NOT a creationist.)
The fact of the matter is that the Boy Scouts is not a mormon organization. What Rebecca is referring to is that apparently the Mormon Church has endorsed the boy scout program as the official youth program on their organization. While this may give them undue political influence on the state and/or national level, it is factually inaccurate to state that the mormons control the boy scouts.
Just wanted to present the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, as you do every week on your show.
Thanks.
Joe
NY
- Soap Pseudoscience Hi there, my wife was purchasing some facial cleansing products at a local drugstore, and while she was checking out, the saleswoman threw in some sample products for me (I'm a guy).
She then told me that I shouldn't wash my face with soap, that the same scummy, scaly deposit left on the shower walls were being left on my face every time I wash with soap! And of course the only way to prevent this from happening was to purchase expensive products specially formulated for male skin.
Help me skeptics! Is it true? Am I at risk of becoming a scaly crust face if I continue to wash my face with just soap???
Jeremy Fritsche
Edmonton, Canada
Interview
- Interview with Stephen Barrett www.quackwatch.org/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science Astronomers have discovered the most massive black whole yet known - with a mass of 18 billion suns.
- Question #2 Science Astronomers have discovered water and organic molecules for the first time on a planet outside our own solar system.
- Question #3 Fiction Astronomers reviewing images from the recent Messenger flyby have discovered evidence of recent tectonic activity on Mercury.
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.'
- Arthur C. Clarke