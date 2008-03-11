Boy Scouts

Hi Guys,



Just listening to the latest podcast, and I want to respond to a comment that was made by Rebecca regarding Mormons and Boy Scouts.



Rebecca's comment that Mormons control the Boyscouts is a gross generalization.



I want to state that while I am a skeptic, I am not an atheist. I think that science proves the existence of God rather than disproves it. (just to be clear I am NOT a creationist.)



The fact of the matter is that the Boy Scouts is not a mormon organization. What Rebecca is referring to is that apparently the Mormon Church has endorsed the boy scout program as the official youth program on their organization. While this may give them undue political influence on the state and/or national level, it is factually inaccurate to state that the mormons control the boy scouts.



Just wanted to present the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, as you do every week on your show.



Thanks.



Joe

NY





