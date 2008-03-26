Follow up on Robins

Dr. Novella,



On the most recent edition of the SGU you mentioned seeing your first robins of the spring. You also stated that you had recently learned that they were non migratory and that they just move from their summer lawn/yard habitat to another habitat in winter. This is not accurate. American Robins are highly migratory. A quick look at a field guide range map shows that they vacate the entire northern half of their breeding range in the winter and that they winter in many areas of the south where they do not occur in the summer. I think where the confusion is coming from is that most people in the northeast, midwest, etc., are used to seeing robins arrive in the spring and spend the summer hopping about their lawns, only to disappear every fall. However, as you were told, robins do winter much farther north than many people are aware of as they do in your area. You were correct that these birds spend the winter in heavier cover such as areas that have evergreens, so people do not generally see them. But, these wintering birds are almost certainly not your local breeders; your local breeders migrate south and a much smaller number of northern birds arrive in the fall to spend the winter in your area. This is actually a fairly common pattern among widespread bird species such as robins, Red tailed Hawks, Horned Larks, and Song Sparrows, the local birds leave for the winter and are replaced by members of the same species (though often a different subspecies) arriving from further north. As a last point, the scientific name for the American Robin is Turdus migratorius. I think the meaning is pretty clear even to those who don't speak Latin.



Thanks for a great podcast and blogs. Keep up the good work.



Sincerely,

Aaron Brees

Des Moines, IA







