Debunking Skeptics

Hello skeptics



My name is Edgard Polanco, I'm 24 and I'm writing you all the way from Bogota, Colombia (just 4 degrees over the Ecuator line). I've been listening to you from a while now, as a matter of fact the first episode I listened was the one where you announced Perry's death.



Well, I'm an economist and I used to believe really weird stuff... UFOs, ESP, reincarnation... you name it. Thanks to people like you, James Randi, Richard Dawkins and a lot more I'm now a proud skeptic.



I'm sorry for the long introduction but I really have a question. Browsing over the internet I found this page:



www.happierabroad.com/Debunking_Skeptical_Arguments.htm



It has a long list of arguments skeptics made when debunking something. Some I can think of an answer but for some (like number 5 and the France tactic) elude me.



I know the time in your show is short and maybe you can't go over the whole list... but I think this would make a nice 'Name the logical fallacy'.



Thank you for your time, I hope you keep with your show a lot more so I can keep learning nice things (like special relativity)



Edgard Alfonso Polanco

Colombia





