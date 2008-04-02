Podcast #141 - April 2nd, 2008
News Items: The Skeptologists, Expelled Again, Human-Cow Hybrid, Tantric Killing Fails; Your Questions and E-mails: Debunking Skeptics, Dinosaur Fossils on the Moon; Science or Fiction
News Items
- Expelled Again http://skepchick.org/blog/?p=1190
- Human Cow Hybrids http://www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/life_and_style/health/article3663033.ece
- Tantric Killing Ceremony Fails on Live TV http://www.rationalistinternational.net/article/2008/20080310/en_1.html
Questions and E-mails
- Debunking Skeptics Hello skeptics
My name is Edgard Polanco, I'm 24 and I'm writing you all the way from Bogota, Colombia (just 4 degrees over the Ecuator line). I've been listening to you from a while now, as a matter of fact the first episode I listened was the one where you announced Perry's death.
Well, I'm an economist and I used to believe really weird stuff... UFOs, ESP, reincarnation... you name it. Thanks to people like you, James Randi, Richard Dawkins and a lot more I'm now a proud skeptic.
I'm sorry for the long introduction but I really have a question. Browsing over the internet I found this page:
www.happierabroad.com/Debunking_Skeptical_Arguments.htm
It has a long list of arguments skeptics made when debunking something. Some I can think of an answer but for some (like number 5 and the France tactic) elude me.
I know the time in your show is short and maybe you can't go over the whole list... but I think this would make a nice 'Name the logical fallacy'.
Thank you for your time, I hope you keep with your show a lot more so I can keep learning nice things (like special relativity)
Edgard Alfonso Polanco
Colombia
- Dinosaur Fossils on the Moon Hi,
I'm a great fan of the podcast. Keep up the good work. I wrote before on this matter but never got a reply. But I know you guys are pretty busy. Please write back if you can. I'm a university teacher in Japan and some time ago I told my class that some of the dust on the moon had been found to contain dinosaur bone fragments or dust from fossils that had been blown into the atmosphere during the KT event. I heard this on a reputable podcast like Science Friday or Scientific American but when I tried to find info on the Net I found nothing. I wrote to both of these podcasts but never heard back from them. I felt bad later because despite my interest in skepticism I had passed along something to my class that I later could not verify. Please tell me if you have ever heard of this.
Your avid listener,
David Gann
Japan
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote “There are in fact two things, science and opinion; the former begets knowledge, the latter ignorance.” - Hippocrates