Sanskrit Incantations

I think that the joking and laughing about what the Tantric was saying was a little misguided. To the western ear, it does indeed sound silly; however I believe that he was speaking Sanskrit, and his audience will have been very used to hearing the language spoken as it is widely used in Eastern religious (Hindu\Buddhist etc.) ceremonies*.

So even if it was just mumbo jumbo, it plays psychologically on his target audience. It's actually a piece of clever manipulation; think what would happen to a devout catholic if his priest cursed him in Latin (IIRC catholic mass is still said in Latin) and made it known that he was cursing in Latin; you'd get a similar effect to what he was trying to do there.



