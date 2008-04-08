Podcast #142 - April 9th, 2008
Interview with Yau-Man Chan
News Items: Skeptologists Shoot Complete, UK Psychic crackdown, LHC and the God Particle, Monty Hall Problem in Research
Your Questions and E-mails: Cursing in Sanskrit
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Report from The Skeptologists Shoot http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Skeptologists/11386967292
Send supportive e-mail to: skeptologists@newrule.com
- Psychic Crackdown in the EU http://www.guardian.co.uk/uk/2008/apr/06/eu
- LHC and the God Particle http://news.yahoo.com/s/nm/20080407/sc_nm/science_particle_dc;_ylt=ApkehKM5X8pGTsYZLaMQqaYDW7oF
- Monty Hall Revisited http://www.nytimes.com/2008/04/08/science/08tier.html?_r=3&ref=science&oref=slogin&oref=slogin&oref=slogin
Questions and E-mails
- Sanskrit Incantations I think that the joking and laughing about what the Tantric was saying was a little misguided. To the western ear, it does indeed sound silly; however I believe that he was speaking Sanskrit, and his audience will have been very used to hearing the language spoken as it is widely used in Eastern religious (Hindu\Buddhist etc.) ceremonies*.
So even if it was just mumbo jumbo, it plays psychologically on his target audience. It's actually a piece of clever manipulation; think what would happen to a devout catholic if his priest cursed him in Latin (IIRC catholic mass is still said in Latin) and made it known that he was cursing in Latin; you'd get a similar effect to what he was trying to do there.
VJ
From the SGU Boards
Interview
- Interview with Yau-Man Chan Yau-Man was one of the fan's favorite contestants on Survivor - partly due to the fact that he how brains can win out over brawn. He is also a cast member on the pilot episode of The Skeptologists
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science New research finds that naturally occurring trans-fats actually reduce risk factors for heart disease.
- Question #2 Fiction New DNA analysis shows that the first humans in North America, the Clovis, were not the ancestors of later American Indians and may have come from Northern Europe.
- Question #3 Science New NSF data shows that the supply of science, engineering, and health workers in the US is increasing, as are new graduates who also contain more than 50% women.
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'De omnibus dubitandum.'
All is to be doubted.
- Rene Descartes
Announcements
- Announcements Meeting with Randi in the UK
http://skeptic.org.uk/randi/
Boston Skeptics in the Pub
http://www.theskepticsguide.org/sgublog/?p=184