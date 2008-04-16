Age of the Earth

I have a brother who is a born again christian, while I am an atheist. Naturally this leads to some interesting debates between the 2 of us. One thing that keeps popping up is the age of the earth and how scientists KNOW how old the earth is. As an avid listener of your podcast [and have been since day 1] I know that you rightfully ridicule whenever some religious fundamentalist gets the age of the earth wrong; however, I can't remember a time where you explained in simple, easy to understand terms how scientists know what they know with regards to the earth's age. Admittedly I could have just missed it or since forgotten it if you have explained this. If that is the case could you let me know, if you remember, the episode # of the podcast? If not, could you please enlighten myself and anyone else having a hard time relaying this info to the under-informed?

www.talkorigins.org/faqs/faq-age-of-earth.html





