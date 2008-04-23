Oldest Living Thing Hi guys, you've probably had lots of emails on your comments about that 10 000 year old spruce clone and how it's the oldest living thing around. If not, can I please bring to your attention a plant here in Tasmania called Lomatia tasmanica (pron. low-may-shea). Like that spruce, it's a clone, and it's thought to be 43 000 years old. In your face Sweden! See the section titled Ecology and management in the pdf found at this URL: www.dpiw.tas.gov.au/inter.nsf/Attachments/SSKA-756W2H/$FILE/Lomatia%20tasmanica.pdf Love your show by the way, cheers, Andrew Walsh Australia, Tasmania

SGU Drinking Game

Dear SGU,



As you continue to become more popular, I feel you need to tap into a younger demographic. Seeing as I am a huge fan of the show, and a college student; I thought I'd be so kind to help. Using my knowledge from my marketing classes, I realized that if SGU wants to get more college age listeners they need something special. And as we all know, College age people love to drink. I thus was kind enough to put together a little SGU drinking game to hopefully help you get a younger demographic. Nothing like a bunch of drunk people gathered around a computer listening to some Skeptics, eh?



Here it is.



The SGU Drinking Game



Drink if:

Rebecca Watson makes a corny joke.

A Logical Fallacy is mentioned

Perry DeAngelis is mentioned, drink in honor.

A Novella makes a Star Trek reference

There is a long, boring conversation about birds that nobody has any interest in.

Steve Novella gets technical talking about the brain

James Randi is mentioned.

Someone say a bad pun

Evan does a this day in history.



Drink if the following words are spoken:

-Darwin

-Evolution

-Agnostic

-Pseudoscience



Drink entire time during quote of the week.

If you guess Science or Fiction correctly, pick someone else in the room to drink.



And for the truly daring.

Drink entire time Bob Novella reasons through Science or Fiction.



Sincerely your drunkest SGU fan,

-Keith Waznonis

L-Town, USA

