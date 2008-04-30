The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #145 - April 30th, 2008

Main Image for Episode 145
Interview with Kirsten Sanford; News Items: Mystery Lights in Maryland, Evolution Freedom Law in Florida, Gary Null-HIV Denier; Special Report: The Real Iron Man; Science or Fiction

News Items

  • Mystery Lights and Sounds in Maryland http://wjz.com/local/baltimore.county.mystery.2.710503.html
  • Academic Freedom Law Passes Florida Senate http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php?p=280
  • Gary Null HIV Denier http://www.garynull.com

Special Report

  • Special Report The Real Iron Man

Interview

  • Interview with Kirsten Sanford Kirsten Sanford is the host of This Week in Science and is a cast member for the pilot of The Skeptologists. She has a PhD in Neurophysiology and her area of research involved bird intelligence.

    www.kirstensanford.com/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Question #1 A new study finds that the psychedelic effects attributed to the popular bohemian drink known as Absinthe were entirely due to its alcohol content.
  • Question #2 A new brain imaging study shows that alcohol disinhibits certain emotional centers in the brain, exaggerating the response to a perceived threat.
  • Question #3 A new study shows that virtual reality 'video game' environments can trigger drinking behavior and can be used to treat alcohol addiction.

Quote of the Week

  • Quote 'Everyone takes the limits of his own vision for the limits of the world.'

    - Arthur Schopenhauer