Podcast #145 - April 30th, 2008
Interview with Kirsten Sanford; News Items: Mystery Lights in Maryland, Evolution Freedom Law in Florida, Gary Null-HIV Denier; Special Report: The Real Iron Man; Science or Fiction
News Items
- Mystery Lights and Sounds in Maryland http://wjz.com/local/baltimore.county.mystery.2.710503.html
- Academic Freedom Law Passes Florida Senate http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php?p=280
- Gary Null HIV Denier http://www.garynull.com
Special Report
- Special Report The Real Iron Man
Interview
- Interview with Kirsten Sanford Kirsten Sanford is the host of This Week in Science and is a cast member for the pilot of The Skeptologists. She has a PhD in Neurophysiology and her area of research involved bird intelligence.
www.kirstensanford.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science A new study finds that the psychedelic effects attributed to the popular bohemian drink known as Absinthe were entirely due to its alcohol content.
- Question #2 Fiction A new brain imaging study shows that alcohol disinhibits certain emotional centers in the brain, exaggerating the response to a perceived threat.
- Question #3 Science A new study shows that virtual reality 'video game' environments can trigger drinking behavior and can be used to treat alcohol addiction.
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'Everyone takes the limits of his own vision for the limits of the world.'
- Arthur Schopenhauer