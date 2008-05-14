Follow up on Wizardry

Hello, I am a big fan of the show, and have been for about a year now. Last week you discussed the substitute who was fired for 'wizardry.' I live near Land O'Lakes and have talked to people who were involved in the case. Steve said that it wasn't that big a deal for letting students use un-authorized computers, which as it is stated isn't, but according to teachers, he would simply let students play online games rather then following the lesson plan for the day, which could be costly considering the school's funding is based off the standardized test scores, which are prepared for more then actual learning. As for the wizardry, it seems that came from one off hand remark from the supervisor and was blown out of proportion by the substitute and the local media.





Jake Hall

Florida, US

