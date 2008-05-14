Podcast #147 - May 14th, 2008
Interview with Martin Rundkvist
News Items: Einstein and God, The Vatican The UK and UFO's, China Quake Superstitions, NASA Announces Supernova Discovery, Creationism in Maine
Your Questions and E-mails: Wizardry Followup
Science or Fiction
News Items: Einstein and God, The Vatican The UK and UFO's, China Quake Superstitions, NASA Announces Supernova Discovery, Creationism in Maine
Your Questions and E-mails: Wizardry Followup
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Einstein and God http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/1951333/Einstein-thought-religions-were-'childish'.html
- Two UFO Stories http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/7398784.stm
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/7399661.stm
http://www.christiananswers.net/q-eden/edn-c012.html
- China Quake Superstitions http://www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/world/asia/article3925096.ece
- NASA's Big Announcement http://www.nasa.gov/news/media/newsaudio/index.html
- Attack on Evolution in Maine http://morningsentinel.mainetoday.com/news/local/5020017.html
Ben Stein on TBN interview:
http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php?p=294
Questions and E-mails
- Follow up on Wizardry Hello, I am a big fan of the show, and have been for about a year now. Last week you discussed the substitute who was fired for 'wizardry.' I live near Land O'Lakes and have talked to people who were involved in the case. Steve said that it wasn't that big a deal for letting students use un-authorized computers, which as it is stated isn't, but according to teachers, he would simply let students play online games rather then following the lesson plan for the day, which could be costly considering the school's funding is based off the standardized test scores, which are prepared for more then actual learning. As for the wizardry, it seems that came from one off hand remark from the supervisor and was blown out of proportion by the substitute and the local media.
Keep up the good work,
Jake Hall
Florida, US
Interview
- Interview with Martin Rundkvist http://scienceblogs.com/aardvarchaeology/
http://www.vof.se/
Martin is a skeptical archaeologist who discusses with the SGU skepticism and pseudoscience in Sweden, as well as archaeological woo.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science Researchers have developed a video game that is actually a research tool - gamers will learn how to fold proteins and may help advance medical research.
- Question #2 Science Researchers have developed a novel drug-delivery system: genetically altered skin flaps surgically implanted over tumors to deliver cancer-fighting proteins.
- Question #3 Fiction New research shows that natural selection favors parasites that actually make their hosts more fit.
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'I love agitation and investigation and glory in defending unpopular truth against popular error.' - James Garfield