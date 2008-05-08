Podcast #148 - May 21st, 2008
Interview with Carl Zimmer; News Items: Tasmanian Tiger Gene Resurrected, Mobile Phones and Pregnancy, Is Scientology a Cult, Supernova Caught in the Act, Interview with Michael Shull about Discovering Missing Matter; Your Questions and E-mails: Radiometric Dating of Mt St Helens; Update on TAM6; Science or Fiction
News Items
- Tasmanian Tiger Gene Resurrected http://dsc.discovery.com/news/2008/05/20/tasmanian-tiger.html
- Mobile Phones and Pregnancy http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-wellbeing/health-news/warning-using-a-mobile-phone-while-pregnant-can-seriously-damage-your-baby-830352.html
- Teen Faces Prosecution for Calling Scientology 'Cult' Teen Faces Prosecution for Calling Scientology 'Cult'
- Supernova Caught in the Act http://www.comcast.net/articles/news-science/20080514/SCIENCE-SUPERNOVA-DC/
Interview
- Interview with Michael Shull Missing Matter Found
Questions and E-mails
- Radiometric Dating of Mount St. Helens My favorite Rogues,
I was paired up to play golf with a Baptist Pastor who had attended Bob Jones University. Although a nice guy he really believes that Bible thing. He said he was going to pray for me but I wonder.... As we were packing our cars he commented on how hot it was outside and I remarked that I guess I had better get used to that!
Anyway, he brought up a story that I don't remember hearing before. He said that scientists were wrong about the age of Mount St. Helens. Here is a link that describes his story.
Please provide a reference for where this story came from and I will print it off and mail it to him at his church.
My 14 year old son and I look forward to meeting you all in Las Vegas next month!
Thanks,
Hirsh Leff
USA
Interviews
- Interview with Carl Zimmer Carl Zimmer is a popular author of many science books. We discuss his latest book - Microcosm - about E. coli.
- Interview with Jeff Wagg Jeff gives us the latest update about The Amazing Meeting 6
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction Researchers have found that capsaicin, the chemical that makes chili peppers hot, is an effectile treatment for erectile dysfunction.
- Question #2 Science A new study shows that the scales of a Brazilian beetle have the optimal structure for optical computing.
- Question #3 Science Genetic researchers have identified a gene that determines musical aptitude.
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'Man masters nature not by force but by understanding. That is why science has succeeded where magic failed: because it has looked for no spell to cast on nature.'
- Jacob Bronowski