Radiometric Dating of Mount St. Helens

My favorite Rogues,



I was paired up to play golf with a Baptist Pastor who had attended Bob Jones University. Although a nice guy he really believes that Bible thing. He said he was going to pray for me but I wonder.... As we were packing our cars he commented on how hot it was outside and I remarked that I guess I had better get used to that!



Anyway, he brought up a story that I don't remember hearing before. He said that scientists were wrong about the age of Mount St. Helens. Here is a link that describes his story.



www.creationism.org/articles/swenson1.htm



Please provide a reference for where this story came from and I will print it off and mail it to him at his church.



My 14 year old son and I look forward to meeting you all in Las Vegas next month!



www.noanswersingenesis.org.au/mt_st_helens_dacite_kh.htm

