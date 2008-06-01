Podcast #150 - June 4th, 2008
Interview with Walter Isaacson
News Items: New Hoax Alien Video, Solar Power from Sapce, Anti-Vaccine March on Washington, CAM in New Zealand Follow Up
Your Questions and E-mails: Cold Fusion
Science or Fiction
News Items
- New Zealand CAM Follow up
Questions and E-mails
- Cold Fusion I just stumbled upon an article online that seems to ridicule the idea of cold fusion as supposedly described in this article physicsworld.com/blog/2008/05/coldfusion_demonstration_a_suc_1.html, along with the likes of perpetual motion machines. I understand why a perpetual motion machine can't theoretically be possible could you please explain if cold fusion is as unlikely to be possible.
Sam Spreull
Brighton, UK
Interview
- Interview with Walter Isaacson Author of Einstein
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction New study shows that we pick our friends based largely on similarity of physical appearance.
- Question #2 Science Playing golf prolongs life expectancy by an average of 5 years.
- Question #3 Science New research shows that when it comes to collective traumatic events, like terrorists attacks, it is psychologically healthy to keep feelings inside rather than discussing them with others.
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'A popular feel for scientific endeavors should, if possible, be restored given the needs of the twenty-first century. This does not mean that every literature major should take a watered-down physics course or that a corporate lawyer should stay abreast of quantum mechanics. Rather, it means that an appreciation for the methods of science is a useful asset for a responsible citizenry. What science teaches us, very significantly, is the correlation between factual evidence and general theories, something well illustrated in Einstein's life.'
- Walter Isaacson