The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #150 - June 4th, 2008

Main Image for Episode 150
Interview with Walter Isaacson
News Items: New Hoax Alien Video, Solar Power from Sapce, Anti-Vaccine March on Washington, CAM in New Zealand Follow Up
Your Questions and E-mails: Cold Fusion
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • New Alien Video www.rockymountainnews.com/news/2008/may/30/alien-commission-causes-commotion/
    br.youtube.com/watch?v=4h_ZR5F0PFg

    Stan Romanek: www.stanromanek.com/03)%20Picture%20&%20Video%20Timeline%20Page_website/
  • Solar Power from Space www.universetoday.com/2008/06/01/harvesting-solar-power-from-space/
  • Green Our Vaccines Rally in DC scienceblogs.com/insolence/OpenLetterFinal.pdf
    www.safevaccines.org/press-080527.htm
    www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=9
    abcnews.go.com/GMA/OnCall/story?id=4987758
  • New Zealand CAM Follow up

Questions and E-mails

  • Cold Fusion I just stumbled upon an article online that seems to ridicule the idea of cold fusion as supposedly described in this article physicsworld.com/blog/2008/05/coldfusion_demonstration_a_suc_1.html, along with the likes of perpetual motion machines. I understand why a perpetual motion machine can't theoretically be possible could you please explain if cold fusion is as unlikely to be possible.

    Sam Spreull
    Brighton, UK

Interview

  • Interview with Walter Isaacson Author of Einstein
    www.simonsays.com/content/destination.cfm?tab=1&pid=349181

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Question #1 New study shows that we pick our friends based largely on similarity of physical appearance.
  • Question #2 Playing golf prolongs life expectancy by an average of 5 years.
  • Question #3 New research shows that when it comes to collective traumatic events, like terrorists attacks, it is psychologically healthy to keep feelings inside rather than discussing them with others.

Quote of the Week

  • Quote 'A popular feel for scientific endeavors should, if possible, be restored given the needs of the twenty-first century. This does not mean that every literature major should take a watered-down physics course or that a corporate lawyer should stay abreast of quantum mechanics. Rather, it means that an appreciation for the methods of science is a useful asset for a responsible citizenry. What science teaches us, very significantly, is the correlation between factual evidence and general theories, something well illustrated in Einstein's life.'

    - Walter Isaacson