Casey Predictions

Dear Skeptics,

Let me just say that I love your show. I'm so addicted that I've listened for an average of two shows per day over the last few weeks. My trouble is that I have a room-mate that believes in such 'Theories' as the Mayan 2012 apocalypse, Atlantis, and 911 Conspiracies. He is so well studied that in our arguments about these subjects, he beats me every time.



I am so resolute in becoming a full fledged skeptic, that I've been studying the science of skepticism more passionately than I have with my current college courses.



Today, I looked into Edgar Cayce (whom you guys mentioned in episode 68). I fist researched evidence against his medical and social claims, and found a lot of data. Then, as a true skeptic, I visited his website to get a positive view of his teachings (so as to understand the Pro, in addition to the Con, arguments).



What I found was a big disappointment: There is such a large body of evidence to support Edgar's claims that I was overwhelmed with trying to combat it with my meager anti-edgar data. This means that I have to do more research.



Visit www.edgarcayce.org/, and click on his '7 prophecies that came true'. Now go onto Youtube and type in 'Legacy of EDGAR CAYCE PART 1', or visit this link youtube.com/watch?v=qqW9yE5v0So.



I thought this would be a good example of how there are soooooooooooooooo many institutions and soooooooooooooo much skewed data against us skeptics that it is unbelievably hard to go through all of the back-breaking research to fully disprove a single psychic-crazy person. Could you record play a bit of the youtube video on your podcast to show people

a) What we are up against as skeptics and

b) With, your well-refined skeptical tools, debunk a few of the harder to debunk myths surrounding the Cayce?



Thanks, and

Forever a Fan,

Benjamin Shumway

USA

