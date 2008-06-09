Podcast #151 - June 9th, 2008
Interview with Jon Blumenfeld
News Items: NPR Psychics, Mars Lander Update, Petaflop Supercomputers, Optical Illusions
Your Questions and E-mails: Casey Predictions
Science or Fiction
News Items
- NPR Psychics skepchick.org/blog/?p=1513
- Mars Phoenix Update First microscopic views of the Mars regolith:
news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/7408033.stm
and - trouble with the arm:
www.cnn.com/2008/TECH/space/06/07/phoenix.mars.ap/index.html
- Petaflop Supercomputer www.iht.com/articles/2008/06/09/technology/09petaflops.php
- Optical Illusions www.livescience.com/strangenews/080602-foresee-future.html
Questions and E-mails
- Casey Predictions Dear Skeptics,
Let me just say that I love your show. I'm so addicted that I've listened for an average of two shows per day over the last few weeks. My trouble is that I have a room-mate that believes in such 'Theories' as the Mayan 2012 apocalypse, Atlantis, and 911 Conspiracies. He is so well studied that in our arguments about these subjects, he beats me every time.
I am so resolute in becoming a full fledged skeptic, that I've been studying the science of skepticism more passionately than I have with my current college courses.
Today, I looked into Edgar Cayce (whom you guys mentioned in episode 68). I fist researched evidence against his medical and social claims, and found a lot of data. Then, as a true skeptic, I visited his website to get a positive view of his teachings (so as to understand the Pro, in addition to the Con, arguments).
What I found was a big disappointment: There is such a large body of evidence to support Edgar's claims that I was overwhelmed with trying to combat it with my meager anti-edgar data. This means that I have to do more research.
Visit www.edgarcayce.org/, and click on his '7 prophecies that came true'. Now go onto Youtube and type in 'Legacy of EDGAR CAYCE PART 1', or visit this link youtube.com/watch?v=qqW9yE5v0So.
I thought this would be a good example of how there are soooooooooooooooo many institutions and soooooooooooooo much skewed data against us skeptics that it is unbelievably hard to go through all of the back-breaking research to fully disprove a single psychic-crazy person. Could you record play a bit of the youtube video on your podcast to show people
a) What we are up against as skeptics and
b) With, your well-refined skeptical tools, debunk a few of the harder to debunk myths surrounding the Cayce?
Thanks, and
Forever a Fan,
Benjamin Shumway
USA
Interview
- Interview with Jon Blumenfeld
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science Examination of the brain of the world's oldest woman, who died recently at age 115, was completely normal, without the expected signs of advanced age.
- Question #2 Science Scientists have discovered for the first time a quasiparticle that has only 1/4 the electrical charge of an electron.
- Question #3 Fiction New study shows that modern seaborne pirates have a 20% incidence of having lost a body part through trauma.
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'If I am fool, it is, at least, a doubting one; and I envy no one the certainty of his self-approved wisdom.'
-Lord Byron