Podcast #152 - June 11th, 2008
News Items: Bacteria Evolve, The 100mpg Car, Unicorn Deer, Fishing Monkeys, Plutoids, Albinos in Africa
Special Report-Crystal Skulls
Your Questions and E-mails: Coincidence, Green Nanoparticles
Name that Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Nuclear Baby The House of Yahweh predicts the Nuclear Baby will come on June 12th, 2008 although previous predictiions on Sept. 12th, 2006 and June 12th, 2007 appear to have not come true.
- Bacteria Evolve Bacteria Evolve
- The 100MPG Car The 100 mile-per-gallon car
- Unicorn Deer Unicorn Deer
- Fishing Monkeys Fishing Monkeys
- Plutoids Plutoids
- Albinos in Africa Albinos in Africa
Special Report
- Special Report Crystal Skulls
Questions and E-mails
- Coincidence Coincidence
- Green Nanoparticles Green Nanoparticles
Name that Logical Fallacy
- Logical Fallacy Mike Lacelle asks if 'poisoning the well' is a logical fallacy?
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science bees
- Item #2 Science biometric identification by gate
- Item #3 Fiction healthy meat
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Quote 'Skeptical scrutiny is the means in both Science and Religion by which deep thoughts can be winnowed from deep nonsense.' - Dr. Carl Sagan