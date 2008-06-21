Podcast #153 - June 21st, 2008

SGU Live from TAM6; News Items: Ice on Mars, Crop Circle Pi, Japanese Water Car, Psychic Alleges Sexual Abuse, FDA Crackdown, Spa Reflexology; Special Report-Brian Dunning Present Here Be Dragons Video; Live Questions from the Audience; Science or Fiction

