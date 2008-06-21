Podcast #153 - June 21st, 2008
SGU Live from TAM6; News Items: Ice on Mars, Crop Circle Pi, Japanese Water Car, Psychic Alleges Sexual Abuse, FDA Crackdown, Spa Reflexology; Special Report-Brian Dunning Present Here Be Dragons Video; Live Questions from the Audience; Science or Fiction
News Items
- Ice on Mars gizmodo.com/5018156/confirmed-phoenix-finds-ice-on-mars
- Crop Circle Pi www.cropcircleconnector.com/2008/barbury/barbury2008a.html
- Japanese Water Car www.goodcleantech.com/2008/06/genepax_water_energy_system_ma.php
- Psychic Alleges Sexual Abuse www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=318
- FDA Crackdown on Fake Cancer Cures www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=148
- Spa Reflexology
Special Feature
- Special Feature Brian Dunning present his new introduction to skepticism movie - Here Be Dragons
herebedragonsmovie.com/
Live Questions
- Live Q & A Steven Novella and the SGU Panelist take questions live at TAM 6
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction Researchers have developed a silicon-based computer chip design that eliminates the need for assisted cooling.
- Question #2 Science Researchers have discovered the microscopic 'clutch' that engages and disengages the bacterial flagellum.
- Question #3 Science Man loses 80 pounds eating nearly every meal at McDonalds.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote “I deny nothing, but doubt everything.” - Lord Byron