Podcast #155 - July 9th, 2008

Interview with James Randi
News Items: Einstein Right Again, Conservapedia Denies Evolution, Controversial Chelation Autism Study
Special Report: Roswell 61 Years Later
  • Einstein Passes Another Test www.theskepticsguide.org/sgublog/?p=271
  • Conservapedia Denies Evolution arstechnica.com/articles/culture/conservapedias-evolutionary-foibles.ars
  • Controversial Autism Chelation Study www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=164

Special Report

  • Special Report Roswell - 61 Years Later

Interview

  • Interview with James Randi James Randi is the director of the James Randi Educational Foundation - JREF: www.randi.org
    The author of numerous books, including the Faith Healers and the Mask of Nostradamus. He is a tireless investigator of paranormal claims and exposer of frauds and charlatans.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Question #1 A new study finds that men vaccinated in the morning produce a better antibody response then those vaccinated in the afternoon.
  • Question #2 A new fossil analysis suggests that relatively large brain size evolved independently in New World and Old World monkeys and is not a shared trait, as was previously thought.
  • Question #3 Researchers have found that the pied flycatcher uses a primitive form of echolocation to help catch insects in flight.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote “When did ignorance become a point of view?” - Scott Adams