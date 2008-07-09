Podcast #155 - July 9th, 2008
Interview with James Randi
News Items: Einstein Right Again, Conservapedia Denies Evolution, Controversial Chelation Autism Study
Special Report: Roswell 61 Years Later
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Einstein Passes Another Test www.theskepticsguide.org/sgublog/?p=271
- Conservapedia Denies Evolution arstechnica.com/articles/culture/conservapedias-evolutionary-foibles.ars
- Controversial Autism Chelation Study www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=164
Special Report
- Special Report Roswell - 61 Years Later
Interview
- Interview with James Randi James Randi is the director of the James Randi Educational Foundation - JREF: www.randi.org
The author of numerous books, including the Faith Healers and the Mask of Nostradamus. He is a tireless investigator of paranormal claims and exposer of frauds and charlatans.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science A new study finds that men vaccinated in the morning produce a better antibody response then those vaccinated in the afternoon.
- Question #2 Science A new fossil analysis suggests that relatively large brain size evolved independently in New World and Old World monkeys and is not a shared trait, as was previously thought.
- Question #3 Fiction Researchers have found that the pied flycatcher uses a primitive form of echolocation to help catch insects in flight.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote “When did ignorance become a point of view?” - Scott Adams