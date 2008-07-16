Changing Minds

Hi guys. Love the show.



On the last podcast (#154) Dr Edell brought up the point that many people when asked what evidence would change their mind about a particular subject, are unable to answer, or state that no evidence would change their opinion.



I was thinking about this in relation to my own beliefs, and to my dismay I discovered that I might actually be the same as those people.



I'm an atheist - so I was wondering what kind of evidence would convince me that there was a god of some sort.



My first thought were some proof that evolution couldn't happen by natural means, or that life could never have originated unaided. But truthfully, in that situation I would just say that the science until then was wrong, and wait for the next theory.



Even if God himself (or herself) appeared before me, I would just put it down to some mental illness and seek professional help.



So for fear of becoming as close-minded as the true-believers, can you think of what kind of evidence would prove to you guys (and should prove to people like me) that evolution didn't happen, or that there is a creator god, or that homeopathy works, etc.



Any advice is appreciated.



Keep up the good work.



Cam Steer

Melbourne, Australia

