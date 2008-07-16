The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #156 - July 16th, 2008

Main Image for Episode 156
Interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson
News Items: Black Hole Hubbub, Its Just a Cracker, Tiktalik Nonsense, Micro Laser Surgery
Your Questions and E-mail: Convincing Evidence
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • Black Hole Hubbub cityhallblog.dallasnews.com/archives/2008/07/dallas-county-meeting-turns-ra.html
  • It's Just a Cracker scienceblogs.com/pharyngula/2008/07/its_a_goddamned_cracker.php
    www.networkworld.com/news/2008/071608-woman-fired-over-death-threat.html
  • Eponymous www.evolutionnews.org/2008/07/tiktaalik_roseae_wheres_the_wr.html
  • Zapping Cancer Cells www.technologyreview.com/Biotech/21053/?a=f

Questions and E-mails

  • Changing Minds Hi guys. Love the show.

    On the last podcast (#154) Dr Edell brought up the point that many people when asked what evidence would change their mind about a particular subject, are unable to answer, or state that no evidence would change their opinion.

    I was thinking about this in relation to my own beliefs, and to my dismay I discovered that I might actually be the same as those people.

    I'm an atheist - so I was wondering what kind of evidence would convince me that there was a god of some sort.

    My first thought were some proof that evolution couldn't happen by natural means, or that life could never have originated unaided. But truthfully, in that situation I would just say that the science until then was wrong, and wait for the next theory.

    Even if God himself (or herself) appeared before me, I would just put it down to some mental illness and seek professional help.

    So for fear of becoming as close-minded as the true-believers, can you think of what kind of evidence would prove to you guys (and should prove to people like me) that evolution didn't happen, or that there is a creator god, or that homeopathy works, etc.

    Any advice is appreciated.

    Keep up the good work.

    Cam Steer
    Melbourne, Australia

Interview

  • Interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History and Visiting Research Scientist and Lecturer at Princeton University.

    He is the author of may popular books on Astronomy including

    The Pluto Files: The Rise and Fall of America's Favorite Planet

    and

    Death By Black Hole, And Other Cosmic Quandaries

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Question #1 Researchers have discovered a genetic variation that makes people of African descent more susceptible to HIV infection.
  • Question #2 Using a new technique to measure the mass of black holes, astronomers have found that the black hole at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy is more than 1000 times more massive than previously estimated.
  • Question #3 In a newly published study medical scientists predict that global warming will lead to more kidney stones.

Quote of the Week

  • Quote If you believe everything you read, you better not read.
    Japanese Proverb: