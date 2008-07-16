Podcast #156 - July 16th, 2008
Interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson
News Items: Black Hole Hubbub, Its Just a Cracker, Tiktalik Nonsense, Micro Laser Surgery
Your Questions and E-mail: Convincing Evidence
Science or Fiction
News Items: Black Hole Hubbub, Its Just a Cracker, Tiktalik Nonsense, Micro Laser Surgery
Your Questions and E-mail: Convincing Evidence
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Black Hole Hubbub cityhallblog.dallasnews.com/archives/2008/07/dallas-county-meeting-turns-ra.html
- It's Just a Cracker scienceblogs.com/pharyngula/2008/07/its_a_goddamned_cracker.php
www.networkworld.com/news/2008/071608-woman-fired-over-death-threat.html
- Eponymous www.evolutionnews.org/2008/07/tiktaalik_roseae_wheres_the_wr.html
- Zapping Cancer Cells www.technologyreview.com/Biotech/21053/?a=f
Questions and E-mails
- Changing Minds Hi guys. Love the show.
On the last podcast (#154) Dr Edell brought up the point that many people when asked what evidence would change their mind about a particular subject, are unable to answer, or state that no evidence would change their opinion.
I was thinking about this in relation to my own beliefs, and to my dismay I discovered that I might actually be the same as those people.
I'm an atheist - so I was wondering what kind of evidence would convince me that there was a god of some sort.
My first thought were some proof that evolution couldn't happen by natural means, or that life could never have originated unaided. But truthfully, in that situation I would just say that the science until then was wrong, and wait for the next theory.
Even if God himself (or herself) appeared before me, I would just put it down to some mental illness and seek professional help.
So for fear of becoming as close-minded as the true-believers, can you think of what kind of evidence would prove to you guys (and should prove to people like me) that evolution didn't happen, or that there is a creator god, or that homeopathy works, etc.
Any advice is appreciated.
Keep up the good work.
Cam Steer
Melbourne, Australia
Interview
- Interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History and Visiting Research Scientist and Lecturer at Princeton University.
He is the author of may popular books on Astronomy including
The Pluto Files: The Rise and Fall of America's Favorite Planet
and
Death By Black Hole, And Other Cosmic Quandaries
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science Researchers have discovered a genetic variation that makes people of African descent more susceptible to HIV infection.
- Question #2 Fiction Using a new technique to measure the mass of black holes, astronomers have found that the black hole at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy is more than 1000 times more massive than previously estimated.
- Question #3 Science In a newly published study medical scientists predict that global warming will lead to more kidney stones.
Quote of the Week
- Quote If you believe everything you read, you better not read.
Japanese Proverb: