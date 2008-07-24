Podcast #158 - July 30th, 2008
Interview with Banachek
News Items: Edgar Mitchell UFO Claims, UFOs and Terrorism, Gas from Garbage
Your Questions and E-mail: House and the Therapeutic Diagnosis
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Edgar Mitchell on UFO's www.reuters.com/news/video?videoId=87905&feedType=VideoRSS&feedName=TopNews&rpc=23&videoChannel=1&sp=true
www.news.com.au/story/0,23599,24070088-13762,00.html
- UFO's and Terrorism www.nytimes.com/2008/07/29/opinion/29pope.html?_r=1&oref=login
- Gas from Garbage www.nytimes.com/2008/07/24/business/24fuel.html?_r=2&ref=science&oref=slogin
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Logical Fallacies I am an avid follower of 'House' and have heard him say 'The treatment will confirm the diagnosis.' This is apparently known as a diagnosis ex juvantibus. Is this an example of 'post hoc ergo propter hoc' reasoning? If a treatment is reasonably specific, the reasoning seems sound, yet it seems suspicious. Where am I going wrong?
Anders Starmark
Interview
- Interview with Banachek http://www.banachek.org/nonflash/index.htm
Banachek is a premiere mentalist and scourge of those who would use mentalism to fake 'psychic' powers. He discusses his experiences as a mentalist, as a subject of the Alpha Project where he fooled scientists into thinking he had real powers, and his history with Uri Geller.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction A new report warns travelers to the Beijing Olympics that the most common illnesses contracted by visitors are malaria and dengue fever.
- Question #2 Science New research shows that free radicals are used to signal satiety in the brain, suggesting that anti-oxidants may increase appetite.
- Question #3 Science NASA's Cassini probe has confirmed for the first time surface liquid on a body other than earth - an ethane lake on the surface of Titan.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote “To doubt everything or to believe everything are two equally convenient solutions; both dispense with the necessity of reflection.” - Henri Poincaré